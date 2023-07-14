Home
Matthew 25 Fund

MXXVX | Fund

$28.86

$309 M

0.72%

$0.21

1.07%

Vitals

YTD Return

25.4%

1 yr return

5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$309 M

Holdings in Top 10

65.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.43%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Matthew 25 Fund

MXXVX | Fund

$28.86

$309 M

0.72%

$0.21

1.07%

MXXVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 25.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Matthew 25 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Matthew 25
  • Inception Date
    Oct 16, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Mulholland

Fund Description

The Fund blends Growth and Value Investing in its securities selection process. The Fund's adviser values an investment on four criteria as follows:

Business

Management

Financial

Price

The adviser believes that you make the most money by investing with the exceptional; accordingly, the adviser searches for securities possessing the best combinations of a desirable business, capable management, clean financials, and a market price that the adviser deems to be at or below its fair value presently or in the future. Based on this fundamental analysis, the adviser will make investments that he classifies as either Value, Value/Growth, or Growth. The adviser does like the value investing adage of "buy low and sell high" although, he prefers the maxim of value/growth and growth investing of "buy low and let it grow."

The Fund is eligible to invest in the securities of companies with small, medium or large capitalization. In other words, the Fund is open to research within a large universe of public companies so that it may find stocks with the exceptional traits that the Fund desires. Whenever the adviser finds such an investment then the adviser may purchase its stock, convertible securities or bonds with up to 25% of the Fund's total assets. The Fund's willingness to place a large percentage of its assets in a single company does distinguish it from most other funds. Therefore, the Fund is classified as non-diversified. These strategies of Focus Investing along with the adviser's security selection process are the two characteristics of how the adviser tries to maximize the Fund's investment returns.

Read More

MXXVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXXVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 25.4% -14.3% 35.6% 0.98%
1 Yr 5.0% -55.6% 38.6% 80.62%
3 Yr -1.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 87.17%
5 Yr -2.9%* -30.5% 97.0% 86.06%
10 Yr 1.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 67.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXXVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.0% -64.5% 28.9% 96.28%
2021 4.4% -20.5% 152.6% 80.08%
2020 0.4% -13.9% 183.6% 91.61%
2019 8.7% -8.3% 8.9% 0.17%
2018 -7.6% -13.5% 12.6% 97.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXXVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 25.4% -20.5% 35.6% 0.68%
1 Yr 5.0% -55.6% 40.3% 71.77%
3 Yr -1.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 86.86%
5 Yr 0.6%* -29.9% 97.0% 74.39%
10 Yr 5.8%* -13.5% 37.4% 60.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXXVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.0% -64.5% 28.9% 96.28%
2021 4.4% -20.5% 152.6% 80.16%
2020 0.4% -13.9% 183.6% 91.53%
2019 8.7% -8.3% 8.9% 0.17%
2018 -4.2% -10.9% 12.6% 87.99%

NAV & Total Return History

MXXVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXXVX Category Low Category High MXXVX % Rank
Net Assets 309 M 177 K 1.21 T 69.61%
Number of Holdings 25 2 4154 97.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 224 M 288 K 270 B 58.44%
Weighting of Top 10 65.84% 1.8% 106.2% 2.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Goldman Sachs Group Inc 14.34%
  2. FedEx Corp 9.33%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 6.28%
  4. Polaris Inc 6.20%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A 5.45%
  6. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A 5.03%
  7. Kansas City Southern 4.95%
  8. Brandywine Realty Trust 4.93%
  9. Apple Inc 4.88%
  10. KKR & Co Inc Ordinary Shares 4.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXXVX % Rank
Stocks 		99.55% 0.00% 130.24% 29.41%
Cash 		0.45% -102.29% 100.00% 69.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 72.02%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 72.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 70.27%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 69.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXXVX % Rank
Financial Services 		38.92% 0.00% 55.59% 0.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.05% 0.00% 30.33% 4.41%
Communication Services 		11.36% 0.00% 27.94% 11.26%
Industrials 		11.08% 0.00% 29.90% 24.58%
Technology 		9.56% 0.00% 48.94% 95.28%
Real Estate 		9.40% 0.00% 31.91% 0.61%
Healthcare 		3.14% 0.00% 60.70% 99.39%
Basic Materials 		0.48% 0.00% 25.70% 92.54%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 97.03%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 96.50%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 47.71% 99.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXXVX % Rank
US 		97.85% 0.00% 127.77% 33.98%
Non US 		1.70% 0.00% 32.38% 51.46%

MXXVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXXVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.07% 0.01% 49.27% 32.57%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 97.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

MXXVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXXVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 41.38%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXXVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.43% 0.00% 496.00% 52.22%

MXXVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXXVX Category Low Category High MXXVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.72% 0.00% 24.20% 85.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXXVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXXVX Category Low Category High MXXVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.30% -54.00% 6.06% 71.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXXVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MXXVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Mulholland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 08, 1996

25.91

25.9%

Mr. Mulholland is the president of the Matthew 25 Management Corp. Mr. Mulholland has been in the securities industry since 1985. Mr. Mulholland started the Matthew 25 Fund and the Matthew 25 Management Corp in 1995. Mr. Mulholland is also a stockbroker with Boenning & Scattergood.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

