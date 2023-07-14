Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

New Covenant Balanced Income Fund

mutual fund
NCBIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$20.94 -0.07 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (NCBIX) Primary
NCBIX (Mutual Fund)

New Covenant Balanced Income Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$20.94 -0.07 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (NCBIX) Primary
NCBIX (Mutual Fund)

New Covenant Balanced Income Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$20.94 -0.07 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (NCBIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

New Covenant Balanced Income Fund

NCBIX | Fund

$20.94

$98.1 M

0.00%

0.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.3%

1 yr return

2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$98.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

New Covenant Balanced Income Fund

NCBIX | Fund

$20.94

$98.1 M

0.00%

0.21%

NCBIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    New Covenant Balanced Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    New Covenant
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    4628948
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Bamford

Fund Description

To pursue its objective, the Fund invests primarily in shares of the New Covenant Growth Fund (the "Growth Fund") and the New Covenant Income Fund (the "Income Fund"), with a majority of its assets generally invested in shares of the Income Fund.

Between 50% and 75% of the Fund's net assets (with a "neutral" position of approximately 65% of the Fund's net assets) are invested in shares of the Income Fund, with the balance of its net assets invested in shares of the Growth Fund or cash or cash equivalents.

The Fund will periodically rebalance its investments in the Growth Fund and the Income Fund, within the limits described above. In implementing this rebalancing strategy, past and anticipated future performance of both the Growth Fund and the Income Fund are taken into account. The allocation of investments made in the Growth Fund and the Income Fund varies in response to market conditions, investment outlooks, and risk/reward characteristics of equity and fixed income securities. Because the Fund is a fund-of-funds, you will indirectly bear your proportionate share of any fees and expenses charged by the Growth Fund and the Income Fund.

The Income Fund invests in corporate bonds. The Income Fund also invests in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), which are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, and the Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC), which are supported by the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury. The Income Fund may also invest, to a lesser extent, in bonds of international corporations or foreign governments. In addition, the Income Fund invests in mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities and may enter into fully-collateralized repurchase agreements. The Income Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in commercial paper and up to 40% of its net assets in fixed income securities of foreign issuers in any country, including developed or emerging markets. The remainder of the Income Fund's assets may be held in cash or cash equivalents.

At least 65% of the Income Fund's net assets will be invested in bonds that are rated within the four highest credit rating categories assigned by independent rating agencies, and the Income Fund will attempt to maintain an overall credit quality rating of AA or higher based on ratings assigned by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations, calculated on a weighted basis. The Income Fund may invest in unrated equivalents that may be considered to be investment grade, as determined by the Fund's Sub-Advisers. The Income Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in bonds that are rated below investment grade (junk bonds).

The Growth Fund invests in common stocks and other equity securities. The Growth Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of U.S. companies that are components of an index that represents broad exposure to the U.S. large cap equity market. The Growth Fund seeks generally to replicate the performance of the index, subject to such variation as may arise as a result of implementation of the Presbyterian Principles discussed below.

The Growth Fund and the Income Fund, in which the Fund invests, seeks to invest consistent with social-witness principles established by the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) (the "Presbyterian Principles"), as reflected in Guidelines put forth by the Committee on Mission Responsibility Through Investing. The Fund seeks to avoid investing in companies involved in tobacco, alcohol and

gambling, along with for-profit prisons, and some companies related to weapons production, antipersonnel and mines, handguns and assault weapons. In addition, at times a company involved in serious human rights violations may also be screened out of the Fund. The Fund may also screen companies when deemed appropriate to implement the Presbyterian Principles.

Read More

NCBIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NCBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -8.1% 18.8% 17.16%
1 Yr 2.2% -10.0% 54.2% 30.93%
3 Yr -2.1%* -6.8% 9.7% 47.96%
5 Yr -0.4%* -6.5% 6.1% 31.38%
10 Yr 0.3%* -4.5% 5.3% 28.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NCBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -35.0% 33.6% 40.96%
2021 1.2% -5.9% 7.0% 46.14%
2020 1.9% -3.6% 12.1% 39.60%
2019 2.4% -2.5% 5.1% 52.27%
2018 -1.5% -4.8% -0.6% 23.50%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NCBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -11.0% 18.8% 17.16%
1 Yr 2.2% -10.0% 54.2% 29.80%
3 Yr -2.1%* -6.8% 9.7% 47.71%
5 Yr 0.5%* -6.5% 7.5% 21.79%
10 Yr 2.0%* -4.5% 6.0% 35.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NCBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -35.0% 33.6% 40.96%
2021 1.2% -5.9% 14.7% 46.14%
2020 1.9% -3.6% 12.1% 39.60%
2019 2.4% -2.5% 5.1% 55.30%
2018 -0.4% -4.8% -0.4% 0.52%

NAV & Total Return History

NCBIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NCBIX Category Low Category High NCBIX % Rank
Net Assets 98.1 M 130 K 62.8 B 84.53%
Number of Holdings 4 3 25236 98.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 103 M 125 K 11 B 76.19%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 6.3% 100.0% 1.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. New Covenant Income 63.39%
  2. New Covenant Growth 35.43%
  3. SEI Government F (SDIT) 1.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NCBIX % Rank
Bonds 		61.11% 11.31% 89.41% 15.38%
Stocks 		34.79% 3.48% 51.81% 64.71%
Cash 		3.56% -35.68% 69.40% 69.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.54% 0.00% 71.77% 77.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.95% 77.78%
Other 		0.00% -4.68% 21.77% 77.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NCBIX % Rank
Technology 		26.46% 0.22% 27.92% 1.37%
Healthcare 		13.74% 0.00% 24.25% 31.74%
Financial Services 		13.33% 0.00% 83.50% 76.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.40% 0.00% 14.20% 3.65%
Communication Services 		9.16% 0.00% 11.11% 7.08%
Industrials 		8.53% 0.14% 17.90% 86.53%
Consumer Defense 		5.59% 0.00% 51.19% 88.13%
Real Estate 		3.94% 0.00% 43.16% 64.84%
Energy 		2.64% 0.00% 62.93% 89.04%
Utilities 		2.11% 0.00% 48.33% 90.41%
Basic Materials 		2.09% 0.00% 32.82% 95.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NCBIX % Rank
US 		34.62% 3.48% 51.08% 19.05%
Non US 		0.17% 0.00% 25.18% 98.87%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NCBIX % Rank
Government 		48.29% 0.00% 94.29% 11.56%
Securitized 		29.20% 0.00% 52.08% 11.34%
Corporate 		17.21% 0.00% 96.66% 90.93%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.71% 0.15% 71.66% 90.70%
Municipal 		0.59% 0.00% 99.85% 35.60%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 62.13%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NCBIX % Rank
US 		57.30% 9.98% 83.14% 10.43%
Non US 		3.81% 0.00% 30.21% 86.62%

NCBIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NCBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.21% 0.01% 13.45% 85.84%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 1.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.70% 67.89%

Sales Fees

NCBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NCBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NCBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 2.00% 380.00% 16.10%

NCBIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NCBIX Category Low Category High NCBIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.08% 65.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NCBIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NCBIX Category Low Category High NCBIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.25% -1.22% 6.83% 75.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NCBIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NCBIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Bamford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.41 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×