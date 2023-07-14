Home
Trending ETFs

NBNGX (Mutual Fund)

NBNGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SIT Mid Cap Growth Fund

NBNGX | Fund

$20.53

$182 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.6%

1 yr return

18.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

Net Assets

$182 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.54%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NBNGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SIT Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sit
  • Inception Date
    Sep 02, 1982
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Sit

Fund Description

NBNGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NBNGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -26.9% 59.5% 55.58%
1 Yr 18.5% -43.3% 860.3% 25.09%
3 Yr 1.4%* -41.8% 41.4% 29.39%
5 Yr 0.9%* -28.3% 82.5% 38.48%
10 Yr 1.0%* -18.3% 13.6% 51.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NBNGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 23.49%
2021 1.4% -52.0% 83.9% 35.71%
2020 8.5% -17.6% 195.3% 48.01%
2019 4.9% -16.0% 9.5% 71.54%
2018 -3.8% -13.6% 24.1% 64.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NBNGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -53.4% 55.3% 53.45%
1 Yr 18.5% -60.3% 860.3% 23.32%
3 Yr 1.4%* -41.8% 41.4% 29.68%
5 Yr 3.3%* -27.6% 82.5% 30.43%
10 Yr 6.4%* -17.1% 15.4% 36.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NBNGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 23.67%
2021 1.4% -52.0% 83.9% 35.71%
2020 8.5% -17.6% 195.3% 48.01%
2019 4.9% -16.0% 9.5% 71.54%
2018 -1.5% -13.6% 24.1% 37.68%

NAV & Total Return History

NBNGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NBNGX Category Low Category High NBNGX % Rank
Net Assets 182 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 77.99%
Number of Holdings 84 20 3702 36.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 50 M 360 K 10.9 B 80.99%
Weighting of Top 10 23.68% 5.5% 92.1% 69.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Arista Networks Inc 2.95%
  2. DexCom Inc 2.91%
  3. Broadcom Inc 2.72%
  4. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 2.50%
  5. Marvell Technology Inc 2.41%
  6. Teladoc Health Inc 2.38%
  7. Atlassian Corporation PLC A 2.36%
  8. YETI Holdings Inc 2.28%
  9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 2.27%
  10. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co A 2.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NBNGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.88% 23.99% 100.52% 32.92%
Cash 		1.11% -0.52% 26.94% 65.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 16.02%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 21.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 8.98%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 13.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NBNGX % Rank
Technology 		40.19% 0.04% 62.17% 8.63%
Healthcare 		19.62% 0.00% 43.77% 32.22%
Industrials 		17.40% 0.00% 38.23% 28.87%
Financial Services 		8.67% 0.00% 43.01% 36.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.38% 0.00% 57.41% 93.31%
Consumer Defense 		2.98% 0.00% 16.40% 33.27%
Communication Services 		2.40% 0.00% 18.33% 58.27%
Basic Materials 		1.75% 0.00% 17.25% 56.69%
Utilities 		0.61% 0.00% 12.94% 19.37%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 83.63%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 67.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NBNGX % Rank
US 		95.34% 23.38% 100.52% 35.74%
Non US 		3.54% 0.00% 35.22% 44.89%

NBNGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NBNGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.02% 19.28% 35.06%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.50% 97.53%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

NBNGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NBNGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 4.55%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NBNGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.54% 0.00% 250.31% 21.37%

NBNGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NBNGX Category Low Category High NBNGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 8.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NBNGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NBNGX Category Low Category High NBNGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.46% -2.24% 2.75% 36.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NBNGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NBNGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Sit

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1997

24.43

24.4%

Robert W. Sit, CFA (1969) Vice President - Equity Investments at Sit Investment Associates, Inc. (1993-Present). Rob joined Sit Investment Associates’ affiliate Sit International (Sit/Kim) as a research associate in 1991. In 1993, he joined Sit Investment Associates’ technology research team. Rob earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University’s J. L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management in 2002 and a B.A. degree in economics from DePauw University in 1991.

Kent Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2003

18.59

18.6%

Kent L. Johnson, CFA – Senior Vice President - Research and Investment Management Kent joined Sit Investment Associates in January 1989. He is currently responsible for co-managing the Sit Dividend Growth Fund and provides fundamental research on companies in the capital goods, financial, transportation and education sectors. In addition, Kent leads SIA’s quantitative research team. He has served in a variety of positions at SIA, including client administration and computer applications, before joining the equity research staff in 1993. Kent received a B.S. in Finance in 1989 from the University of Minnesota and earned an M.B.A. from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management in 1995.

Roger Sit

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2008

13.93

13.9%

Roger J. Sit – CEO and Global Chief Investment Officer Roger Sit directs investment management activities for Sit Investment Associates, a diverse financial asset management firm with capabilities in both domestic and international investment products. Roger joined the organization in January 1998 and worked closely with firm founder Gene Sit for over ten years. Prior to joining the firm, Roger was a Vice President and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York for seven years. Additionally, he was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, serving six years active duty with financial management responsibilities at Headquarters Space Division. Roger graduated with Military Distinction from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1984. He earned a M.S. in Systems Management from the University of Southern California in 1987 and an M.B.A. with honors from the Harvard Graduate School of Business in 1991. Roger serves on the boards of Convergent Capital, TCF Financial Corporation, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and the McKnight Foundation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

