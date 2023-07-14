Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds issued by companies, governments and government agencies located around the world. Bonds include fixed income securities of any maturity, such as U.S. government securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate loans (limited to up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets) and other floating rate securities, Eurodollar and yankee dollar instruments, to-be-announced (“TBA”) securities, notes (including structured notes), bills and debentures. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Fund’s investments may be denominated in both the U.S. dollar and currencies of other developing and emerging market countries and the Fund may invest without limit in developing and emerging markets. The Fund focuses on investment grade securities but may invest up to 25% of its total assets in below investment grade securities (commonly known as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”). The Fund may invest in derivatives, including but not limited to currency forwards, bond futures contracts, options, and interest rate swaps. The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-advisers and monitors their performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by two sub-advisers: BlueBay Asset Management LLP (“BlueBay”) and Insight North America LLC (“Insight”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”). BlueBay’s investment process combines a top down focus on structural trends in policy and politics and impacts on global fixed income markets with a bottom-up relative value strategy for security and sector selection. BlueBay also incorporates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of its investment process. Insight focuses on identifying undervalued government bond markets, currencies, sectors and securities and looks for fixed income securities with the most potential for added value. GWCM maintains a strategic asset allocation of the Fund’s assets with each Sub-Adviser and reviews the asset allocations on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Bluebay and a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Insight. Notwithstanding these target allocations, GWCM may change the asset allocations at any time and without shareholder notice or approval.