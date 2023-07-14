Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-0.3%
1 yr return
-5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$226 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.7%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 210.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MWFSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|85.53%
|1 Yr
|-5.0%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|87.52%
|3 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|97.18%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MWFSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.9%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|84.51%
|2021
|-3.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|95.26%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|77.96%
|2019
|0.3%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|86.40%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|MWFSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|83.99%
|1 Yr
|-5.0%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|86.83%
|3 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|97.17%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MWFSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.9%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|83.64%
|2021
|-3.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|95.26%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|77.96%
|2019
|0.3%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|87.26%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|N/A
|MWFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MWFSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|226 M
|100
|124 B
|69.09%
|Number of Holdings
|805
|2
|8175
|30.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37.8 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|70.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.70%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|69.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWFSX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.56%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|34.58%
|Cash
|5.16%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|57.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|38.04%
|Stocks
|0.28%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|44.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|56.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|39.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWFSX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|65.17%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|62.25%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.80%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.13%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|61.80%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|76.40%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.25%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.29%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|62.02%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|69.66%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWFSX % Rank
|US
|0.28%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|39.05%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|41.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWFSX % Rank
|Securitized
|54.39%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|13.75%
|Corporate
|35.55%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|50.80%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.05%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.91%
|Government
|2.31%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|75.83%
|Derivative
|2.14%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|36.99%
|Municipal
|0.56%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|18.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWFSX % Rank
|US
|84.68%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|14.70%
|Non US
|7.88%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|76.51%
|MWFSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|56.32%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|14.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.82%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|MWFSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MWFSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MWFSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|210.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|90.03%
|MWFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MWFSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.84%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|6.27%
|MWFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MWFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MWFSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|9.33%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|1.86%
|MWFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.070
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.068
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.069
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.062
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.067
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.062
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.070
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.075
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.070
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.088
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.075
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.080
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.083
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.073
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.071
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.073
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.068
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.061
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.061
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.076
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.135
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.153
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.162
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.184
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.204
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.162
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.146
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.253
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.178
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.197
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.102
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.107
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.105
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.116
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.096
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.065
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2018
3.5
3.5%
Bryan T. Whalen, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Whalen is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. Mr. Whalen joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest) as co-head of the Securitized Products division. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Whalen was a partner and co-head of MetWest's Securitized Products division. Prior to joining MetWest in 2004, he was a director in the fixed income department at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Previously, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Whalen earned a BA in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2018
3.5
3.5%
Laird R. Landmann Group Managing Director Co-Director Fixed Income U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Landmann is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). Mr. Landmann currently serves on the boards of the Trust Company of the West and the Metropolitan West Mutual Funds. He is a leader of the MetWest investment team that was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005 and has been nominated for the award eight times. Prior to founding MetWest in 1996, Mr. Landmann was a principal and the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Mr. Landmann holds an AB in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2018
3.5
3.5%
Stephen M. Kane, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Kane is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). At MetWest, Mr. Kane was responsible for leading MetWest's AlphaTrak, Ultra Short and Liability Driven Investment (LDI) products, and he co-manages many of the firm's mutual funds. Under his co-leadership, the MetWest investment team was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005. Prior to establishing MetWest, he was a fixed income portfolio manager at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a Vice President at PIMCO. Mr. Kane earned a BS in Business from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
