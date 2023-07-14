Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|MWFPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|62.50%
|1 Yr
|1.7%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|65.66%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|59.4%
|34.62%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|28.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MWFPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.7%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|54.48%
|2021
|N/A
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|N/A
|MWFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MWFPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|453 M
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|72.49%
|Number of Holdings
|356
|12
|1447
|57.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|29.3 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|81.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.47%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|91.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWFPX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.28%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|34.71%
|Cash
|4.66%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|58.76%
|Stocks
|0.06%
|0.00%
|51.23%
|63.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|71.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|79.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|77.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWFPX % Rank
|Corporate
|95.20%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|26.55%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.65%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|65.98%
|Derivative
|0.15%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|15.81%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|80.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|63.79%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|71.03%
|MWFPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|92.78%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|19.53%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.27%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MWFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MWFPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.76%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|21.26%
|MWFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MWFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MWFPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.53%
|1.56%
|10.22%
|53.13%
|MWFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2013
8.93
8.9%
Jerry Cudzil is a Managing Director of the Metropolitan West Asset Management, LLC, has been with the Metropolitan West Asset Management, LLC since May, 2012. From June, 2004, until May 2010, Mr. Cudzil was a portfolio manager for Dimaio Ahman Capital. From May, 2010 until May, 2011, Mr. Cudzil was a high yield bond trader with Morgan Stanley & Co., and from September, 2011 until May, 2012, he was a high yield bond trader with Deutsche Bank.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2013
8.93
8.9%
Laird R. Landmann Group Managing Director Co-Director Fixed Income U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Landmann is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). Mr. Landmann currently serves on the boards of the Trust Company of the West and the Metropolitan West Mutual Funds. He is a leader of the MetWest investment team that was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005 and has been nominated for the award eight times. Prior to founding MetWest in 1996, Mr. Landmann was a principal and the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Mr. Landmann holds an AB in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2020
1.84
1.8%
Drew Sweeney was the managing Director of the TCW Group, Inc, has been with the TCW Group, Inc since 2015. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Sweeney was was a Managing Director of Bradford & Marzec, LLC and Macquarie Group. Mr. Sweeney manages the Floating Rate Income Fund. Drew Sweeney was a member of Bradford & Marzec’s Portfolio Management Team. Drew manages bank loan portfolios and co-manages the full-quality high yield strategy. He works with a team of credit specialists to develop strategies for the bank loan portfolios and contributes to the overall investment grade and high yield strategies. Prior to his current position as Portfolio Manager, Drew was Portfolio Manager for Four Corners Capital Management (part of the Macquarie Group) in Los Angeles, where he managed both high yield bond and bank loan investments. Prior to Four Corners, Drew was responsible for bank loan and high yield investments for Columbia Management (Ameriprise Financial, Inc.). Drew has an MBA from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School and a Bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2021
0.84
0.8%
Managing Director of Metropolitan West Asset Management since March 2016. Prior to joining Metropolitan, Mr. Purdy was a Managing Director at TPG Capital and Goldman Sachs. Mr. Purdy manages the High Yield Bond Fund.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|23.43
|6.02
|3.25
