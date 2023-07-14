Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
10.2%
1 yr return
5.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
Net Assets
$347 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To pursue its objective, the Fund invests primarily in shares of the New Covenant Growth Fund (the "Growth Fund") and the New Covenant Income Fund (the "Income Fund"), with a majority of its assets generally invested in shares of the Growth Fund.
Between 45% and 75% of the Fund's net assets (with a "neutral" position of approximately 60% of the Fund's net assets) are invested in shares of the Growth Fund, with the balance of its net assets invested in shares of the Income Fund or cash or cash equivalents.
The Fund will periodically rebalance its investments in the Growth Fund and the Income Fund, within the limits described above. In implementing this rebalancing strategy, past and anticipated future performance of both the Growth Fund and the Income Fund are taken into account. The allocation of investments made in the Growth Fund and the Income Fund varies in response to market conditions, investment outlooks, and risk/reward characteristics of equity and fixed income securities. Because the Fund is a fund-of-funds, you will indirectly bear your proportionate share of any fees and expenses charged by the Growth Fund and the Income Fund.
The Growth Fund invests in common stocks and other equity securities. The Growth Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of U.S. companies that are components of an index that represents broad exposure to the U.S. large cap equity market. The Growth Fund seeks generally to replicate the performance of the index, subject to such variation as may arise as a result of implementation of the Presbyterian Principles discussed below.
The Income Fund invests in corporate bonds. The Income Fund also invests in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), which are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, and the Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC), which are supported by the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury. The Income Fund may also invest, to a lesser extent, in bonds of international corporations or foreign governments. In addition, the Income Fund invests in mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities and may enter into fully-collateralized repurchase agreements. The Income Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in commercial paper and up to 40% of its net assets in fixed income securities of foreign issuers in any country, including developed or emerging markets. The remainder of the Income Fund's assets may be held in cash or cash equivalents.
At least 65% of the Income Fund's net assets will be invested in bonds that are rated within the four highest credit rating categories assigned by independent rating agencies, and the Income Fund will attempt to maintain an overall credit quality rating of AA or higher based on ratings assigned by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations, calculated on a weighted basis. The Income Fund may invest in unrated equivalents that may be considered to be investment grade, as determined by the Fund's Sub-Advisers. The Income Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in bonds that are rated below investment grade (junk bonds).
The Growth Fund and the Income Fund, in which the Fund invests, seeks to invest consistent with social-witness principles established by the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) (the "Presbyterian Principles"), as reflected in Guidelines put forth by the Committee on Mission Responsibility Through Investing. The Fund seeks to avoid investing in companies involved in tobacco, alcohol and
gambling, along with for-profit prisons, and some companies related to weapons production, antipersonnel land mines, handguns and assault weapons. In addition, at times a company involved in serious human rights violations may also be screened out of the Fund. The Fund may also screen companies when deemed appropriate to implement the Presbyterian Principles.
|Period
|NCBGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.2%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|16.28%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|39.92%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|31.12%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|29.92%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|26.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|NCBGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.1%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|59.42%
|2021
|4.6%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|22.96%
|2020
|2.6%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|46.84%
|2019
|3.3%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|49.62%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|28.84%
|Period
|NCBGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.2%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|16.42%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|39.54%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|31.42%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|19.39%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|33.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|NCBGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.1%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|59.42%
|2021
|4.6%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|23.10%
|2020
|2.6%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|46.84%
|2019
|3.3%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|49.62%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|6.27%
|NCBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCBGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|347 M
|658 K
|207 B
|69.99%
|Number of Holdings
|3
|2
|15351
|99.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|370 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|52.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|4.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCBGX % Rank
|Stocks
|59.40%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|50.27%
|Bonds
|37.09%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|33.79%
|Cash
|3.18%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|56.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.33%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|77.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|89.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|85.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCBGX % Rank
|Technology
|26.46%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|6.97%
|Healthcare
|13.74%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|55.87%
|Financial Services
|13.33%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|71.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.40%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|9.43%
|Communication Services
|9.16%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|12.98%
|Industrials
|8.53%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|81.28%
|Consumer Defense
|5.59%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|79.92%
|Real Estate
|3.94%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|37.16%
|Energy
|2.64%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|88.52%
|Utilities
|2.11%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|79.37%
|Basic Materials
|2.09%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|84.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCBGX % Rank
|US
|59.10%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|16.76%
|Non US
|0.30%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|94.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCBGX % Rank
|Government
|47.26%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|9.81%
|Securitized
|28.57%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|19.62%
|Corporate
|16.84%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|90.60%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.75%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|72.34%
|Municipal
|0.58%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|31.06%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|81.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCBGX % Rank
|US
|34.78%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|23.84%
|Non US
|2.31%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|76.70%
|NCBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.21%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|90.14%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|10.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|73.30%
|NCBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NCBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NCBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|10.98%
|NCBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCBGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|60.89%
|NCBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|NCBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCBGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.02%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|57.86%
|NCBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.292
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.457
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.494
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.464
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.933
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2020
|$0.311
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.326
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2020
|$0.659
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.493
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$4.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2019
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2019
|$0.393
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2019
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.855
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2018
|$0.404
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2018
|$0.337
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2017
|$0.284
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2017
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2016
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2016
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2016
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$1.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$2.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.857
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.299
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2012
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2012
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.503
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2011
|$0.403
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2011
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2011
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2010
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2010
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2010
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.296
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2009
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2009
|$0.411
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2009
|$0.606
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2008
|$0.396
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.488
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.452
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2007
|$0.448
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2007
|$0.446
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2007
|$0.499
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2007
|$0.341
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2006
|$0.525
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2006
|$0.463
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2006
|$0.429
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2006
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2005
|$0.372
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2005
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2005
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2005
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2004
|$0.434
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2004
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2004
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2004
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2003
|$0.507
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2003
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2003
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2003
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2002
|$0.571
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2002
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2002
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2002
|$0.369
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2001
|$0.451
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2001
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2001
|$0.507
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2001
|$0.587
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2000
|$4.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2000
|$0.548
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2000
|$0.567
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2000
|$0.556
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1999
|$1.507
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2017
4.58
4.6%
David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
