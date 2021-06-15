Home
Trending ETFs

MYIDX (Mutual Fund)

MYIDX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay S&amp;P 500 Index Fund (formerly MainStay MacKay S&amp;P 500 Index Fund)

MYIDX | Fund

-

$1.08 B

0.00%

0.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.08 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MYIDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay S&amp;P 500 Index Fund (formerly MainStay MacKay S&amp;P 500 Index Fund)
  • Fund Family Name
    MainStay Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks as represented in the Standard & Poor's 500® Index ("S&P 500® Index”) in the same proportion, to the extent feasible.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in options and futures contracts to maintain cash reserves, while being fully invested, to facilitate trading or to reduce transaction costs. The Fund may invest in such derivatives to try to enhance returns or reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings.

Investment Process: MacKay Shields LLC, the Fund's Subadvisor, uses statistical techniques to determine which stocks are to be purchased or sold to replicate the S&P 500® Index to the extent feasible. From time to time, adjustments may be made in the Fund's holdings because of changes in the composition of the S&P 500® Index. The correlation between the investment performance of the Fund and the S&P 500® Index is expected to be at least 0.95, before charges, fees and expenses, on an annual basis. A correlation of 1.00 would indicate perfect correlation, which would be achieved when the net asset value of the Fund, including the value of its dividend and capital gains distributions, increases or decreases in exact proportion to changes in the S&P 500® Index.

MYIDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MYIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MYIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MYIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MYIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MYIDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MYIDX Category Low Category High MYIDX % Rank
Net Assets 1.08 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 506 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 285 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 26.32% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple, Inc. 7.08%
  2. Microsoft Corp. 5.29%
  3. Amazon.com, Inc. 2.78%
  4. Tesla, Inc. 1.85%
  5. Alphabet, Inc. 1.73%
  6. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. 1.63%
  7. UnitedHealth Group, Inc. 1.59%
  8. Alphabet, Inc. 1.55%
  9. Exxon Mobil Corp. 1.41%
  10. Johnson Johnson 1.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MYIDX % Rank
Stocks 		99.44% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.54% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MYIDX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MYIDX % Rank
US 		99.44% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MYIDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MYIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MYIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MYIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MYIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MYIDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MYIDX Category Low Category High MYIDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MYIDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MYIDX Category Low Category High MYIDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MYIDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MYIDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

