The Fund is an enhanced S&P 500 Index fund that combines a fixed-income portfolio with non-leveraged investments in S&P 500 Index futures. The Adviser actively manages the fixed-income portfolio in an effort to produce an investment return that, when combined with the Fund’s return on the S&P 500 Index futures, will exceed the total return of the S&P 500 Index. The Fund may also use S&P 500 swap contracts or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the S&P 500 Index together or in lieu of the S&P 500 Index futures. The Fund is not designed for investors that are sensitive to taxable gains.

The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, in S&P 500 Index futures contracts with a contractual or “notional” value substantially equal to the

Fund’s total assets and in fixed-income securities. The Fund typically makes margin deposits with futures commission merchants with a total value equal to approximately 4% to 5% of the notional value of the futures contracts and invests the rest of its assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities of varying maturities issued by domestic and foreign corporations, mortgage-related issuers and governments. The portfolio duration is up to three years and the dollar-weighted average maturity is up to five years. Under normal circumstances, at least 85% of the Fund’s fixed income investments are securities rated at least investment grade or unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. Up to 15% of the Fund’s fixed income investments may be invested in securities rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”).

The Fund invests in the U.S. and abroad, including emerging markets. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in securities of foreign issuers that are not denominated in U.S. dollars. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in emerging market securities.

The Fund’s investments typically include bonds, notes, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities (including collateralized debt obligations, which in turn include collateralized bond obligations and collateralized loan obligations), bank loans, U.S. and non-U.S. money market securities, swaps (including credit default swaps), futures, options, private placements, defaulted debt securities and restricted securities. The Fund’s investments may have interest rates that are fixed, variable or floating.

The Fund may normally borrow or sell securities short up to 25% of the value of its total assets.