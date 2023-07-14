Home
Trending ETFs

MWFPX (Mutual Fund)

MWFPX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Metropolitan West Floating Rate Income Fund

MWFPX | Fund

$9.37

$453 M

7.76%

$0.73

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$453 M

Holdings in Top 10

6.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Metropolitan West Floating Rate Income Fund

MWFPX | Fund

$9.37

$453 M

7.76%

$0.73

0.65%

MWFPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Metropolitan West Floating Rate Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Metropolitan West Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 29, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jerry Cudzil

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in floating rate investments and in investments that are the economic equivalent of floating rate investments. These economically equivalent investments may include, but are not limited to, any combination of the following items: (i) senior secured floating rate loans or debt; (ii) second lien or other subordinated or 
unsecured floating rate loans or debt; (iii) fixed-rate loans or debt, such as corporate bonds, preferred securities, convertible securities, mezzanine investments, collateralized loan obligations, senior loans, second lien loans, structured products and U.S. government debt securities, with respect to which the Fund has entered into derivative instruments that have the effect of converting the fixed-rate interest payments into floating-rate interest payments; and (iv) written credit derivatives, which would give the Fund exposure to the credit of a single issuer or an index. The market value of written credit derivatives would count toward the 80% test specified above. The Fund may also purchase, without limitation, participations or assignments in senior floating rate loans or second lien floating rate loans. Debt instruments include convertible or preferred securities that produce income. 
The portfolio managers may consider many factors in purchasing and selling investments for the Fund, such as a fundamental analysis of the issuer, the credit quality of the issuer and collateral for the investment, capital structure, leverage, operating results for the issuer and the business outlook for the issuer, industry or broader economy. 
The Fund’s investments may have any credit quality without limitation, including investments rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”). Under normal circumstances, a substantial portion of the Fund’s portfolio consists of leveraged loans rated below investment grade or unrated. 
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities with respect to which the Fund has not entered into derivative instruments to effectively convert the fixed-rate interest payments into floating-rate interest payments. Those fixed income securities may include, but are not limited to, corporate bonds, preferred securities, convertible securities, mezzanine investments, collateralized loan obligations, senior loans, second lien loans, structured products and U.S. government debt securities. 
The Fund’s portfolio securities may have any duration or maturity. 
The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in loans and other securities of U.S. issuers or issuers with their primary operations, assets or management activities in the U.S. (including limited purpose controlled affiliates outside of the U.S. that borrow or issue securities primarily for the bene- 
fit of their U.S. parent companies or affiliates). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of foreign issuers. Investments in securities of foreign issuers that are not denominated in U.S. dollars are limited to a maximum of 20% of the Fund’s assets. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in emerging market securities. 
Up to 15% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in illiquid securities. 
The Fund may also invest in companies whose financial condition is uncertain, where the borrower has defaulted in the payment of interest or principal or in the performance of its covenants or agreements, or that may be involved in bankruptcy proceedings, reorganizations or financial restructurings. 
The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in common stocks or other equity securities. In addition, the Fund may acquire and hold those securities (or rights to acquire such securities) in unit offerings with fixed income securities, in connection with an amendment, waiver, conversion or exchange of fixed income securities, in connection with the bankruptcy or workout of a distressed fixed income security, or upon the exercise of a right or warrant obtained on account of a fixed income security. 
The Fund may use derivatives for hedging purposes, but is not required to do so, as well as to increase the total return on its portfolio investments. The types of derivative instruments in which the Fund will principally invest are options or futures on a security or an index of securities, options on futures, credit default swaps, and interest rate or foreign currency derivatives, including swaps and forward contracts. 
The Fund may sell securities and other instruments short provided that not more than 15% of its net assets are held as collateral for those transactions. 
Read More

MWFPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MWFPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -5.8% 8.3% 62.50%
1 Yr 1.7% -12.8% 9.4% 65.66%
3 Yr N/A* -6.4% 59.4% 34.62%
5 Yr N/A* -8.4% 29.7% 28.68%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MWFPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -22.9% 5.1% 54.48%
2021 N/A -6.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -4.9% 57.4% N/A
2019 N/A -2.1% 2.4% N/A
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MWFPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -5.8% 8.3% 60.68%
1 Yr 1.7% -12.8% 24.7% 63.42%
3 Yr N/A* -6.4% 59.4% 32.89%
5 Yr N/A* -8.4% 29.7% 29.24%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MWFPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -22.9% 5.1% 52.41%
2021 N/A -6.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -4.9% 57.4% N/A
2019 N/A -2.1% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MWFPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MWFPX Category Low Category High MWFPX % Rank
Net Assets 453 M 26.3 M 13.1 B 72.49%
Number of Holdings 356 12 1447 57.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 29.3 M -191 M 2.54 B 81.10%
Weighting of Top 10 6.47% 4.6% 91.9% 91.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Zep Inc Term Loan B 1.10%
  2. Zep Inc Term Loan B 1.10%
  3. Zep Inc Term Loan B 1.10%
  4. Zep Inc Term Loan B 1.10%
  5. Zep Inc Term Loan B 1.10%
  6. Zep Inc Term Loan B 1.10%
  7. Zep Inc Term Loan B 1.10%
  8. Zep Inc Term Loan B 1.10%
  9. Zep Inc Term Loan B 1.10%
  10. Zep Inc Term Loan B 1.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MWFPX % Rank
Bonds 		95.28% 28.71% 161.82% 34.71%
Cash 		4.66% -61.90% 53.95% 58.76%
Stocks 		0.06% 0.00% 51.23% 63.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -3.99% 1.54% 71.82%
Other 		0.00% -54.21% 26.58% 79.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.51% 77.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MWFPX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 48.61% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 91.98% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 97.66% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.25% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MWFPX % Rank
US 		0.06% -0.01% 45.12% 56.36%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 6.11% 73.20%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MWFPX % Rank
Corporate 		95.20% 0.00% 141.23% 26.55%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.65% 0.00% 54.60% 65.98%
Derivative 		0.15% 0.00% 7.03% 15.81%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 91.68% 80.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.47% 63.79%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 4.12% 71.03%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MWFPX % Rank
US 		87.20% 14.05% 128.23% 19.93%
Non US 		8.08% 0.00% 84.20% 73.88%

MWFPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MWFPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 15.84% 92.78%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.89% 19.53%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.27% N/A

Sales Fees

MWFPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MWFPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MWFPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 3.00% 215.00% 39.86%

MWFPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MWFPX Category Low Category High MWFPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.76% 0.00% 8.99% 21.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MWFPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MWFPX Category Low Category High MWFPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.53% 1.56% 10.22% 53.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MWFPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MWFPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jerry Cudzil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2013

8.93

8.9%

Jerry Cudzil is a Managing Director of the Metropolitan West Asset Management, LLC, has been with the Metropolitan West Asset Management, LLC since May, 2012. From June, 2004, until May 2010, Mr. Cudzil was a portfolio manager for Dimaio Ahman Capital. From May, 2010 until May, 2011, Mr. Cudzil was a high yield bond trader with Morgan Stanley & Co., and from September, 2011 until May, 2012, he was a high yield bond trader with Deutsche Bank.

Laird Landmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2013

8.93

8.9%

Laird R. Landmann Group Managing Director Co-Director Fixed Income U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Landmann is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). Mr. Landmann currently serves on the boards of the Trust Company of the West and the Metropolitan West Mutual Funds. He is a leader of the MetWest investment team that was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005 and has been nominated for the award eight times. Prior to founding MetWest in 1996, Mr. Landmann was a principal and the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Mr. Landmann holds an AB in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Drew Sweeney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2020

1.84

1.8%

Drew Sweeney was the managing Director of the TCW Group, Inc, has been with the TCW Group, Inc since 2015. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Sweeney was was a Managing Director of Bradford & Marzec, LLC and Macquarie Group. Mr. Sweeney manages the Floating Rate Income Fund. Drew Sweeney was a member of Bradford & Marzec’s Portfolio Management Team. Drew manages bank loan portfolios and co-manages the full-quality high yield strategy. He works with a team of credit specialists to develop strategies for the bank loan portfolios and contributes to the overall investment grade and high yield strategies. Prior to his current position as Portfolio Manager, Drew was Portfolio Manager for Four Corners Capital Management (part of the Macquarie Group) in Los Angeles, where he managed both high yield bond and bank loan investments. Prior to Four Corners, Drew was responsible for bank loan and high yield investments for Columbia Management (Ameriprise Financial, Inc.). Drew has an MBA from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School and a Bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University.

Steven Purdy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2021

0.84

0.8%

Managing Director of Metropolitan West Asset Management since March 2016. Prior to joining Metropolitan, Mr. Purdy was a Managing Director at TPG Capital and Goldman Sachs. Mr. Purdy manages the High Yield Bond Fund.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 23.43 6.02 3.25

