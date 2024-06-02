Home
Great-West Large Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
MXQCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.9 +0.03 +0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Other (MXQIX) Inst (MXQCX)
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$563 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MXQCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 2.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Darren A. Jaroch

Fund Description

MXQCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -5.3% 6.8% 12.21%
1 Yr N/A -17.4% 22.7% 76.16%
3 Yr N/A* -3.5% 32.1% 72.15%
5 Yr N/A* -0.4% 43.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.2% 24.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -24.9% 46.1% 79.78%
2022 N/A -65.1% 4.6% 52.16%
2021 N/A -44.2% 57.5% 71.61%
2020 N/A -23.2% 285.0% N/A
2019 N/A -21.4% 48.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -5.3% 6.8% 12.21%
1 Yr N/A -17.4% 22.7% 15.23%
3 Yr N/A* -3.5% 32.1% 30.63%
5 Yr N/A* -0.4% 43.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.2% 24.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -15.9% 46.7% 27.64%
2022 N/A -42.0% 8.5% 37.99%
2021 N/A 3.6% 129.7% 91.63%
2020 N/A -22.6% 304.8% N/A
2019 N/A -12.7% 52.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MXQCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXQCX Category Low Category High MXQCX % Rank
Net Assets 563 M 1.56 M 144 B 55.86%
Number of Holdings 106 2 1689 31.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 141 M 405 K 33.3 B 58.02%
Weighting of Top 10 24.82% 5.5% 99.9% 66.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.91%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.35%
  3. Bank of America Corporation 3.18%
  4. Citigroup Inc 2.89%
  5. Walmart Inc 2.49%
  6. Northrop Grumman Corp 2.06%
  7. Johnson & Johnson 2.01%
  8. Becton, Dickinson and Co 1.73%
  9. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.65%
  10. Merck & Co Inc 1.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXQCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.43% 0.00% 116.22% 66.72%
Cash 		1.79% -0.79% 31.78% 45.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.78% 0.00% 12.66% 7.01%
Other 		0.00% -3.53% 37.48% 48.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 39.46%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.61% 84.25% 41.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXQCX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.26% 0.00% 58.05% 28.74%
Healthcare 		14.44% 0.00% 30.08% 80.36%
Energy 		10.59% 0.00% 54.00% 18.62%
Technology 		9.81% 0.00% 54.02% 56.89%
Industrials 		9.29% 0.00% 42.76% 75.85%
Consumer Defense 		7.70% 0.00% 34.10% 60.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.53% 0.00% 22.74% 28.23%
Communication Services 		5.97% 0.00% 26.58% 45.92%
Utilities 		5.38% 0.00% 27.04% 36.39%
Basic Materials 		3.43% 0.00% 21.69% 47.62%
Real Estate 		2.02% 0.00% 90.54% 61.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXQCX % Rank
US 		93.50% 0.00% 116.22% 76.86%
Non US 		3.93% 0.00% 27.89% 15.03%

MXQCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 17.54% 67.15%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 54.05%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.54%
Administrative Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.50% 0.31%

Sales Fees

MXQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 488.00% 24.14%

MXQCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXQCX Category Low Category High MXQCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.28% 42.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXQCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXQCX Category Low Category High MXQCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.39% -1.51% 4.28% 6.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXQCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MXQCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Darren A. Jaroch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 22, 2012

7.11

7.1%

Mr. Jaroch is a Portfolio Manager of U.S., international, and global value strategies. He joined Putnam in 1999 and has been in the investment industry since 1996. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Jaroch managed global core equity strategies and worked on quantitative models as a member of the U.S. Value team. Prior to joining Putnam, he was a Senior Auditor, Client Service, at State Street Bank & Trust from 1996 to 1998 and a Research Associate at Abt Associates from 1995 to 1996. Mr. Jaroch earned a B.A. from Hartwick College.

Walter D. Scully

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 24, 2012

7.02

7.0%

Mr. Scully is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global consumer, global core equity, and research strategies, and is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. large-cap value strategies. In addition, he is an Analyst in the Equity Research group, focusing on the U.S. consumer discretionary sector. Mr. Scully is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of companies in this sector, and for making buy/sell recommendations. He has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 1996.

Lauren B. DeMore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2019

0.05

0.1%

Ms. DeMore is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. large-cap value and international value strategies. She joined Putnam in 2006 and has been in the investment industry since 2002. Previously at Putnam, Ms. DeMore was an Analyst covering the non-U.S. financials, telecommunications, and utilities sectors. Prior to joining Putnam, Ms. DeMore was an Analyst at EnCapital from 2002 to 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.05 86.59 8.01 16.42

