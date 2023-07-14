Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.8%
1 yr return
16.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$447 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.0%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MXIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.8%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|33.72%
|1 Yr
|16.8%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|55.96%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-27.5%
|9.4%
|63.95%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|63.64%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|80.99%
* Annualized
|MXIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXIGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|447 M
|167 K
|150 B
|65.14%
|Number of Holdings
|84
|5
|516
|38.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|128 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|70.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.03%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|70.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXIGX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|1.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|80.18%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|82.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|77.65%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|98.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|77.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXIGX % Rank
|Technology
|22.99%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|15.90%
|Healthcare
|18.86%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|12.90%
|Industrials
|13.38%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|66.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.06%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|56.45%
|Communication Services
|9.66%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|12.44%
|Financial Services
|9.22%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|81.34%
|Consumer Defense
|8.36%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|46.77%
|Basic Materials
|5.74%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|67.05%
|Utilities
|0.73%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|40.09%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|87.10%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|93.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXIGX % Rank
|Non US
|96.67%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|10.60%
|US
|3.33%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|66.36%
|MXIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|36.45%
|Management Fee
|0.82%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|73.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.46%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|98.80%
|MXIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MXIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MXIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|59.90%
|MXIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXIGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|82.99%
|MXIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MXIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXIGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.23%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|75.64%
|MXIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2018
4.1
4.1%
John P. Remmert is a senior vice president and lead portfolio manager for the Franklin Equity Group. He is responsible for the management of global and non- U.S. institutional equity portfolios. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2002, Mr. Remmert was with Citibank Global Asset Management and the U.S. Federal Reserve. He entered the financial services industry in 1987. Mr. Remmert holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, a J.D. from Georgetown University, and a B.A. from Rutgers University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2018
4.1
4.1%
Thomas Murray, Managing Director and CFA charterholder, has worked at JP Morgan Investment Mgmt Inc. or its affiliates (or one of their predecessors) since 1996.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2018
4.1
4.1%
Mr. Duffy is a managing director and portfolio manager in the International Equity Group. Mr. Duffy currently works on EAFE portfolios, in particular International Growth and International Unconstrained. Previously, Mr. Duffy worked as a Global Sector Specialist with responsibility for consumer discretionary stocks. Mr. Duffy joined the team in 1999, holds a MA in History from Cambridge University, and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2018
4.1
4.1%
Donald G. Huber, CFA, is a senior vice president and portfolio manager responsible for managing institutional and retail global large cap equity portfolios. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2002, Mr. Huber was with J.P. Morgan Chase and predecessor organizations, where he focused on portfolio management, strategic planning and relationship management in private and corporate banking. He entered the financial services industry in 1982. Mr. Huber holds a B.B.A. from the University of Michigan. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
