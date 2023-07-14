Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.4%
1 yr return
3.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$2.54 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.4%
Expense Ratio 1.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 3.00%
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of floating rate loans and other floating rate debt securities. The Fund may also purchase fixed-income and variable rate debt securities and money market securities or instruments. When NYL Investors LLC, the Fund's Subadvisor, believes that market or economic conditions are unfavorable to investors, up to 100% of the Fund's assets may be invested in money market or short-term debt securities. The Subadvisor may also invest in these types of securities or hold a higher than ordinary level of cash, while looking for suitable investment opportunities or to maintain an appropriate level of liquidity.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities which are generally U.S. dollar-denominated loans and other debt securities issued by one or more non-U.S. borrower(s) without a U.S. domiciled co-borrower. Generally, an issuer of a security is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer’s “country of risk,” as determined by a third party service provider such as Bloomberg.
Investment Process: The Subadvisor seeks to identify investment opportunities based on the financial condition and competitiveness of individual companies. The Subadvisor seeks to invest in companies with a high margin of safety that are leaders in industries with high barriers to entry. The Subadvisor prefers companies with positive free cash flow, solid asset coverage and management teams with strong track records. In virtually every phase of the investment process, the Subadvisor attempts to control risk and limit defaults.
Floating rate loans may offer a favorable yield spread over other short-term debt alternatives. Historically, floating rate loans have displayed little correlation to the movements of U.S. common stocks, high-grade bonds and U.S. government securities. Securities that are rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) (such as securities rated lower than BBB- and Baa3), commonly referred to as “high-yield securities” or “junk bonds.” Floating rate loans are speculative investments and are usually rated below investment grade by an NRSRO. They typically have less credit risk and historically have had lower default rates than junk bonds. These loans are typically the most senior source of capital in a borrower's capital structure and usually have certain of the borrower's assets pledged as collateral. Floating rate loans feature rates that reset regularly, maintaining a fixed spread over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate or another reference rate or benchmark. The interest rates for floating rate loans typically reset quarterly, although rates on some loans may adjust at other intervals. Floating rate loans mature, on average, in five to seven years, but loan maturity can be as long as nine years.
The Subadvisor’s investment process relies on a comprehensive fundamental investment discipline, including, but not limited to, consideration of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors that may be material to a company’s performance and prospects. In addition to internal research, the Subadvisor may use third-party ESG data to compare internal views with external perspectives. The Subadvisor’s ESG assessment is a component of the fundamental investment due diligence process and may inform overall investment views.
The Subadvisor may reduce or eliminate the Fund's position in a holding if it no longer believes the holding will contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund. In considering whether to sell a holding, the Subadvisor may evaluate, among other things, meaningful changes in the issuer's financial condition and competitiveness. The Subadvisor continually evaluates market factors and comparative metrics to determine relative value.
|Period
|MXFBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|41.55%
|1 Yr
|3.6%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|18.18%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-6.4%
|59.4%
|29.39%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|15.44%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|15.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|MXFBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.6%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|15.52%
|2021
|0.2%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|80.99%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|14.39%
|2019
|0.8%
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|35.36%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|51.19%
|Period
|MXFBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|23.73%
|1 Yr
|3.6%
|-12.8%
|24.7%
|16.44%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-6.4%
|59.4%
|29.64%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|19.77%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|22.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|MXFBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.1%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|24.14%
|2021
|0.2%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|80.99%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|14.39%
|2019
|0.8%
|-2.1%
|2.6%
|36.88%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|61.90%
|MXFBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXFBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.54 B
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|28.62%
|Number of Holdings
|602
|12
|1447
|20.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|500 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|25.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.43%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|33.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXFBX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.74%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|30.58%
|Cash
|4.21%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|60.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.03%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|44.83%
|Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|51.23%
|80.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|87.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|87.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXFBX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.81%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.52%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.61%
|74.61%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|81.64%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.13%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.98%
|76.56%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.27%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.41%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|80.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.66%
|85.55%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.25%
|23.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXFBX % Rank
|US
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|45.12%
|72.16%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.11%
|90.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXFBX % Rank
|Corporate
|84.14%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|83.10%
|Cash & Equivalents
|13.84%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|13.75%
|Securitized
|2.02%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|26.21%
|Government
|0.01%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|25.52%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|88.66%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|87.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXFBX % Rank
|US
|72.39%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|61.17%
|Non US
|23.35%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|27.84%
|MXFBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.88%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|23.02%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|32.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|97.20%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.27%
|N/A
|MXFBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|3.00%
|1.00%
|3.00%
|2.33%
|MXFBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MXFBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|3.00%
|215.00%
|5.07%
|MXFBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXFBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.16%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|84.72%
|MXFBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MXFBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXFBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.90%
|1.56%
|10.22%
|99.31%
|MXFBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2012
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2011
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2010
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2004
18.09
18.1%
Robert Dial joined New York Life Investment Management LLC (predecessor of NYL Investors LLC) in 2001. Mr. Dial is a Managing Director and the Head of the High Yield Credit team with NYL Investors’ Fixed Income Investors. In this role, he oversees the investment activity related to all non-investment grade assets. Mr. Dial has 29 years of investment experience and is also a Senior portfolio manager on all bank loan mandates including retail mutual funds, institutional separate accounts and CLOs. Prior to joining New York Life, he worked extensively in the leveraged finance markets for Fleet Securities, Credit Lyonnais and Chase Manhattan Bank. Mr. Dial received a B.A. from Yale University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2012
10.26
10.3%
Mr. Campellone has managed the MainStay Floating Rate Fund since 2012. He is a Managing Director in Fixed Income Investors within NYL Investors and currently serves as Head of Floating Rate Loan Trading in the High Yield Credit Group. Mr. Campellone joined New York Life Investments in 2003 (NYL Investors’ predecessor). He is responsible for the management of non-investment-grade assets including floating rate loans and high-yield bonds and is also a portfolio manager on all floating rate loan mandates including retail mutual funds, institutional accounts and collateralized loan obligation funds (“CLOs”). Prior to joining NYLIM, Mr. Campellone was a leveraged finance portfolio manager for Lyon Capital Management. He has also worked at Credit Lyonnais and First Fidelity Bank in various capacities in the leveraged and corporate finance markets, as well as middle market lending. Mr. Campellone received a B.A. from Muhlenberg College and an M.B.A. from Rutgers Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2012
10.26
10.3%
Mr. Torrey has managed the MainStay Floating Rate Fund since 2012. Mr. Torrey is a Managing Director in Fixed Income Investors within NYL Investors and is in the High Yield Credit Group. Mr. Torrey joined New York Life Investments in 2006 (NYL Investors’ predecessor). He is responsible for the management of non investment-grade assets including floating rate loans and high-yield bonds. He is also a portfolio manager on all floating rate loan mandates including retail mutual funds, institutional accounts and CLOs. Mr. Torrey received a BSBA from the University of Denver.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|23.43
|6.02
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...