To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities issued by real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and common stocks and other securities issued by other real estate companies. The Fund defines a real estate company as one that derives at least 50% of its revenue from, or has at least 50% of its assets in, real estate.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in debt securities of real estate companies. These debt securities can be either investment grade securities or below investment grade securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”), provided that, at the time of investment, they are rated at least B by S&P Global Ratings or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (or comparably rated by at least one independent credit rating agency) or, if unrated, are determined by the Portfolio Managers to be of comparable quality. The Fund does not normally intend to continue holding securities that are in default or have defaulted with respect to the payment of interest or repayment of principal, but may do so depending on market conditions.

The Portfolio Managers make investment decisions through a fundamental analysis of each company. The Portfolio Managers review each company’s current financial condition and industry position, as well as economic and market conditions. In doing so, they evaluate the company’s growth potential, earnings estimates and quality of management, as well as other factors. In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.

The Portfolio Managers systematically and explicitly include material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities in investment analysis and investment decisions for all securities to help identify high quality securities. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research, including proactive engagement on ESG issues. The Portfolio Managers assess all securities in relation to their exposure to and the management of material ESG risks.

The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it can invest more of its assets in fewer companies than a diversified fund. The Fund concentrates its assets in the real estate industry. The Fund may at times emphasize particular sub-sectors of the real estate business—for example, apartments, regional malls, offices, infrastructure, industrial, and health care.

Some of the REITs and other real estate securities in which the Fund invests may be preferred stock, which receives preference in the payment of dividends.

The Fund normally seeks to invest for the long-term, but it may sell securities regardless of how long they have been held if the Portfolio Managers find an opportunity they believe is more compelling, or if the Portfolio Managers’ outlook on the company or the market changes, if a stock reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.