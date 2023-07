The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in high quality short-term municipal obligations, the interest of which is exempt from federal income taxes and is not subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. This policy is fundamental and may not be changed without shareholder approval. The Fund may also invest in variable and floating rate demand instruments, tender option bonds, custodial receipts and investments in other investment companies, including money market funds.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in taxable money market securities or in municipal obligations that pay interest income that may be subject to the alternative minimum tax; however, it is currently intended that the Fund will be managed so that income generated by the Fund will not be subject to the alternative minimum tax. In addition, the Fund may temporarily invest more than 20% of its assets in taxable money market securities for defensive purposes in attempting to respond to adverse market conditions.