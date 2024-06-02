Mr. Scully is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global consumer, global core equity, and research strategies, and is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. large-cap value strategies. In addition, he is an Analyst in the Equity Research group, focusing on the U.S. consumer discretionary sector. Mr. Scully is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of companies in this sector, and for making buy/sell recommendations. He has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 1996.