Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks and related securities of foreign (including emerging markets) companies. The Fund may have significant investments in a particular country, a small number of countries, or a particular geographic region. The Fund may at times focus its investments in certain sectors, such as the consumer staples sector. The companies in which the Fund invests may be of any size, including small and medium companies. The issuer of a security or other investment is generally deemed to be economically tied to a particular country other than the U.S. if: (1) the security or other investment is issued or guaranteed by the government of that country or any of its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities; (2) the issuer is organized under the laws of that country; (3) the issuer maintains a principal office in that country; (4) the issuer has its principal securities trading market in that country; (5) the issuer derives 50% or more of its total revenues from goods sold or services performed in that country; (6) the issuer has 50% or more of its assets in that country; or (7) the issuer is included in an index which is representative of that country. The Fund emphasizes a “growth style” of investing, seeking companies whose potential to provide superior earnings growth appears to be greater than the market in general and whose revenue growth is expected to continue for an extended period of time. The Fund may invest in depositary receipts, preferred stock and convertible securities. The Fund may also invest in derivatives, including but not limited to currency forwards and futures. Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-advisers and monitors their performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by two sub-advisers: Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC (“Franklin Templeton”) and J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (“JPMorgan”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”). Franklin Templeton employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment approach to identify attractive investment opportunities that are expected to have higher revenue and earnings growth than their peers. Alongside traditional financial and economic analyses, Franklin Templeton assesses the potential impacts of material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors on an issuer, which Franklin Templeton believes provides a measure of the issuer’s sustainability. JPMorgan uses a bottom-up investment approach to identify companies that it believes have above average growth potential and that are also trading at reasonable valuations. GWCM maintains a strategic asset allocation of the Fund’s assets with each Sub-Adviser and reviews the asset allocations on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 40% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Franklin Templeton and a 60% allocation of the Fund’s assets to JPMorgan. Notwithstanding these target allocations, GWCM may change the asset allocations at any time and without shareholder notice or approval.