The Fund invests in equity securities that the Adviser believes have strong growth characteristics and are undervalued in the marketplace. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily (at least 65% of its net assets) in equity securities, principally common and preferred stocks, of U.S. companies. The Fund tends to invest more significantly in equity securities of companies with larger market capitalizations, but may also invest in equity securities of mid and small market capitalization companies. The Adviser considers companies with market capitalizations below $2 billion to be small capitalization companies. The Adviser considers companies with market capitalizations between $2 billion and $15 billion to be mid capitalization companies and companies with market capitalizations of $15 billion or greater to be large capitalization companies. The Fund’s primary investable universe includes any company with a market capitalization of $2 billion or greater.

In selecting securities, the Adviser seeks to invest in businesses that it believes can grow excess returns on capital into the future and which the Adviser believes trade at a discount to fair value. The Adviser also utilizes a bottom-up stock selection process to identify growth businesses with a sustainable competitive advantage. The Adviser’s evaluation of a company’s growth potential considers a variety of data including, but not limited to, size of the company’s addressable market, market share trends, pricing power, unit growth, nominal sales growth, competitive advantages that will influence a company’s ability to maintain or gain market share and generate returns on capital that exceed the cost of capital, operating leverage, capital investment required to achieve the estimated growth and the amount of free cash flow remaining for shareholders. The Adviser assesses a stock’s valuation by comparing the Adviser’s estimate of a stock’s intrinsic value to that of the market price.

The Fund maintains a portfolio of approximately 30-50 stocks. However, the actual number of portfolio holdings may vary due to market conditions. Should the Adviser’s analysis of the Fund’s investable universe determine that there are a large number of businesses that have attractive growth opportunities and are materially undervalued by the market, the Fund could own more than 50 stocks. Conversely, if the Adviser’s analysis determines that there are a more limited number of businesses conforming to the Adviser’s investment criteria, the Fund could own fewer than 30 stocks. Holdings are generally spread across a number of industries/sectors but may have a higher percentage in sectors that the Adviser believes have greater investment opportunities. As of the Fund’s fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, 31.4% of the Fund’s assets were invested in the information technology sector.

The Fund may purchase securities of companies engaged in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and may from time to time invest in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).