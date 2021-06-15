Home
MainStay WMC International Research Equity Fund (formerly MainStay MacKay International Opportunities Fund)

MYTDX | Fund

-

$162 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$162 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MainStay WMC International Research Equity Fund (formerly MainStay MacKay International Opportunities Fund)

MYTDX | Fund

-

$162 M

0.00%

0.01%

MYTDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay WMC International Research Equity Fund (formerly MainStay MacKay International Opportunities Fund)
  • Fund Family Name
    MainStay Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign companies, including securities of emerging market country issuers. An issuer of a security is considered to be a foreign issuer based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. Wellington Management Company LLP, the Fund’s Subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), defines emerging market countries as those countries that are included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The Subadvisor seeks to develop a portfolio that is generally broadly diversified across issuers, industries, countries, market capitalizations, and styles. The Fund’s portfolio therefore includes stocks that are considered to be either growth stocks or value stocks. The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers in the form of depositary receipts or other securities that are convertible into securities of foreign issuers. The Subadvisor will invest in small, mid, and large capitalization companies.

Effective March 5, 2021, the Fund replaced its subadvisor and modified its principal investment strategies. In the process of implementing the new principal investment strategies and investment process, the Fund experienced a high level of portfolio turnover.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor allocates the portfolio’s assets across a variety of industries, selecting companies in each industry based on its proprietary research. In analyzing a prospective investment for the Fund, the Subadvisor utilizes a “bottom-up” approach, which is the use of fundamental analysis to identify specific securities for purchase or sale. Fundamental analysis of a company involves the assessment of a variety of factors, including the company’s business environment, management quality, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, revenues and dividends, and other related measures or indicators of valuation and growth potential. The Subadvisor may consider selling a security when it believes the stock has become overvalued relative to its underlying fundamentals, when the company does not meet the Subadvisor’s expectations or when the Subadvisor believes the underlying thesis for holding the stock has changed. The Subadvisor may give consideration to financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) criteria including, but not limited to, climate mitigation and resilience, corporate culture, as well as executive compensation and senior-level succession planning. When evaluating investments for the Fund, the Subadvisor has access to proprietary ESG research to help evaluate a company’s risk and return potential. The Subadvisor believes the integration of financially material ESG factors into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. ESG factors are one of several factors considered when making an investment decision for the Fund. The Subadvisor has discretion to determine the materiality of as well as the level at which financially relevant ESG factors are imbedded into its overall fundamental analysis when making an investment decision. The Subadvisor also engages with management of certain companies regarding corporate governance practices as well as what it deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.

MYTDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MYTDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MYTDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MYTDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MYTDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MYTDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MYTDX Category Low Category High MYTDX % Rank
Net Assets 162 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 225 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 31.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 19.17% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Shell plc 2.61%
  2. Unilever plc 2.28%
  3. BP plc 2.13%
  4. British American Tobacco plc 2.07%
  5. Diageo plc 2.02%
  6. Royal Bank of Canada 1.73%
  7. Pernod Ricard SA 1.70%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. 1.59%
  9. INVESCO GOVT AND AGCY LEX 1.56%
  10. ASML Holding NV 1.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MYTDX % Rank
Stocks 		96.28% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		2.12% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.71% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MYTDX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MYTDX % Rank
Non US 		92.83% N/A N/A N/A
US 		3.45% N/A N/A N/A

MYTDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MYTDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MYTDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MYTDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MYTDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MYTDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MYTDX Category Low Category High MYTDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MYTDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MYTDX Category Low Category High MYTDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MYTDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

MYTDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

