The Fund seeks to achieve its goal by allocating its assets to multiple subadvisers that employ a variety of investment strategies. The Portfolio Managers are responsible for selecting each subadviser and for determining the amount of Fund assets to allocate to each subadviser. The Portfolio Managers allocate Fund assets among a variety of investment strategies to subadvisers whose strategy the Portfolio Managers believe, when combined to form a single portfolio, can provide attractive risk-adjusted returns over the long term. The Portfolio Managers retain investment discretion to invest Fund assets directly using other portfolio managers of the Manager and may do so for certain investment strategies.

The Portfolio Managers allocate Fund assets among subadvisers in an effort to provide for overall investment diversification with the aim of decreasing the Fund’s sensitivity to market fluctuations. The Portfolio Managers review a range of qualitative and quantitative factors when determining the allocations to subadvisers, including each subadviser’s investment style and historical performance, and the holdings in the subadviser’s allocated assets.

The investment strategies that the subadvisers will utilize involve the following types of investments: (i) equity securities of companies of any market capitalization throughout the world (including emerging markets), which may include common and preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants to purchase common stock, depositary receipts, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and other real estate companies (i.e., direct investments in companies) and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”); (ii) debt securities of governments and companies throughout the world (including emerging markets), which may include debt securities of governments as well as their agencies and/or instrumentalities, below investment grade debt securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”), mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities, hybrid securities (including convertible bonds) and loans (including bridge loans, loan participations and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”)); and (iii) foreign currencies.

The Fund also may use derivatives and primarily may use four categories of derivatives: (i) futures contracts based on securities, indices and other assets, such as currencies and commodities; (ii) swaps, such as credit default swaps, total return swaps and/or interest rate swaps (including constant maturity swaps); (iii) call and put options on securities and indices, including writing (selling) calls or writing (selling) puts on securities and indices; and (iv) forward contracts on securities, indices and other assets, such as currencies and commodities. Any of these derivatives may be used in an effort to: enhance returns; manage or adjust the risk profile of the Fund or the risk of individual positions; replace more traditional direct investments; obtain or reduce exposure to certain markets; establish net short or long positions for markets, currencies or securities; adjust the duration of the Fund’s fixed income securities; or alter the Fund’s exposure to markets, currencies, interest rates, sectors and issuers. A subadviser may choose not to hedge its positions.

The Portfolio Managers intend to allocate the Fund’s assets among the following strategies:

Equity Long/Short. This strategy takes long and short positions in equity securities issued by companies across all market capitalizations, in both the U.S. and non-U.S. markets based on whether the subadviser believes the securities are likely to increase or decrease in value, respectively. Short positions involve selling a security the Fund does not own in anticipation that the security’s price will decline. The equity securities in which this strategy may invest include common stock, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, warrants, depositary receipts, REITs and ETFs. The Manager and some subadvisers may focus on certain sectors of the market. A long/short equity strategy managed by the Manager focuses on securities of companies in the financials sector. Other subadvisers may invest across any sectors they find attractive. Additionally, one subadviser’s strategy invests globally with a focus on equity securities of European companies. The subadvisers also may invest in a broad range of investments, including, but not limited to, debt securities, such as U.S. and non-U.S. corporate debt securities, mortgage-backed securities, loans and loan participations.

Global Macro Investing. This strategy involves a top-down global approach to investing. Global macro strategies typically involve taking long and short positions across various U.S. and foreign markets, sectors and companies in an effort to benefit from those investments which the subadviser believes have the highest probability for success (long positions) and those that it believes have the highest probability for decline (short positions). The subadviser that manages this strategy will invest primarily in currencies and debt securities issued by governments as well as their agencies and/or instrumentalities and will do so primarily through the use of futures and forward contracts. The subadviser seeks to identify such opportunities by primarily applying quantitative investment analysis based on fundamental macroeconomic theory to consider and analyze the economic and political environments in markets, countries and/or regions around the world. These factors may include interest rate levels, monetary and fiscal policy, currency exchange rates, unemployment levels, gross domestic product (GDP) and geopolitical events and their effect on the economy of the country, region or the world. In addition to the quantitative investment analysis, the subadviser may also seek to identify investment opportunities by considering qualitative factors.

Event-Driven. These are a broad category of investment strategies based on announced or anticipated events or a series of events and on investing in the securities of companies that could be affected by the occurrence of such events. The types of Event Driven Strategies that the Fund will utilize are:

Merger (Risk) Arbitrage. This strategy consists primarily of making investments that the subadviser expects will benefit from the successful completion of a merger or acquisition. The subadviser typically buys the stock of a target company after a merger is announced at a price slightly below the takeover price offered. A profit is made if and when the merger is completed at the offered price or higher. In addition, in stock swap mergers, the subadviser may sell or take a short

position in the stock of the acquiring company either to reduce risk or on the theory that if and when the merger is completed, any difference between the price of the target company’s stock and the value of the acquiring company’s stock being exchanged for the target company’s stock will be eliminated. If the subadviser believes an announced or widely anticipated merger is unlikely to be completed, it may take the opposite position. The subadviser may invest in both announced transactions and in anticipation of transactions.

Global Equity Restructurings Long/Short. This strategy involves examining companies for the prospect of a variety of potential restructurings. The subadviser primarily takes either a long or a short position in equity securities of companies that are undergoing or have recently completed a restructuring. Typical restructurings may include: selling significant assets or portions of a business, entering new businesses, changes in management, significant changes in corporate policy and/or cost structure, such as altering compensation schemes, emergence from bankruptcy, companies undergoing significant changes due to regulatory changes and other corporate reorganizations, including mergers and acquisitions. Restructurings also may include: holding company arbitrage (i.e., attempting to take advantage of apparent disparities between the prices of a holding company’s stock and the prices of any listed companies it may hold), spin-offs, stub trades, recapitalizations and share buybacks. The subadviser may not focus on all types of restructurings and may focus only on certain types of restructurings. In addition, the event driven portion of the subadviser’s strategy invests globally with a focus on securities of European companies.

Managed Futures. This strategy employs a range of quantitative algorithms that seek to identify long and short investment opportunities based on directional trends in the global financial markets, as well as alternative risk premia. Alternative risk premia are strategies that seek to extract returns systematically from risk factors that have historically delivered returns independent of market movements. Managed futures is one of the three types of investment strategies known as global macro strategies, along with discretionary macro and systematic macro. The subadviser that manages this strategy will employ a wide variety of instruments, including derivatives, to invest across multiple asset classes. Specifically, the subadviser will primarily invest in futures and forward contracts on securities, indices and other assets, such as currencies and commodities. Additionally, the subadviser may invest directly in equity securities of companies across all market capitalizations, ETFs and debt securities issued by governments and corporations. In addition to futures and forwards, the subadviser may also use the following derivative instruments: (i) swaps, including total return swaps on securities, indices and other assets, including commodities, and interest rate swaps; and (ii) options on securities and indices.

The managed futures investment strategy seeks to gain exposure to the commodity markets primarily by investing in futures contracts on individual commodities and other commodity-linked derivative instruments. Although the Fund may make these investments in commodity-linked derivative instruments directly, the Fund expects to gain exposure to these investments primarily by investing in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund formed in the Cayman Islands (“Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is managed by the Manager and the subadviser and has the same investment goal as the Fund. The Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivative instruments. The Subsidiary also may invest in equity and fixed income securities, ETFs, cash or cash equivalent instruments, or money market mutual funds, some of which may serve as collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivative instruments. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets in the Subsidiary at the end of any quarter of its taxable year.

The Portfolio Managers also may allocate the Fund’s assets to certain additional strategies in the future. For more information about these potential additional strategies, please see the section entitled “Information About Additional Potential Principal Investment Strategies.” There is no assurance that any or all of these additional strategies will be used in the future.

Based on the Portfolio Managers’ ongoing evaluation of the subadvisers, they may adjust allocations among subadvisers or make recommendations to the Fund’s Board of Trustees with respect to the hiring, termination or replacement of subadvisers. In recommending new subadvisers to the Fund’s Board of Trustees, the Portfolio Managers consider numerous factors, including, but not limited to, current and anticipated market behavior, the subadviser’s investment style, the reputation of the subadviser, the depth and experience of its investment team, the demonstrated ability of the subadviser to implement its investment strategy, the consistency of past returns, and the subadviser’s policies and procedures to monitor and take into account risk.

The Portfolio Managers retain investment discretion to invest Fund assets directly and may do so for speculative or defensive purposes or in the event a subadviser is terminated and a new subadviser has not yet been hired. When the Portfolio Managers are making direct investments for the Fund they will invest primarily in ETFs and affiliated and unaffiliated registered investment companies but may also invest in individual equity and debt securities. The Portfolio Managers may also use put options including purchasing puts on security indices and put spreads on indices (i.e., buying and selling an equal number of puts on the same index with differing strike prices or expiration dates) and futures contracts based on indices for speculative or defensive

purposes. Doing so could help the Fund avoid losses, but may mean lost opportunities. The Portfolio Managers also may utilize other portfolio managers of the Manager to invest Fund assets.