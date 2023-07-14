Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

Net Assets

$484 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 184.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MXZMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West Global Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brendan Murphy

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds issued by companies, governments and government agencies located around the world. Bonds include fixed income securities of any maturity, such as U.S. government securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate loans (limited to up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets) and other floating rate securities, Eurodollar and yankee dollar instruments, to-be-announced (“TBA”) securities, notes (including structured notes), bills and debentures.Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Fund’s investments may be denominated in both the U.S. dollar and currencies of other developing and emerging market countries and the Fund may invest without limit in developing and emerging markets.The Fund focuses on investment grade securities but may invest up to 25% of its total assets in below investment grade securities (commonly known as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”). The Fund may invest in derivatives, including but not limited to currency forwards, bond futures contracts, options, and interest rate swaps.The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-advisers and monitors their performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by two sub-advisers: BlueBay Asset Management LLP (“BlueBay”) and Insight North America LLC (“Insight”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”).BlueBay’s investment process combines a top down focus on structural trends in policy and politics and impacts on global fixed income markets with a bottom-up relative value strategy for security and sector selection. BlueBay also incorporates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of its investment process.Insight focuses on identifying undervalued government bond markets, currencies, sectors and securities and looks for fixed income securities with the most potential for added value.GWCM maintains a strategic asset allocation of the Fund’s assets with each Sub-Adviser and reviews the asset allocations on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Bluebay and a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Insight. Notwithstanding these target allocations, GWCM may change the asset allocations at any time and without shareholder notice or approval.
MXZMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXZMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -59.5% 0.9% 44.17%
1 Yr 1.4% -15.5% 19.7% 49.52%
3 Yr -6.0%* -4.3% 4.2% 90.55%
5 Yr -3.8%* -2.5% 4.1% 93.62%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 2.7% 63.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXZMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -15.2% 0.9% 27.00%
2021 -3.2% -10.9% 12.2% 72.68%
2020 1.4% -10.8% 14.8% 91.15%
2019 0.1% -15.3% 0.6% 13.87%
2018 -0.6% -44.4% 14.4% 92.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXZMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -59.5% 0.9% 42.23%
1 Yr 1.4% -16.6% 30.5% 44.55%
3 Yr -6.0%* -5.2% 10.9% 86.96%
5 Yr -3.6%* -2.8% 7.4% 92.27%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% 61.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXZMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -15.2% 0.9% 27.00%
2021 -3.2% -10.9% 12.2% 72.68%
2020 1.4% -10.8% 14.8% 92.71%
2019 0.1% -15.3% 3.8% 9.83%
2018 0.0% -44.4% 14.4% 94.48%

NAV & Total Return History

MXZMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXZMX Category Low Category High MXZMX % Rank
Net Assets 484 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 45.10%
Number of Holdings 345 4 4562 53.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 117 M -112 M 3.66 B 33.18%
Weighting of Top 10 21.69% 4.7% 100.0% 73.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Japan (Government Of) 1% 3.69%
  2. Germany (Federal Republic Of) 3.60%
  3. JAPAN 3.38%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 3.18%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.88% 3.09%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 3.05%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 3.00%
  8. Italy (Republic Of) 0.95% 3.00%
  9. France (Republic Of) 0.75% 2.91%
  10. Japan (Government Of) 0.1% 2.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXZMX % Rank
Bonds 		92.49% 0.00% 220.33% 50.24%
Cash 		5.13% -130.07% 95.62% 55.45%
Convertible Bonds 		2.17% 0.00% 11.19% 35.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.21% 0.00% 2.87% 10.90%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.47% 45.97%
Other 		0.00% -9.71% 100.00% 28.91%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXZMX % Rank
Government 		52.64% 0.30% 99.47% 45.19%
Corporate 		25.42% 0.00% 98.62% 37.50%
Securitized 		16.81% 0.00% 52.02% 12.50%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.13% 0.00% 95.62% 59.13%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 74.77% 62.98%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 7.95% 50.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXZMX % Rank
Non US 		53.95% 0.00% 112.80% 70.14%
US 		38.54% -5.52% 107.53% 26.54%

MXZMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXZMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% 0.02% 3.65% 65.55%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 2.08% 62.93%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.03%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 1.47%

Sales Fees

MXZMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXZMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXZMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 184.00% 6.00% 354.00% 88.76%

MXZMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXZMX Category Low Category High MXZMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 17.40% 38.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXZMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXZMX Category Low Category High MXZMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.74% -1.08% 5.77% 84.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXZMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MXZMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brendan Murphy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2018

3.88

3.9%

Mr. Murphy, CFA, is Head of Global Fixed Income, North America, at INA. He has been employed by INA or a predecessor company of INA since 2005. He was managing director of global and multi-sector strategies. Previously, he served as director and senior portfolio manager of global strategies responsible for managing non-U.S., global and opportunistic bond portfolios. Before being promoted to portfolio manager in 2009, he was a senior trader responsible for trading developed and emerging market non-USD securities as well as all foreign currencies. Mr. Murphy joined Mellon in 2005 from State Street Research, where he was a senior trader responsible for investment grade corporate bonds. He holds a B.A. from Trinity College.

Mark Dowding

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2021

0.89

0.9%

Mark is BlueBay’s Chief Investment Officer. He has over 25 years’ investment experience as a macro fixed income investor and has been a senior portfolio manager at BlueBay since 2010. Prior to joining BlueBay, Mark was Head of Fixed Income in Europe for Deutsche Asset Management, a role he previously occupied at Invesco. He started his career as a fixed income portfolio manager at Morgan Grenfell in 1993 and holds a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the University of Warwick.

Kaspar Hense

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2021

0.89

0.9%

Kaspar joined BlueBay in August 2014 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager within the Investment Grade team. Prior to joining BlueBay, Kaspar worked at TD Securities and Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management where he was responsible for the global aggregate bond strategy. He holds a Master's Degree in Financial Management and a Master's Degree in Economics from the Christian Albrechts University of Kiel. Kaspar is a CFA charterholder.

Nathaniel Hyde

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2022

0.09

0.1%

Nathaniel A. Hyde, CFA Vice President, Portfolio Manager Nate is a portfolio manager on the Global and Multi-Sector Fixed Income Team where he specializes in local and hard currency emerging market debt. Nate previously served as a sovereign analyst contributing to interest rate and currency strategy for global and emerging market portfolios. Nate has been in the investment industry since 2006 and has spent his entire career with the firm. Nate earned a BA from Bowdoin College. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

