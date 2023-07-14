Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Great-West International Growth Fund

MXIGX | Fund

$12.67

$447 M

0.00%

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.8%

1 yr return

16.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$447 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Great-West International Growth Fund

MXIGX | Fund

$12.67

$447 M

0.00%

1.28%

MXIGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio -0.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 21, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Remmert

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks and related securities of foreign (including emerging markets) companies. The Fund may have significant investments in a particular country, a small number of countries, or a particular geographic region. The Fund may at times focus its investments in certain sectors, such as the consumer staples sector. The companies in which the Fund invests may be of any size, including small and medium companies.The issuer of a security or other investment is generally deemed to be economically tied to a particular country other than the U.S. if: (1) the security or other investment is issued or guaranteed by the government of that country or any of its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities; (2) the issuer is organized under the laws of that country; (3) the issuer maintains a principal office in that country; (4) the issuer has its principal securities trading market in that country; (5) the issuer derives 50% or more of its total revenues from goods sold or services performed in that country; (6) the issuer has 50% or more of its assets in that country; or (7) the issuer is included in an index which is representative of that country.The Fund emphasizes a “growth style” of investing, seeking companies whose potential to provide superior earnings growth appears to be greater than the market in general and whose revenue growth is expected to continue for an extended period of time.The Fund may invest in depositary receipts, preferred stock and convertible securities. The Fund may also invest in derivatives, including but not limited to currency forwards and futures.Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-advisers and monitors their performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by two sub-advisers: Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC (“Franklin Templeton”) and J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (“JPMorgan”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”).Franklin Templeton employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment approach to identify attractive investment opportunities that are expected to have higher revenue and earnings growth than their peers. Alongside traditional financial and economic analyses, Franklin Templeton assesses the potential impacts of material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors on an issuer, which Franklin Templeton believes provides a measure of the issuer’s sustainability.JPMorgan uses a bottom-up investment approach to identify companies that it believes have above average growth potential and that are also trading at reasonable valuations.GWCM maintains a strategic asset allocation of the Fund’s assets with each Sub-Adviser and reviews the asset allocations on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 40% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Franklin Templeton and a 60% allocation of the Fund’s assets to JPMorgan. Notwithstanding these target allocations, GWCM may change the asset allocations at any time and without shareholder notice or approval.
Read More

MXIGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -15.6% 24.4% 33.72%
1 Yr 16.8% -15.2% 26.9% 55.96%
3 Yr -2.4%* -27.5% 9.4% 63.95%
5 Yr -0.7%* -10.2% 35.2% 63.64%
10 Yr 0.6%* -3.8% 9.4% 80.99%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.3% -49.5% -11.5% 74.25%
2021 -0.5% -11.8% 9.8% 61.20%
2020 8.4% -1.7% 22.8% 25.45%
2019 7.5% -1.0% 9.7% 8.94%
2018 -6.0% -7.5% 11.0% 94.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -35.3% 24.4% 33.72%
1 Yr 16.8% -46.8% 26.9% 54.59%
3 Yr -2.4%* -27.5% 13.1% 64.36%
5 Yr 1.8%* -10.2% 35.2% 35.53%
10 Yr 2.2%* -3.1% 9.9% 79.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.3% -49.5% -11.5% 74.25%
2021 -0.5% -11.8% 9.8% 61.20%
2020 8.4% -1.7% 22.8% 25.45%
2019 7.5% -1.0% 9.7% 8.94%
2018 -3.6% -7.5% 11.0% 52.92%

NAV & Total Return History

MXIGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXIGX Category Low Category High MXIGX % Rank
Net Assets 447 M 167 K 150 B 65.14%
Number of Holdings 84 5 516 38.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 128 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 70.05%
Weighting of Top 10 25.03% 10.3% 99.1% 70.51%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXIGX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 88.72% 101.51% 1.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 80.18%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 82.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 77.65%
Cash 		0.00% -1.51% 11.28% 98.85%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 77.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXIGX % Rank
Technology 		22.99% 1.51% 38.21% 15.90%
Healthcare 		18.86% 1.36% 29.58% 12.90%
Industrials 		13.38% 0.68% 31.28% 66.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.06% 0.00% 46.28% 56.45%
Communication Services 		9.66% 0.00% 41.13% 12.44%
Financial Services 		9.22% 0.00% 38.62% 81.34%
Consumer Defense 		8.36% 0.00% 28.66% 46.77%
Basic Materials 		5.74% 0.00% 23.15% 67.05%
Utilities 		0.73% 0.00% 19.97% 40.09%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 87.10%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 93.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXIGX % Rank
Non US 		96.67% 70.50% 101.51% 10.60%
US 		3.33% 0.00% 25.68% 66.36%

MXIGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.01% 37.19% 36.45%
Management Fee 0.82% 0.00% 1.50% 73.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.46%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% 98.80%

Sales Fees

MXIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 7.00% 330.00% 59.90%

MXIGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXIGX Category Low Category High MXIGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 82.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXIGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXIGX Category Low Category High MXIGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.23% -1.69% 3.16% 75.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXIGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MXIGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Remmert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2018

4.1

4.1%

John P. Remmert is a senior vice president and lead portfolio manager for the Franklin Equity Group. He is responsible for the management of global and non- U.S. institutional equity portfolios. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2002, Mr. Remmert was with Citibank Global Asset Management and the U.S. Federal Reserve. He entered the financial services industry in 1987. Mr. Remmert holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, a J.D. from Georgetown University, and a B.A. from Rutgers University.

Thomas Murray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2018

4.1

4.1%

Thomas Murray, Managing Director and CFA charterholder, has worked at JP Morgan Investment Mgmt Inc. or its affiliates (or one of their predecessors) since 1996.

Shane Duffy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2018

4.1

4.1%

Mr. Duffy is a managing director and portfolio manager in the International Equity Group. Mr. Duffy currently works on EAFE portfolios, in particular International Growth and International Unconstrained. Previously, Mr. Duffy worked as a Global Sector Specialist with responsibility for consumer discretionary stocks. Mr. Duffy joined the team in 1999, holds a MA in History from Cambridge University, and is a CFA charterholder.

Donald Huber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2018

4.1

4.1%

Donald G. Huber, CFA, is a senior vice president and portfolio manager responsible for managing institutional and retail global large cap equity portfolios. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2002, Mr. Huber was with J.P. Morgan Chase and predecessor organizations, where he focused on portfolio management, strategic planning and relationship management in private and corporate banking. He entered the financial services industry in 1982. Mr. Huber holds a B.B.A. from the University of Michigan. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

