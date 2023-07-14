Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

PGIM Quant Solutions Mid-Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
NCBVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.66 -0.25 -1.4%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
C (NCBVX) Primary A (SPRAX) Inst (SPVZX) Retirement (PMVQX) Retirement (SDVRX) Retirement (PMVFX) Retirement (PMVEX)
NCBVX (Mutual Fund)

PGIM Quant Solutions Mid-Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.66 -0.25 -1.4%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
C (NCBVX) Primary A (SPRAX) Inst (SPVZX) Retirement (PMVQX) Retirement (SDVRX) Retirement (PMVFX) Retirement (PMVEX)
NCBVX (Mutual Fund)

PGIM Quant Solutions Mid-Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.66 -0.25 -1.4%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
C (NCBVX) Primary A (SPRAX) Inst (SPVZX) Retirement (PMVQX) Retirement (SDVRX) Retirement (PMVFX) Retirement (PMVEX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Quant Solutions Mid-Cap Value Fund

NCBVX | Fund

$17.66

$253 M

1.11%

$0.20

2.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.9%

1 yr return

6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

16.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$253 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 81.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Quant Solutions Mid-Cap Value Fund

NCBVX | Fund

$17.66

$253 M

1.11%

$0.20

2.15%

NCBVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Quant Solutions Mid-Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 19, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mitchell Stern

Fund Description

The Fund is managed with the goal of outperforming the long-term returns of the Russell Midcap Value Index. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of mid-cap companies. Equity and equity-related securities include common and preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock, securities having common stock characteristics, and other instruments whose value is based on common stock, such as rights, warrants, or options to purchase common stock. The subadviser considers mid-cap companies to be companies with market capitalizations within the market cap range of companies included in the Russell Midcap Index (measured at the time of purchase). The market capitalization within the range will vary, but as of December 31, 2021, the median capitalization was $11.6 billion and the largestcapitalization was $71.7 billion. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions.The subadviser employs a quantitatively driven, bottom-up investment process. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of mid-cap company stocks that the subadviser believes are attractively priced when evaluated using quantitative measures such as price-to-earnings, price-to-cash flow, and price-to-book ratios. Although the strategy emphasizes attractive valuations, the subadviser also considers other quantifiable characteristics of a company. Such characteristics may include, among others, measures of earnings quality, external financing, and trends in the earnings outlook. The emphasis placed on valuation and other factors may vary over time and with market conditions. Quantitative techniques also guide portfolio construction. To manage risk, the subadviser utilizes internal guidelines to limit certain exposures such as the proportion of assets invested in an individual stock or industry. Although the strategy is primarily quantitative, the investment management team also exercises judgment when evaluating underlying data and positions recommended by its quantitative models. Most of the Fund’s assets will typically be invested in U.S. equity and equity-related securities, including up to 25% of its total assets in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
Read More

NCBVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NCBVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -10.8% 26.2% 73.37%
1 Yr 6.6% -29.4% 26.4% 50.00%
3 Yr 16.4%* -14.4% 93.1% 15.38%
5 Yr -1.3%* -15.0% 42.1% 67.86%
10 Yr 0.2%* -8.0% 20.5% 59.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NCBVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -41.6% 42.6% 32.89%
2021 14.9% -23.5% 23.2% 7.65%
2020 -3.0% -8.6% 93.7% 97.85%
2019 3.9% -2.6% 7.8% 79.44%
2018 -6.9% -8.8% 3.8% 96.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NCBVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -19.1% 22.1% 69.45%
1 Yr 6.6% -29.4% 36.6% 44.94%
3 Yr 16.4%* -14.4% 93.1% 12.50%
5 Yr 1.2%* -13.5% 42.1% 52.39%
10 Yr 4.9%* -3.7% 21.6% 48.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NCBVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -41.6% 42.6% 32.89%
2021 14.9% -23.5% 23.2% 7.65%
2020 -3.0% -8.6% 93.7% 97.85%
2019 3.9% -2.6% 7.8% 79.44%
2018 -4.5% -7.6% 3.8% 67.52%

NAV & Total Return History

NCBVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NCBVX Category Low Category High NCBVX % Rank
Net Assets 253 M 504 K 30.4 B 74.16%
Number of Holdings 196 9 2354 16.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 28 M 129 K 9.16 B 81.87%
Weighting of Top 10 11.11% 5.3% 99.9% 91.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ford Motor Co 1.42%
  2. Archer-Daniels Midland Co 1.31%
  3. Corteva Inc 1.23%
  4. ViacomCBS Inc Class B 1.20%
  5. PACCAR Inc 1.15%
  6. Aflac Inc 1.14%
  7. Realty Income Corp 1.13%
  8. Consolidated Edison Inc 1.08%
  9. M&T Bank Corp 1.07%
  10. The Kroger Co 1.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NCBVX % Rank
Stocks 		99.95% 85.69% 100.65% 16.32%
Cash 		0.05% -0.65% 14.30% 81.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 34.72%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 34.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 33.94%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 36.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NCBVX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.76% 0.00% 60.11% 10.88%
Real Estate 		11.36% 0.00% 40.74% 15.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.94% 0.00% 29.62% 52.33%
Basic Materials 		9.73% 0.00% 23.88% 4.92%
Utilities 		8.50% 0.00% 24.69% 20.98%
Energy 		8.45% 0.00% 29.17% 25.65%
Technology 		6.61% 0.00% 30.07% 85.23%
Industrials 		6.39% 0.00% 29.02% 91.97%
Healthcare 		5.08% 0.00% 32.47% 87.05%
Communication Services 		4.63% 0.00% 19.80% 23.83%
Consumer Defense 		4.56% 0.00% 33.79% 69.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NCBVX % Rank
US 		98.96% 55.79% 100.30% 8.03%
Non US 		0.99% 0.00% 36.04% 81.61%

NCBVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NCBVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.15% 0.01% 16.27% 4.24%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 1.20% 63.57%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 92.23%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

NCBVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 47.37%

Trading Fees

NCBVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NCBVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 81.00% 0.00% 227.00% 86.32%

NCBVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NCBVX Category Low Category High NCBVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.11% 0.00% 8.88% 13.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NCBVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NCBVX Category Low Category High NCBVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.33% -1.84% 4.73% 77.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NCBVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NCBVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mitchell Stern

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 25, 2014

8.1

8.1%

Mitchell Stern, PhD, is a Managing Director for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team, where he serves as both a Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of the Value strategies. In this capacity he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research for the Value strategies. Prior to joining QMA, he was the Lead Researcher for Dreman Value Management. Mitch was also an Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Tennessee and Fairfield University. Mitch earned a BA in Economics from Brandeis University and an MA and a PhD in Economics from the University of Virginia.

Stephen Courtney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 25, 2014

8.1

8.1%

Stephen Courtney is a Managing Director for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team, where he serves as both a Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of the Value strategies. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research for the Value strategies. Prior to joining QMA, Stephen was a Director at ClearBridge Investments and its predecessor organizations, where he served as a research analyst and portfolio manager for 26 years. He earned a BA in Political Science from Boston College. He is also a member of the CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×