Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF

mutual fund
NBSD
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$50.2106 -0.06 -0.13%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (NBSD)
NBSD (Mutual Fund)

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$50.2106 -0.06 -0.13%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (NBSD)
NBSD (Mutual Fund)

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$50.2106 -0.06 -0.13%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (NBSD)

Name

As of 06/26/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF

NBSD | Fund

$50.21

-

-

46.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.3
$50.21
$50.28

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 46.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 06/26/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF

NBSD | Fund

$50.21

-

-

46.00%

NBSD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

To pursue its goals, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in fixed and floating rate investment-grade bonds and other debt securities issued by domestic and foreign governments, corporate entities, and trusts. These may include mortgage- and asset-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), and credit risk transfer securities. The Fund considers debt securities to be investment grade if, at the time of investment, they are rated within the four highest categories by at least one independent credit rating agency or, if unrated, are determined by the Portfolio Managers to be of comparable quality.
The Portfolio Managers monitor market and industry trends and consider a combination of proprietary and third-party qualitative and quantitative factors.  Internally generated data is produced by specialty sector investment teams and is derived from a variety of sources (e.g., financial and economic data, company disclosed data, market data, discussions with company management), which informs asset allocation decisions.  If particular sectors of the bond market appear relatively inexpensive, the Portfolio Managers may increase the Fund’s exposure in those sectors and decrease exposure in other sectors. The Portfolio Managers look for securities that appear under-priced compared to securities of similar structure and credit quality. The Fund may sell securities if the Portfolio Managers find an opportunity they believe is more compelling or if the Portfolio Managers’ outlook on the investment or the market changes.
To enhance yield and add diversification, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities that are below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”). In choosing lower-rated securities, the Portfolio Managers generally look for bonds from issuers whose financial health appears comparatively strong, and that may have their credit ratings raised. The Fund does not normally invest in or continue to hold securities that are in default or have defaulted with respect to the payment of interest or repayment of principal, but may do so depending on market or other conditions.
The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including obligations of issuers in emerging market countries, denominated in any currency, but the Fund normally will not invest more than 20% of its total assets at the time of investment in non-US dollar denominated securities. The Fund considers emerging market countries to be countries included in the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index - Global Diversified, the JPMorgan Corporate Emerging Markets Bond Index - Diversified, the JPMorgan Emerging Local Markets Index or the JPMorgan Government Bond Index - Emerging Markets Global Diversified, as well as those countries which are not defined as High Income Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) member countries by the World Bank.
The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments as a means of hedging risk and/or for investment or efficient portfolio management purposes, which may include altering the Fund’s exposure to interest rates, currencies, sectors and individual issuers. These derivative instruments may include futures, forward foreign currency contracts, and swaps.
The Fund may also invest a significant amount of its assets in U.S. Treasury securities or other money market instruments depending on market conditions. Additionally, the Fund may invest in restricted securities. The Fund may also engage in when-issued and forward-settling securities (such as to-be-announced (“TBA”) mortgage-backed securities), which involve a commitment by the Fund to purchase securities that will be issued or settled at a later date.
The Fund seeks to reduce credit risk by diversifying among many issuers and different types of securities. As part of the investment process, the Portfolio Managers analyze individual issues (including an analysis of cash flows, ability to pay principal and interest, balance sheet composition, and market positioning). As part of their fundamental investment analysis the Portfolio Managers consider Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors they believe are financially material to individual investments, where applicable, as described below. While this analysis is inherently subjective and may be informed by internally generated and third-party metrics, data and other information, the Portfolio Managers believe that the consideration of financially material ESG factors, alongside traditional financial metrics, may improve credit analysis, security selection, relative value analysis and enhance the Fund’s overall investment process. The specific ESG factors considered and scope and application of integration may vary depending on the specific investment and/or investment type. The consideration of ESG factors does not apply to certain instruments, such as certain derivative instruments, other registered investment companies, cash and cash equivalents. The consideration of ESG factors as part of the investment process does not mean that the Fund pursues a specific “impact” or “sustainable” investment strategy.
Although it may invest in securities of any maturity, the Fund normally seeks to maintain an average portfolio duration of three years or less.
The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), if the investment companies invest principally in the types of investments in which the Fund may invest directly.
In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may engage in frequent and active trading.
The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds and other debt securities and other investment companies that provide investment exposure to such debt securities. The Fund will not alter this policy without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.
Read More

NBSD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NBSD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NBSD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NBSD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NBSD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NBSD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NBSD Category Low Category High NBSD % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NBSD % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

NBSD - Expenses

Operational Fees

NBSD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 46.00% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 26.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

NBSD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

NBSD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NBSD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

NBSD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NBSD Category Low Category High NBSD % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NBSD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NBSD Category Low Category High NBSD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NBSD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

NBSD - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×