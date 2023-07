The Fund pursues its objective by using techniques intended to provide absolute (positive) returns in all markets and employs a strategy intended to produce high income while exploiting disparities or inefficiencies in markets. The Fund focuses on inefficiencies related to secured or asset-backed debt compared with unsecured and subordinated debt or equity of companies and issuers. Additionally, the Fund focuses on longer-term cyclical anomalies in the fixed income markets to both enhance yield and realize potential price appreciation. These anomalies include shifts in the portfolio’s duration, yield curve anomalies, and sector and issue-specific dislocations.

The major strategies employed by the Adviser include relative value/arbitrage strategies (capital structure arbitrage, commodities/futures arbitrage, convertible arbitrage, and interest rate arbitrage), trading/market timing strategies (interest rate timing, yield curve relationship and arbitrage and sector and issue allocations), income strategies, high yield investment strategies, long-short or market-neutral equity strategies and event driven and special situation strategies.

To implement some or all of these strategies, the Fund’s portfolio investments typically include corporate bonds, mezzanine investments, bank loans, preferred stock, common stock, warrants, convertible bonds, municipal securities, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities (including collateralized debt obligations, which in turn include collateralized bond obligations and collateralized loan obligations), derivatives of asset-backed securities (including those involving net interest margins), other derivatives including credit default swaps and other swaps, currency futures and other futures, and options, foreign securities, U.S. Treasuries and agency securities, cash and cash equivalents, private placements, defaulted debt securities, restricted securities and unrated securities. The Fund’s fixed income investments may have interest rates that are fixed, variable or floating.

Under normal circumstances, the average dollar-weighted credit quality of the Fund’s long-term debt investments is investment grade or unrated and determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its assets in debt securities rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”), or unrated and determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality.

The Fund invests in the U.S. and abroad, including emerging markets. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign securities that are denominated in U.S. dollars. Investments in securities of foreign issuers that are not denominated in U.S. dollars are limited to a maximum of 30% of the Fund’s assets. The Fund may also invest up to 15% of its assets in emerging market securities. Derivatives are used in an effort to hedge investments, for risk management, or to increase income or gains for the Fund. The Fund may also seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques.

The Fund may normally borrow or sell securities short each up to 331/3% of the value of its total assets.