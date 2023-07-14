Home
Great-West Large Cap Growth Fund

MXLGX | Fund

$8.58

$768 M

0.07%

$0.01

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

23.3%

1 yr return

13.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.0%

Net Assets

$768 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Great-West Large Cap Growth Fund

MXLGX | Fund

$8.58

$768 M

0.07%

$0.01

1.02%

MXLGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 23.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio -0.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 21, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Giri Devulapally

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large capitalization (“large cap”) companies. For purposes of the 80% policy, the Fund considers large cap companies to be those with market capitalizations of $4 billion or more at the time of purchase. If the market capitalization of a company held by the Fund moves below this threshold, the Fund may, but is not required to, sell the securities.The Fund emphasizes a “growth style” of investing, seeking companies whose potential to provide superior earnings growth appears to be greater than the market in general and whose revenue growth is expected to continue for an extended period of time.The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including investments in emerging markets. The Fund may at times focus its investments in certain sectors, such as the technology sector. The Fund may also invest in derivatives, including but not limited to futures contracts.Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-advisers and monitors their performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by two sub-advisers: Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. (“Amundi US”) and J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (“JPMorgan”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”).To select growth stocks, Amundi US employs quantitative analysis, fundamental research, and an evaluation of the issuer based on its financial statements and operations, utilizing a bottom-up analytic approach.JPMorgan employs a fundamental bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies with positive price momentum and attractive fundamental dynamics.GWCM maintains a strategic asset allocation of the Fund’s assets with each Sub-Adviser and reviews the asset allocations on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Amundi US and a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to JPMorgan. Notwithstanding the target allocation, GWCM may change the asset allocations at any time and without shareholder notice or approval.
MXLGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.3% -41.7% 64.0% 68.39%
1 Yr 13.5% -46.2% 77.9% 62.05%
3 Yr -8.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 86.93%
5 Yr -6.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 88.94%
10 Yr -1.3%* -16.9% 19.6% 87.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.6% -85.9% 81.6% 76.98%
2021 6.1% -31.0% 26.7% 34.57%
2020 2.6% -13.0% 34.8% 96.75%
2019 3.7% -6.0% 10.6% 88.92%
2018 -4.6% -15.9% 2.0% 90.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.3% -41.7% 64.0% 65.68%
1 Yr 13.5% -46.2% 77.9% 58.03%
3 Yr -8.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 86.76%
5 Yr -1.6%* -30.4% 23.4% 76.99%
10 Yr 1.5%* -16.9% 19.6% 87.59%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.6% -85.9% 81.6% 76.98%
2021 6.1% -31.0% 26.7% 34.57%
2020 2.6% -13.0% 34.8% 96.75%
2019 3.7% -6.0% 10.6% 88.92%
2018 -0.1% -15.9% 3.1% 16.86%

NAV & Total Return History

MXLGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXLGX Category Low Category High MXLGX % Rank
Net Assets 768 M 189 K 222 B 58.99%
Number of Holdings 95 2 3509 27.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 379 M -1.37 M 104 B 58.77%
Weighting of Top 10 41.63% 11.4% 116.5% 72.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.41%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 7.56%
  3. Apple Inc 6.64%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 5.07%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.14%
  6. Charles Schwab Corp 2.89%
  7. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.56%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.34%
  9. Qualcomm Inc 2.34%
  10. Tesla Inc 2.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXLGX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 50.26% 104.50% 1.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 17.30%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 23.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 12.05%
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 49.73% 92.79%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 11.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXLGX % Rank
Technology 		33.46% 0.00% 65.70% 60.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.65% 0.00% 62.57% 25.33%
Financial Services 		13.02% 0.00% 43.06% 21.64%
Healthcare 		12.03% 0.00% 39.76% 56.39%
Communication Services 		11.34% 0.00% 66.40% 42.79%
Industrials 		7.20% 0.00% 30.65% 39.59%
Consumer Defense 		2.01% 0.00% 25.50% 72.30%
Basic Materials 		1.27% 0.00% 18.91% 47.95%
Energy 		1.01% 0.00% 41.09% 36.31%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 36.72%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 69.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXLGX % Rank
US 		99.14% 34.69% 100.00% 10.33%
Non US 		0.86% 0.00% 54.22% 77.30%

MXLGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.01% 20.29% 43.91%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.50% 52.55%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.09%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 97.92%

Sales Fees

MXLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 0.00% 316.74% 64.50%

MXLGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXLGX Category Low Category High MXLGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.07% 0.00% 41.31% 21.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXLGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXLGX Category Low Category High MXLGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.34% -6.13% 1.75% 51.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXLGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

MXLGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Giri Devulapally

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2013

8.75

8.8%

Giri Devulapally, managing director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2003, Giri is responsible for managing the Large Cap Growth strategy. Prior to joining the firm, he worked for T. Rowe Price for six years, where he was an analyst specializing in technology and telecommunications. Giri received a B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois and an M.B.A. with a concentration in finance from the University of Chicago. He is a CFA charterholder.

Andrew Acheson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2013

8.75

8.8%

Andrew Acheson, Managing Director and Director of Growth, U.S. of Amundi Pioneer. Mr Acheson joined Pioneer as a portfolio manager in May 2001 and has been an investment professional since 1994. Mr. Acheson earned his Master’s in Business Administration at the Cranfield School of Management, England in 1994.

Joseph Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2020

1.49

1.5%

Joseph Wilson, executive director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager within the U.S. Equity group. An employee since 2014, Joe is responsible for the technology sector for JPMorgan’s large cap growth portfolios.He is also a co-portfolio manager on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Technology Strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Joe spent six years as a buy side analyst for UBS Global Asset Management, wherehe covered the technology sector for the Large Cap Growth team from 2010 to 2014, and the Mid Cap Growth team in 2009. Prior to that, Joe worked at RBC Capital Markets as a sell side research associate covering enterprise, infrastructure, and security software. Joe holds a B.A. in Finance from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.

Holly Fleiss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2020

1.49

1.5%

Ms. Fleiss is a Managing Director at JPMIM and a co-portfolio manager in the JPMorgan U.S. Equity Group. She has been with the firm since 2012.

Larry Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2020

1.49

1.5%

Larry H. Lee, managing director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager within the U.S. Equity Group. Mr. Lee joined JPMorgan in 2006 and covers the financials and business services sector; he is also a co-portfolio manager of the JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Strategy. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from University of Chicago.

Yves Raymond

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2021

0.99

1.0%

Mr. Raymond, Vice President of Amundi US, joined Amundi US in 1999 as an analyst. Prior to joining Amundi US, Mr. Raymond was a consultant at Tecsult Ltd.

David Chamberlain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2021

0.99

1.0%

Mr. Chamberlain, Vice President of Amundi US, joined Amundi US in 2018 as an analyst. Prior to joining Amundi US, Mr. Chamberlain was a senior analyst at Sapience Investments, LLC since 2016. Prior thereto, Mr. Chamberlain was an equity analyst at Wells Fargo Asset Management since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

