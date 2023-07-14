To pursue its objective, the Fund invests primarily in shares of the New Covenant Growth Fund (the "Growth Fund") and the New Covenant Income Fund (the "Income Fund"), with a majority of its assets generally invested in shares of the Income Fund.

Between 50% and 75% of the Fund's net assets (with a "neutral" position of approximately 65% of the Fund's net assets) are invested in shares of the Income Fund, with the balance of its net assets invested in shares of the Growth Fund or cash or cash equivalents.

The Fund will periodically rebalance its investments in the Growth Fund and the Income Fund, within the limits described above. In implementing this rebalancing strategy, past and anticipated future performance of both the Growth Fund and the Income Fund are taken into account. The allocation of investments made in the Growth Fund and the Income Fund varies in response to market conditions, investment outlooks, and risk/reward characteristics of equity and fixed income securities. Because the Fund is a fund-of-funds, you will indirectly bear your proportionate share of any fees and expenses charged by the Growth Fund and the Income Fund.

The Income Fund invests in corporate bonds. The Income Fund also invests in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), which are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, and the Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC), which are supported by the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury. The Income Fund may also invest, to a lesser extent, in bonds of international corporations or foreign governments. In addition, the Income Fund invests in mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities and may enter into fully-collateralized repurchase agreements. The Income Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in commercial paper and up to 40% of its net assets in fixed income securities of foreign issuers in any country, including developed or emerging markets. The remainder of the Income Fund's assets may be held in cash or cash equivalents.

At least 65% of the Income Fund's net assets will be invested in bonds that are rated within the four highest credit rating categories assigned by independent rating agencies, and the Income Fund will attempt to maintain an overall credit quality rating of AA or higher based on ratings assigned by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations, calculated on a weighted basis. The Income Fund may invest in unrated equivalents that may be considered to be investment grade, as determined by the Fund's Sub-Advisers. The Income Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in bonds that are rated below investment grade (junk bonds).

The Growth Fund invests in common stocks and other equity securities. The Growth Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of U.S. companies that are components of an index that represents broad exposure to the U.S. large cap equity market. The Growth Fund seeks generally to replicate the performance of the index, subject to such variation as may arise as a result of implementation of the Presbyterian Principles discussed below.

The Growth Fund and the Income Fund, in which the Fund invests, seeks to invest consistent with social-witness principles established by the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) (the "Presbyterian Principles"), as reflected in Guidelines put forth by the Committee on Mission Responsibility Through Investing. The Fund seeks to avoid investing in companies involved in tobacco, alcohol and

gambling, along with for-profit prisons, and some companies related to weapons production, antipersonnel and mines, handguns and assault weapons. In addition, at times a company involved in serious human rights violations may also be screened out of the Fund. The Fund may also screen companies when deemed appropriate to implement the Presbyterian Principles.