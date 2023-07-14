Home
Trending ETFs

NBSMX (Mutual Fund)

NBSMX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

9.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$322 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$39.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 127.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NBSMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Turek

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of small-capitalization companies, which it defines as those with a total market capitalization within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of initial purchase.
The Fund’s strategy utilizes a qualitative, bottom-up research driven approach to identify companies that the Portfolio Managers believe have catalysts for growth, which are underappreciated by the market, durable and potentially unique business models and/or proficient management capable of advancing the development of and/or strengthening of sustainable and consistent revenue growth, cash flow growth, earnings growth and/or overall balance sheet strength. Such catalysts may include a new technology, product or service, a regulatory update, change in management and a spin-off or merger. The Portfolio Managers may also invest in anticipation of a catalyst.
In analyzing the viability and sustainability of catalysts, the Portfolio Managers evaluate that catalyst’s uniqueness, timing, total potential market and growth potential, as well as assess execution risks, competitive barriers and threats. The Portfolio Managers are also attempting to exploit market inefficiencies that potentially may exist within the small-capitalization market, due to the number of companies that comprise the investable universe and the limited amount of available research that exists for some of those companies. The Portfolio Managers attempt to exploit these market inefficiencies by seeking out and evaluating catalysts which are underappreciated by the market and look for opportunities to invest in companies with the following characteristics:
Underappreciated Growth: Companies with potentially transformative near-term catalysts that are underappreciated by the market, that the Portfolio Managers believe are capable of advancing the development of underlying corporate fundamentals or, in the case of early development-stage companies, initiating a path to revenue and eventually earnings growth
Strengthening Growth: More established companies that are endeavoring to expand their product offerings, broadening operational depth and strengthening top- and bottom-line consistency
Opportunistic Growth: Companies that the Portfolio Managers believe represent an opportunistic valuation play because their potential has yet to be unlocked, they are raising capital or they have fallen out of favor due to what the Portfolio Managers believe is a shorter-term and correctable issue
The Fund seeks to reduce risk by diversifying among many companies, sectors and industries. At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors that they believe will benefit from market or economic trends.
The Portfolio Managers constantly monitor their holdings and are focused on maintaining what they believe is an appropriate and attractive risk/reward balance with a disciplined sell process that acts quickly and dispassionately to address both positive and negative outcomes. A position is typically trimmed or exited for the following reasons: to harvest gains from significant short-term price appreciation, the positive realization of a catalyst, the achievement of a price target or elevated valuations, identification of a better idea, to minimize potential risks, to address an absence of near-term drivers or catalysts, a significant deterioration of fundamentals, a change in management or operating strategy or the failure of a catalyst to develop.
In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading that involves initiating new positions, resizing current positions in response to material developments and in order to maintain an appropriate and attractive risk/reward balance and fully exiting positions in favor of new ideas.
The Fund will not change its strategy of normally investing 80% of its net assets in small-capitalization companies, without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.
Read More

NBSMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NBSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -21.9% 50.1% 87.21%
1 Yr 9.5% -72.8% 36.6% 61.68%
3 Yr -2.0%* -54.3% 47.2% 44.10%
5 Yr -1.7%* -42.7% 12.5% 28.89%
10 Yr 5.3%* -23.2% 11.9% 9.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NBSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.3% -82.1% 547.9% 13.99%
2021 -7.0% -69.3% 196.9% 66.38%
2020 12.3% -28.2% 32.1% 21.68%
2019 6.7% -3.2% 9.3% 14.55%
2018 -3.0% -14.5% 20.4% 34.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NBSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -24.8% 50.1% 85.86%
1 Yr 9.5% -72.8% 36.6% 59.83%
3 Yr -2.0%* -54.3% 47.2% 44.10%
5 Yr -1.7%* -42.7% 14.6% 38.40%
10 Yr 6.0%* -20.1% 12.6% 23.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NBSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.3% -82.1% 547.9% 13.99%
2021 -7.0% -69.3% 196.9% 66.55%
2020 12.3% -28.2% 32.1% 21.68%
2019 6.7% -3.2% 9.3% 14.55%
2018 -3.0% -14.5% 20.4% 53.14%

NAV & Total Return History

NBSMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NBSMX Category Low Category High NBSMX % Rank
Net Assets 322 M 183 K 28 B 64.38%
Number of Holdings 82 6 1336 66.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 68 M 59 K 2.7 B 64.72%
Weighting of Top 10 21.22% 5.9% 100.0% 52.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bandwidth Inc Class A 3.35%
  2. PubMatic Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 2.85%
  3. Shift4 Payments Inc Class A 2.83%
  4. Manhattan Associates Inc 2.66%
  5. SiTime Corp Ordinary Shares 2.62%
  6. Inphi Corp 2.59%
  7. Sprout Social Inc Class A 2.55%
  8. Criteo SA ADR 2.54%
  9. Impinj Inc 2.53%
  10. Tenable Holdings Inc 2.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NBSMX % Rank
Stocks 		98.06% 77.52% 101.30% 40.47%
Cash 		1.94% -1.30% 22.49% 54.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 86.79%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 88.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 86.62%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 86.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NBSMX % Rank
Technology 		26.14% 2.91% 75.51% 43.65%
Healthcare 		23.93% 0.00% 47.90% 46.49%
Industrials 		16.57% 0.00% 36.64% 59.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.02% 0.00% 40.68% 53.01%
Energy 		7.42% 0.00% 55.49% 8.03%
Financial Services 		6.49% 0.00% 42.95% 54.85%
Consumer Defense 		5.31% 0.00% 13.56% 23.24%
Basic Materials 		1.60% 0.00% 10.30% 69.06%
Communication Services 		0.54% 0.00% 15.31% 79.26%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 91.47%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 96.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NBSMX % Rank
US 		94.86% 67.06% 99.56% 39.97%
Non US 		3.20% 0.00% 26.08% 53.85%

NBSMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NBSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.05% 27.56% 58.81%
Management Fee 0.98% 0.05% 4.05% 84.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.40% 79.15%

Sales Fees

NBSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NBSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NBSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 127.00% 3.00% 439.00% 91.44%

NBSMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NBSMX Category Low Category High NBSMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 88.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NBSMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NBSMX Category Low Category High NBSMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.68% -4.08% 1.10% 45.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NBSMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NBSMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Turek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 19, 2015

6.53

6.5%

Turek is a vice present of NBMI and managing director of Neuberger Berman , LLC. He joined the firm in 2002. Previously, he spent five years as a vice president and senior portfolio manager in institutional asset management at Northern Trust. Additionally, he was a portfolio manager at National Investment Services and Chief Investment Officer at ColeTaylor Bank. Mr. Turek holds a BA from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and an MBA from DePaul University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Trevor Moreno

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 19, 2015

6.53

6.5%

Trevor Moreno, CFA, Senior Vice President, joined the firm in May of 2014. Trevor is a Portfolio Manager on the Small Cap Growthstrategy and a Associate Portfolio Manager on the Mid Cap Growth strategy. In addition, he is a Research Analyst for the Growth Equity Group, coveringthe Information Technology sector for both small cap growth and mid cap growth. Prior to joining the firm, he held assistant portfolio manager and analyst positions at Wells Capital Management and Strong Capital Management before that. He began his career at Parker Hannifin Corporation as a staff accountant and a financial analyst. He earned a BS in Accounting and Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, as well as an MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. Trevor has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Chad Bruso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 19, 2015

6.53

6.5%

Chad A. Bruso, CFA, Senior Vice President, joined the firm in 2006. Chad is part of the Growth Equity Group which is responsible for Neuberger Berman’s Mid Cap Growth and Small Cap Growth strategies. He is an Associate Portfolio Manager on Small Cap Growth and Senior Research Analyst covering the Industrial and Consumer sectors for Mid Cap Growth. Prior to joining the firm, he was both a vice president and transportation analyst at Morgan Stanley. Chad began his career as a senior consultant at Arthur Andersen. He earned a Bachelor of Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Chad has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jennifer Blachford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2021

0.45

0.5%

Jennifer Blachford, Senior Vice President, joined the firm in 2019. Jennifer is part of the Growth Equity Group which is responsible for Neuberger Berman’s Mid Cap Growth and Small Cap Growth strategies. She is a Senior Research Analyst covering the Healthcare sector for Small Cap and Mid Cap Growth. Prior to joining, Jennifer served in a variety of senior roles including Portfolio Manager at Arcoda Capital Management. Jennifer began her career in 1998 as an analyst at Suffolk Capital Management. She earned an AB from Princeton University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

