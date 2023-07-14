To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity investments that are tied economically to the Greater China region. Green Court Capital Management Limited, the Fund’s sub-adviser, considers the Greater China region to include mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. The Fund’s equity investments include both equity securities and equity-linked investments, which may be listed or traded on recognized or over-the-counter markets located both inside and outside of the Greater China region, including, without limitation, in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan. An equity investment will be considered to be tied economically to the Greater China region if the issuer is domiciled in the Greater China region or has at least 50% of its assets in, or derives 50% or more of its revenues or profits from, the Greater China region, or if the equity investment’s returns are linked to the performance of such an issuer. The Fund’s equity investments primarily will consist of investments in equity securities, including common stock, preferred stock, and depositary receipts.

Securities of companies located in China include China A-shares, China B-shares, and China H-shares, among others. Foreign ownership of China A-shares is subject to certain limitations set by the Chinese government. The Fund may get exposure to China A-shares by investing in equity-linked investments (which are derivative instruments) issued by financial institutions, including, without limitation, participatory notes and other structured notes, swaps, including total return swaps and contracts for differences (i.e., an arrangement in which the parties agree that their return (or loss) will be based on the relative performance of two different groups or baskets of securities), and low exercise priced options (“LEPOs”) (i.e., instruments that pay the holder the difference in price of the underlying security between the date the LEPO was purchased and the date it is sold). The Fund may also invest in China A-shares using the “connect programs” of local stock exchanges in China, such as the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program or other similar programs, or by using other methods, subject to any required approvals.

The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, but intends to invest generally in mid- and large-capitalization companies that the Portfolio Managers believe are undervalued in an attempt to outperform the average return of the Fund’s benchmark over the long-term.

Listed companies in the Greater China region are not as well researched as companies in other markets. This may lead to high variability of returns for companies in the Greater China region, even within the same sector. Because of this, the Portfolio Managers employ a bottom-up, research intensive and fundamentals-driven approach to selecting investments for the Fund. The Portfolio Managers endeavor to gain an understanding of companies through discussions with suppliers, distributors, clients, competitors and government agencies. This is a process which they believe is a key element to investing in inefficient markets. The Portfolio Managers also make on-going assessments of macroeconomic and market factors to augment their selection process.

The Portfolio Managers focus on understanding key issues that affect valuations and identifying investments they believe are undervalued. Generally, the Portfolio Managers seek to invest in companies that have strong recurring operating cash flows where revenues and earnings are growing from their core businesses versus relying on new products in untested markets. The Portfolio Managers consider the perceived downside risk of a position before including the position in the Fund. Allocation to each position

is dependent on a number of factors including, but not limited to: conviction in the company, target price, correlation across positions and perceived downside risk.

The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it can invest more of its assets in fewer companies than a diversified fund. At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors that they believe will benefit from market or economic trends. In particular, the Portfolio Managers will focus on sectors they believe will benefit from long-term growth in the Greater China region, such as broad, consumption-driven sectors and infrastructure-related sectors in the Greater China region.

Although the Portfolio Managers seek to invest for the long-term, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading when the Portfolio Managers gradually build a position or during periods of high market volatility in the Greater China region.

The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a position when it reaches a target price or when there are changes to macroeconomic factors, markets, sectors and/or the company that would alter the Portfolio Managers’ assumptions about the company.

The Fund will not change its strategy of normally investing at least 80% of its net assets in equity investments that are tied economically to the Greater China region, without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.