Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of securities issued by companies that Morningstar, Inc. (“Morningstar”) determines to have sustainable competitive advantages based on a proprietary methodology that considers quantitative and qualitative factors (“wide moat companies”). Wide moat companies are selected from the universe of companies represented in the Morningstar ® US Market Index SM , a broad market index representing 97% of U.S. market capitalization. The Index targets a select group of wide moat companies: those that according to Morningstar’s equity research team are attractively priced as of each Index review. Out of the companies in the Morningstar ® US Market Index SM that Morningstar determines are wide moat companies, Morningstar selects companies to be included in the Index as determined by the ratio of Morningstar’s estimate of fair value of the issuer’s common stock to the price. Morningstar’s equity research fair value estimates are calculated using a standardized, proprietary valuation model. Wide moat companies may include medium-capitalization companies. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund may also invest in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (the “underlying fund”), an affiliated fund, which also seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Index, and such investment will count towards the Fund’s 80% investment policy. Additionally, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the index in approximately the same proportions as the index.

As of December 31, 2021, the Index included 46 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $1.7 billion to $2,525 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of $235.3 billion. These amounts are subject to change. The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.The Fund may become “non-diversified” as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus Index SM (the “Index”). This means that the Fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers than would be the case if the Fund were always managed as a diversified management investment company. The Fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the Index. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status due solely to a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of December 31, 2021, each of the health care, information technology, industrials and consumer staples sectors represented a significant portion of the Index. A more detailed description of the Index is contained in Appendix A to the Prospectus.