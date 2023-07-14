Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-7.9%
1 yr return
-12.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-12.9%
Net Assets
$37.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.0%
Expense Ratio 1.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 81.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NCEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.9%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|73.33%
|1 Yr
|-12.7%
|-29.7%
|41.4%
|41.67%
|3 Yr
|-10.0%*
|-27.8%
|23.8%
|47.22%
|5 Yr
|-12.9%*
|-21.1%
|17.9%
|90.11%
|10 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-13.4%
|12.6%
|79.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|NCEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.3%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|20.35%
|2021
|-6.0%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|40.37%
|2020
|6.1%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|74.74%
|2019
|7.2%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|33.33%
|2018
|-13.1%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|100.00%
|Period
|NCEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.9%
|-32.2%
|31.3%
|53.78%
|1 Yr
|-12.7%
|-55.0%
|60.3%
|30.25%
|3 Yr
|-10.0%*
|-24.7%
|27.8%
|59.05%
|5 Yr
|-12.9%*
|-17.5%
|13.7%
|88.31%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-13.4%
|11.6%
|75.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|NCEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.3%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|20.35%
|2021
|-6.0%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|40.37%
|2020
|6.1%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|74.74%
|2019
|7.2%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|33.33%
|2018
|-13.1%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|100.00%
|NCEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|37.5 M
|1.4 M
|7.9 B
|65.00%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|21
|961
|93.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|58.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.00%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|37.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCEIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.19%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|71.19%
|Cash
|3.80%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|15.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|18.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|10.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|11.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCEIX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|36.81%
|0.00%
|95.37%
|6.03%
|Basic Materials
|12.24%
|0.00%
|92.11%
|9.48%
|Consumer Defense
|10.91%
|0.00%
|97.46%
|28.45%
|Financial Services
|10.12%
|0.00%
|99.75%
|67.24%
|Industrials
|8.58%
|0.00%
|96.93%
|56.03%
|Technology
|5.98%
|0.00%
|93.53%
|67.24%
|Healthcare
|5.49%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.41%
|Communication Services
|4.66%
|0.00%
|91.25%
|55.17%
|Real Estate
|4.19%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|25.00%
|Energy
|1.03%
|0.00%
|90.86%
|31.90%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.15%
|48.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCEIX % Rank
|Non US
|92.98%
|51.72%
|100.37%
|91.45%
|US
|3.21%
|-0.04%
|15.12%
|5.98%
|NCEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.80%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|21.93%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|97.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.06%
|0.25%
|17.39%
|NCEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|NCEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NCEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|81.00%
|4.00%
|278.00%
|81.32%
|NCEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.92%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|40.00%
|NCEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|NCEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.66%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|30.17%
|NCEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2013
8.88
8.9%
Lihui Tang, CFA, is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Green Court. Prior to this, he was a Managing Director at Neuberger Berman and Portfolio Manager for the Neuberger Berman Greater China Investment Team, originally joining Neuberger Berman in 2008. Based in Hong Kong, Lihui is the Portfolio Manager for the Greater China Equity Team. Previously, he was a senior vice president at Avenue Capital, where he was a portfolio manager for the Avenue Greater China Equity Funds team. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager and deputy head of research at Hua An Fund Management, where he managed two active funds. These funds received numerous awards from Morningstar, Lipper and Chinese publications. Before joining Hua An, he was a research analyst with SYWG Securities in Shanghai, responsible for the pharmaceutical sector. Prior to that, he was also a research analyst with Da Peng Securities in the real estate and building materials industries. Lihui received a BS in Engineering at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and an MS in Economics from Tongji University. He also has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2013
8.88
8.9%
Yulin (Frank) Yao, is a Managing Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager at Green Court. Prior to founding the firm, he was a Managing Director at Neuberger Berman and Senior Portfolio Manager for the Neuberger Berman Greater China Investment Team, originally joining Neuberger Berman in 2008. Previously, he was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Avenue Capital where he was responsible for directing the investment activities of the Avenue Greater China Equity Funds. From 2004 to 2007, he was an Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer at Hua An Fund Management. Under his leadership, the firm received the Best of Best Awards for China Equity (1-year and 3-year) from Asia Asset Management, a Hong Kong-based independent research firm. Before joining Hua An, he was with Berens Capital, a New York-based hedge fund investment firm, where he was responsible for portfolio construction, quantitative analysis and risk management. Previously, Frank developed and managed a quantitative equity portfolio at Alpha Asset Management, conducted global asset allocation and risk management at Goldman Sachs and helped build the mortgage-backed securities analytics for Dow Jones (formerly Telerate), all in the United States. Frank is a member of the Standing Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CCPCC) in Shanghai Pudong. He sits on the QDII Expert Committee for China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and was a member of the Financial Market Expert Group for PBOC (China’s central bank) from 2005–2007. Frank received a BS at Fudan University, an MS at the Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA in Finance from the Stern School of Business at New York University, where he was honored as a Stern Scholar. Frank also conducted a PhD study in Engineering at Columbia University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|2.53
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...