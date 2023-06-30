Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.5%

1 yr return

-2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.8%

Net Assets

$1.68 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MXVHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 1.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Darren Jaroch

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large capitalization (“large cap”) companies. For purposes of the 80% policy, the Fund considers large cap companies to be those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell 1000® Value Index at the time of initial purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index ranged from $793 million to $669 billion. If the market capitalization of a company held by the Fund moves outside this range, the Fund may, but is not required to, sell the securities.The Fund emphasizes a “value style” of investing, seeking companies that are undervalued in comparison to their peers due to economic, market, company-specific or other factors, but have the prospect of achieving improved valuations in the future.The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of large U.S. companies but may also invest in common stocks of midsize U.S. companies, convertible securities and companies from outside the U.S. The Fund may invest in derivatives, including but not limited to forward foreign currency contracts.Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-advisers and monitors their performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by two sub-advisers: Putnam Investment Management, LLC (“Putnam”) and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”).Putnam invests mainly in common stocks of large and midsize U.S. companies, with a focus on value stocks that offer the potential for capital growth, current income, or both.T. Rowe Price invests in large companies that have a strong track record of paying dividends or that are believed to be undervalued. T. Rowe Price also integrates pecuniary environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment research process, focusing on the ESG factors it considers most likely to have a material impact on the performance of the holdings in a fund’s portfolio.GWCM maintains a strategic asset allocation of the Fund’s assets with each Sub-Adviser and reviews the asset allocations on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Putnam and a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to T. Rowe Price. Notwithstanding these target allocations, GWCM may change the asset allocations at any time and without shareholder notice or approval.
MXVHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.5% -13.6% 215.2% 57.15%
1 Yr -2.5% -58.6% 197.5% 89.94%
3 Yr 3.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 76.63%
5 Yr -4.8%* -15.4% 29.3% 90.89%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 44.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -65.1% 22.3% 77.94%
2021 6.6% -25.3% 25.5% 62.73%
2020 -1.2% -8.4% 56.7% 77.26%
2019 2.1% -9.2% 10.4% 93.81%
2018 -5.5% -9.4% 3.1% 91.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.5% -13.6% 215.2% 54.22%
1 Yr -2.5% -58.6% 197.5% 90.07%
3 Yr 3.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 77.07%
5 Yr -1.5%* -15.2% 31.9% 78.27%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 42.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -65.1% 22.3% 77.94%
2021 6.6% -25.3% 25.5% 62.73%
2020 -1.2% -8.4% 56.7% 77.17%
2019 2.1% -9.2% 10.4% 93.81%
2018 -2.0% -8.9% 3.3% 40.13%

NAV & Total Return History

MXVHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXVHX Category Low Category High MXVHX % Rank
Net Assets 1.68 B 1 M 151 B 37.23%
Number of Holdings 167 2 1727 15.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 344 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 42.61%
Weighting of Top 10 20.25% 5.0% 99.2% 85.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 2.74%
  2. Qualcomm Inc 2.42%
  3. Anthem Inc 2.17%
  4. Bank of America Corp 2.13%
  5. AbbVie Inc 2.00%
  6. JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.93%
  7. Wells Fargo & Co 1.88%
  8. American International Group Inc 1.78%
  9. Citigroup Inc 1.65%
  10. Walmart Inc 1.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXVHX % Rank
Stocks 		98.44% 28.02% 125.26% 45.32%
Preferred Stocks 		1.41% 0.00% 12.57% 4.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.15% 0.00% 3.66% 4.35%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 54.02%
Cash 		0.00% -88.20% 71.98% 92.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 55.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXVHX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.88% 0.00% 58.05% 32.18%
Healthcare 		17.18% 0.00% 30.08% 55.45%
Industrials 		12.26% 0.00% 42.76% 39.36%
Technology 		10.05% 0.00% 54.02% 55.12%
Consumer Defense 		8.42% 0.00% 34.10% 51.90%
Utilities 		7.04% 0.00% 27.04% 17.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.87% 0.00% 22.74% 48.43%
Basic Materials 		5.29% 0.00% 21.69% 16.25%
Energy 		4.86% 0.00% 54.00% 79.95%
Communication Services 		4.10% 0.00% 26.58% 74.75%
Real Estate 		4.05% 0.00% 90.54% 36.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXVHX % Rank
US 		91.41% 24.51% 121.23% 59.77%
Non US 		7.03% 0.00% 41.42% 35.22%

MXVHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.04% 45.41% 80.94%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.50% 51.94%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 0.19%

Sales Fees

MXVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 488.00% 39.50%

MXVHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXVHX Category Low Category High MXVHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.82% 0.00% 41.90% 81.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXVHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXVHX Category Low Category High MXVHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.61% -1.51% 4.28% 35.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXVHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MXVHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Darren Jaroch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 24, 2012

9.69

9.7%

Mr. Jaroch is a Portfolio Manager of U.S., international, and global value strategies. He joined Putnam in 1999 and has been in the investment industry since 1996. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Jaroch managed global core equity strategies and worked on quantitative models as a member of the U.S. Value team. Prior to joining Putnam, he was a Senior Auditor, Client Service, at State Street Bank & Trust from 1996 to 1998 and a Research Associate at Abt Associates from 1995 to 1996. Mr. Jaroch earned a B.A. from Hartwick College.

John Linehan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2015

6.58

6.6%

John Linehan is the portfolio manager for the Equity Income Strategy and co-portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Value Strategy for T. Rowe Price. In addition, he is the chief investment officer of Equity and a member of the firm's US Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. Mr. Linehan is Chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee at T. Rowe. He is a large-cap value portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division and also co-chair of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Institutional Large-Cap Value Strategy. From February 2010 to June 2014, Mr. Linehan was head of U.S. Equity and chairman of the U.S. Equity Steering Committee. He is a member of the firm's U.S. Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. He earned a B.A. from Amherst College and an M.B.A. from Stanford University, where he was the Henry Ford II Scholar, an Arjay Miller Scholar, and the winner of the Alexander A. Robichek Award in finance. Mr. Linehan is a CFA® charterholder.

Lauren DeMore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2019

2.72

2.7%

Ms. DeMore is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. large-cap value and international value strategies. She joined Putnam in 2006 and has been in the investment industry since 2002. Previously at Putnam, Ms. DeMore was an Analyst covering the non-U.S. financials, telecommunications, and utilities sectors. Prior to joining Putnam, Ms. DeMore was an Analyst at EnCapital from 2002 to 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

