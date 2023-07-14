Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
Net Assets
$484 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.7%
Expense Ratio 0.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 184.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MXZMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|44.17%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|49.52%
|3 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|90.55%
|5 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|93.62%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|63.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|MXZMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|27.00%
|2021
|-3.2%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|72.68%
|2020
|1.4%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|91.15%
|2019
|0.1%
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|13.87%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|92.02%
|Period
|MXZMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|42.23%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-16.6%
|30.5%
|44.55%
|3 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-5.2%
|10.9%
|86.96%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-2.8%
|7.4%
|92.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|61.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|MXZMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|27.00%
|2021
|-3.2%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|72.68%
|2020
|1.4%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|92.71%
|2019
|0.1%
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|9.83%
|2018
|0.0%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|94.48%
|MXZMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXZMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|484 M
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|45.10%
|Number of Holdings
|345
|4
|4562
|53.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|117 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|33.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.69%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|73.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXZMX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.49%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|50.24%
|Cash
|5.13%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|55.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.17%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|35.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.21%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|10.90%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|45.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|28.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXZMX % Rank
|Government
|52.64%
|0.30%
|99.47%
|45.19%
|Corporate
|25.42%
|0.00%
|98.62%
|37.50%
|Securitized
|16.81%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|12.50%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.13%
|0.00%
|95.62%
|59.13%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|74.77%
|62.98%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.95%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXZMX % Rank
|Non US
|53.95%
|0.00%
|112.80%
|70.14%
|US
|38.54%
|-5.52%
|107.53%
|26.54%
|MXZMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.64%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|65.55%
|Management Fee
|0.57%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|62.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.03%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|1.47%
|MXZMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MXZMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MXZMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|184.00%
|6.00%
|354.00%
|88.76%
|MXZMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXZMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|38.39%
|MXZMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MXZMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXZMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.74%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|84.80%
|MXZMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2020
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2019
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 13, 2018
3.88
3.9%
Mr. Murphy, CFA, is Head of Global Fixed Income, North America, at INA. He has been employed by INA or a predecessor company of INA since 2005. He was managing director of global and multi-sector strategies. Previously, he served as director and senior portfolio manager of global strategies responsible for managing non-U.S., global and opportunistic bond portfolios. Before being promoted to portfolio manager in 2009, he was a senior trader responsible for trading developed and emerging market non-USD securities as well as all foreign currencies. Mr. Murphy joined Mellon in 2005 from State Street Research, where he was a senior trader responsible for investment grade corporate bonds. He holds a B.A. from Trinity College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2021
0.89
0.9%
Mark is BlueBay’s Chief Investment Officer. He has over 25 years’ investment experience as a macro fixed income investor and has been a senior portfolio manager at BlueBay since 2010. Prior to joining BlueBay, Mark was Head of Fixed Income in Europe for Deutsche Asset Management, a role he previously occupied at Invesco. He started his career as a fixed income portfolio manager at Morgan Grenfell in 1993 and holds a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the University of Warwick.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2021
0.89
0.9%
Kaspar joined BlueBay in August 2014 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager within the Investment Grade team. Prior to joining BlueBay, Kaspar worked at TD Securities and Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management where he was responsible for the global aggregate bond strategy. He holds a Master's Degree in Financial Management and a Master's Degree in Economics from the Christian Albrechts University of Kiel. Kaspar is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2022
0.09
0.1%
Nathaniel A. Hyde, CFA Vice President, Portfolio Manager Nate is a portfolio manager on the Global and Multi-Sector Fixed Income Team where he specializes in local and hard currency emerging market debt. Nate previously served as a sovereign analyst contributing to interest rate and currency strategy for global and emerging market portfolios. Nate has been in the investment industry since 2006 and has spent his entire career with the firm. Nate earned a BA from Bowdoin College. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Boston.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...