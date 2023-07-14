Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
25.4%
1 yr return
5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
Net Assets
$309 M
Holdings in Top 10
65.8%
Expense Ratio 1.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.43%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund blends Growth and Value Investing in its securities selection process. The Fund's adviser values an investment on four criteria as follows:
Business
Management
Financial
Price
The adviser believes that you make the most money by investing with the exceptional; accordingly, the adviser searches for securities possessing the best combinations of a desirable business, capable management, clean financials, and a market price that the adviser deems to be at or below its fair value presently or in the future. Based on this fundamental analysis, the adviser will make investments that he classifies as either Value, Value/Growth, or Growth. The adviser does like the value investing adage of "buy low and sell high" although, he prefers the maxim of value/growth and growth investing of "buy low and let it grow."
The Fund is eligible to invest in the securities of companies with small, medium or large capitalization. In other words, the Fund is open to research within a large universe of public companies so that it may find stocks with the exceptional traits that the Fund desires. Whenever the adviser finds such an investment then the adviser may purchase its stock, convertible securities or bonds with up to 25% of the Fund's total assets. The Fund's willingness to place a large percentage of its assets in a single company does distinguish it from most other funds. Therefore, the Fund is classified as non-diversified. These strategies of Focus Investing along with the adviser's security selection process are the two characteristics of how the adviser tries to maximize the Fund's investment returns.
|Period
|MXXVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|25.4%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|0.98%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|80.62%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|87.17%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|86.06%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|67.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|MXXVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.0%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|96.28%
|2021
|4.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|80.08%
|2020
|0.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|91.61%
|2019
|8.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|0.17%
|2018
|-7.6%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|97.17%
|Period
|MXXVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|25.4%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|0.68%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|71.77%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|86.86%
|5 Yr
|0.6%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|74.39%
|10 Yr
|5.8%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|60.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|MXXVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.0%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|96.28%
|2021
|4.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|80.16%
|2020
|0.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|91.53%
|2019
|8.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|0.17%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|87.99%
|MXXVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXXVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|309 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|69.61%
|Number of Holdings
|25
|2
|4154
|97.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|224 M
|288 K
|270 B
|58.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|65.84%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|2.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXXVX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.55%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|29.41%
|Cash
|0.45%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|69.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|72.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|72.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|70.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|69.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXXVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|38.92%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|0.91%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.05%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|4.41%
|Communication Services
|11.36%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|11.26%
|Industrials
|11.08%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|24.58%
|Technology
|9.56%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|95.28%
|Real Estate
|9.40%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|0.61%
|Healthcare
|3.14%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|99.39%
|Basic Materials
|0.48%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|92.54%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|97.03%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|96.50%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|99.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXXVX % Rank
|US
|97.85%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|33.98%
|Non US
|1.70%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|51.46%
|MXXVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.07%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|32.57%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|97.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|MXXVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MXXVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|41.38%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MXXVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.43%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|52.22%
|MXXVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXXVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.72%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|85.98%
|MXXVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MXXVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXXVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.30%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|71.88%
|MXXVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.603
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 08, 1996
25.91
25.9%
Mr. Mulholland is the president of the Matthew 25 Management Corp. Mr. Mulholland has been in the securities industry since 1985. Mr. Mulholland started the Matthew 25 Fund and the Matthew 25 Management Corp in 1995. Mr. Mulholland is also a stockbroker with Boenning & Scattergood.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
