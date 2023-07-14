The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in floating rate investments and in investments that are the economic equivalent of floating rate investments. These economically equivalent investments may include, but are not limited to, any combination of the following items: (i) senior secured floating rate loans or debt; (ii) second lien or other subordinated or

unsecured floating rate loans or debt; (iii) fixed-rate loans or debt, such as corporate bonds, preferred securities, convertible securities, mezzanine investments, collateralized loan obligations, senior loans, second lien loans, structured products and U.S. government debt securities, with respect to which the Fund has entered into derivative instruments that have the effect of converting the fixed-rate interest payments into floating-rate interest payments; and (iv) written credit derivatives, which would give the Fund exposure to the credit of a single issuer or an index. The market value of written credit derivatives would count toward the 80% test specified above. The Fund may also purchase, without limitation, participations or assignments in senior floating rate loans or second lien floating rate loans. Debt instruments include convertible or preferred securities that produce income.

The portfolio managers may consider many factors in purchasing and selling investments for the Fund, such as a fundamental analysis of the issuer, the credit quality of the issuer and collateral for the investment, capital structure, leverage, operating results for the issuer and the business outlook for the issuer, industry or broader economy.

The Fund’s investments may have any credit quality without limitation, including investments rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”). Under normal circumstances, a substantial portion of the Fund’s portfolio consists of leveraged loans rated below investment grade or unrated.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities with respect to which the Fund has not entered into derivative instruments to effectively convert the fixed-rate interest payments into floating-rate interest payments. Those fixed income securities may include, but are not limited to, corporate bonds, preferred securities, convertible securities, mezzanine investments, collateralized loan obligations, senior loans, second lien loans, structured products and U.S. government debt securities.

The Fund’s portfolio securities may have any duration or maturity.

The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in loans and other securities of U.S. issuers or issuers with their primary operations, assets or management activities in the U.S. (including limited purpose controlled affiliates outside of the U.S. that borrow or issue securities primarily for the bene-

fit of their U.S. parent companies or affiliates). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of foreign issuers. Investments in securities of foreign issuers that are not denominated in U.S. dollars are limited to a maximum of 20% of the Fund’s assets. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in emerging market securities.

Up to 15% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in illiquid securities.

The Fund may also invest in companies whose financial condition is uncertain, where the borrower has defaulted in the payment of interest or principal or in the performance of its covenants or agreements, or that may be involved in bankruptcy proceedings, reorganizations or financial restructurings.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in common stocks or other equity securities. In addition, the Fund may acquire and hold those securities (or rights to acquire such securities) in unit offerings with fixed income securities, in connection with an amendment, waiver, conversion or exchange of fixed income securities, in connection with the bankruptcy or workout of a distressed fixed income security, or upon the exercise of a right or warrant obtained on account of a fixed income security.

The Fund may use derivatives for hedging purposes, but is not required to do so, as well as to increase the total return on its portfolio investments. The types of derivative instruments in which the Fund will principally invest are options or futures on a security or an index of securities, options on futures, credit default swaps, and interest rate or foreign currency derivatives, including swaps and forward contracts.

The Fund may sell securities and other instruments short provided that not more than 15% of its net assets are held as collateral for those transactions.