Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.

The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets in government securities. Under normal

circumstances, at least 99.5% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in cash, government securities, and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully by cash and/or government securities. The Fund will invest in high-quality, short-term fixed income securities that are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, including U.S. Treasury obligations, backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, and securities of agencies of the U.S. government including, but not limited to, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Bank that carry no government guarantees.

The Fund will only invest in securities that are denominated in U.S. dollars and in securities with a weighted average maturity of

less than 60 days and a dollar-weighted average life to maturity of no more than 120 days. These securities will have a rating in one

of the two highest rating categories for short-term fixed income obligations by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating

organization such as Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. or Standard & Poor’s Corporation (or unrated securities determined by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality).

The Fund seeks to maintain a stable net asset value (“NAV”) of $1.00 per share.

The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”), the Fund’s investment adviser.