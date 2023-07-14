Home
New Covenant Balanced Growth Fund

mutual fund
NCBGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$110.65 -0.32 -0.29%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (NCBGX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

10.2%

1 yr return

5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$347 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$111.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NCBGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    New Covenant Balanced Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    New Covenant
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    3160506
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Hintz

Fund Description

To pursue its objective, the Fund invests primarily in shares of the New Covenant Growth Fund (the "Growth Fund") and the New Covenant Income Fund (the "Income Fund"), with a majority of its assets generally invested in shares of the Growth Fund.

Between 45% and 75% of the Fund's net assets (with a "neutral" position of approximately 60% of the Fund's net assets) are invested in shares of the Growth Fund, with the balance of its net assets invested in shares of the Income Fund or cash or cash equivalents.

The Fund will periodically rebalance its investments in the Growth Fund and the Income Fund, within the limits described above. In implementing this rebalancing strategy, past and anticipated future performance of both the Growth Fund and the Income Fund are taken into account. The allocation of investments made in the Growth Fund and the Income Fund varies in response to market conditions, investment outlooks, and risk/reward characteristics of equity and fixed income securities. Because the Fund is a fund-of-funds, you will indirectly bear your proportionate share of any fees and expenses charged by the Growth Fund and the Income Fund.

The Growth Fund invests in common stocks and other equity securities. The Growth Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of U.S. companies that are components of an index that represents broad exposure to the U.S. large cap equity market. The Growth Fund seeks generally to replicate the performance of the index, subject to such variation as may arise as a result of implementation of the Presbyterian Principles discussed below.

The Income Fund invests in corporate bonds. The Income Fund also invests in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), which are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, and the Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC), which are supported by the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury. The Income Fund may also invest, to a lesser extent, in bonds of international corporations or foreign governments. In addition, the Income Fund invests in mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities and may enter into fully-collateralized repurchase agreements. The Income Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in commercial paper and up to 40% of its net assets in fixed income securities of foreign issuers in any country, including developed or emerging markets. The remainder of the Income Fund's assets may be held in cash or cash equivalents.

At least 65% of the Income Fund's net assets will be invested in bonds that are rated within the four highest credit rating categories assigned by independent rating agencies, and the Income Fund will attempt to maintain an overall credit quality rating of AA or higher based on ratings assigned by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations, calculated on a weighted basis. The Income Fund may invest in unrated equivalents that may be considered to be investment grade, as determined by the Fund's Sub-Advisers. The Income Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in bonds that are rated below investment grade (junk bonds).

The Growth Fund and the Income Fund, in which the Fund invests, seeks to invest consistent with social-witness principles established by the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) (the "Presbyterian Principles"), as reflected in Guidelines put forth by the Committee on Mission Responsibility Through Investing. The Fund seeks to avoid investing in companies involved in tobacco, alcohol and

gambling, along with for-profit prisons, and some companies related to weapons production, antipersonnel land mines, handguns and assault weapons. In addition, at times a company involved in serious human rights violations may also be screened out of the Fund. The Fund may also screen companies when deemed appropriate to implement the Presbyterian Principles.

NCBGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NCBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -8.3% 18.1% 16.28%
1 Yr 5.5% -13.3% 143.9% 39.92%
3 Yr 1.0%* -8.0% 25.7% 31.12%
5 Yr 1.2%* -9.8% 24.3% 29.92%
10 Yr 1.8%* -6.1% 9.0% 26.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NCBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% -34.7% 92.4% 59.42%
2021 4.6% -6.1% 19.5% 22.96%
2020 2.6% -7.5% 11.8% 46.84%
2019 3.3% 0.1% 14.9% 49.62%
2018 -1.9% -12.6% 0.0% 28.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NCBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -11.9% 18.1% 16.42%
1 Yr 5.5% -13.3% 143.9% 39.54%
3 Yr 1.0%* -8.0% 25.7% 31.42%
5 Yr 2.3%* -9.8% 24.3% 19.39%
10 Yr 3.5%* -6.1% 11.0% 33.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NCBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% -34.7% 92.4% 59.42%
2021 4.6% -6.1% 19.5% 23.10%
2020 2.6% -7.5% 11.8% 46.84%
2019 3.3% 0.1% 14.9% 49.62%
2018 -0.7% -12.6% 0.2% 6.27%

NAV & Total Return History

NCBGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NCBGX Category Low Category High NCBGX % Rank
Net Assets 347 M 658 K 207 B 69.99%
Number of Holdings 3 2 15351 99.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 370 M 660 K 48.5 B 52.72%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 8.4% 105.0% 4.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. New Covenant Growth 60.50%
  2. New Covenant Income 38.47%
  3. SEI Government F (SDIT) 1.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NCBGX % Rank
Stocks 		59.40% 0.00% 99.40% 50.27%
Bonds 		37.09% 0.00% 116.75% 33.79%
Cash 		3.18% -16.75% 81.51% 56.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.33% 0.00% 23.84% 77.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 89.37%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 85.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NCBGX % Rank
Technology 		26.46% 0.00% 44.21% 6.97%
Healthcare 		13.74% 0.00% 29.35% 55.87%
Financial Services 		13.33% 0.00% 38.77% 71.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.40% 0.00% 19.36% 9.43%
Communication Services 		9.16% 0.00% 23.67% 12.98%
Industrials 		8.53% 0.00% 24.37% 81.28%
Consumer Defense 		5.59% 0.00% 19.93% 79.92%
Real Estate 		3.94% 0.00% 65.01% 37.16%
Energy 		2.64% 0.00% 85.65% 88.52%
Utilities 		2.11% 0.00% 99.55% 79.37%
Basic Materials 		2.09% 0.00% 33.35% 84.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NCBGX % Rank
US 		59.10% -1.65% 98.67% 16.76%
Non US 		0.30% 0.00% 37.06% 94.14%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NCBGX % Rank
Government 		47.26% 0.00% 97.26% 9.81%
Securitized 		28.57% 0.00% 92.13% 19.62%
Corporate 		16.84% 0.00% 98.21% 90.60%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.75% 0.14% 100.00% 72.34%
Municipal 		0.58% 0.00% 24.80% 31.06%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 81.61%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NCBGX % Rank
US 		34.78% 0.00% 62.18% 23.84%
Non US 		2.31% 0.00% 84.73% 76.70%

NCBGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NCBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.21% 0.01% 17.63% 90.14%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.83% 10.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.83% 73.30%

Sales Fees

NCBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NCBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NCBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 343.00% 10.98%

NCBGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NCBGX Category Low Category High NCBGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 60.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NCBGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NCBGX Category Low Category High NCBGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.02% -2.34% 19.41% 57.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NCBGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

NCBGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Hintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2017

4.58

4.6%

David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

