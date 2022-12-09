Home
Trending ETFs

Marathon Value Portfolio

MVPFX (Mutual Fund)

MVPFX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

-55.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-23.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-15.0%

Net Assets

$49.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MVPFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -23.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Marathon Value Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Marathon Value
  • Inception Date
    Mar 28, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mitchell Kovitz

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common and preferred stocks (including common stock equivalents such as rights and warrants) of U.S. companies that have potential “value” in the Adviser’s judgment. The Fund will invest in shares of companies that the Adviser believes will appreciate in value over time and that are either underpriced or reasonably priced in relation to their worth as a business. The Fund may purchase stock of a company that is labeled a “growth” company, provided that the Adviser believes that the company’s stock is selling at a reasonable price relative to its value. The Adviser intends for the Fund to provide investors with exposure to a wide number of industries. The Adviser’s decision to purchase a stock is made without regard to the market capitalization of the company or its weighting in any market index. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, which includes large-, mid-, and small-cap securities.

In valuing a company, the Adviser takes a long-term approach, with an emphasis on management strength and the fundamental profitability of the company’s business. The Fund may also purchase a company’s stock if the Adviser’s assessment of the private market value of the company (i.e., the price at which knowledgeable buyers and sellers would exchange a comparable business) exceeds, by a material amount, the price of the security.

The Fund also may invest in longer term debt securities (maturities greater than 270 days), convertible debt securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), options and convertible preferred stocks. The Fund may invest in lower-rated debt securities of a company if the Adviser believes that the company’s junk bonds offer more potential for participating in the company’s long-term prospects than could be achieved by investing in the company’s other available securities. The Fund may invest up to 5% of its assets in junk bonds, rated at the time of purchase, BB/Ba or lower by S&P or Moody’s or, unrated, but determined to be of comparable quality by the Adviser. The Fund may retain securities that are subsequently downgraded or in default, or the Adviser may sell them in an orderly manner. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets, measured at the time of purchase, in equity or debt securities of any maturity of foreign issuers, directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are certificates held in trust by a U.S. bank or trust company evidencing ownership of shares of foreign-based issuers, and are an alternative to purchasing foreign securities in their national markets and currencies.

The Fund intends to remain substantially invested in shares of common stock and preferred stock and other equity securities. If, however, the Adviser believes that sufficient investment opportunities that meet the Fund’s investment criteria are not available the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets, measured at the time of purchase, in money market funds, investment grade money market instruments, fixed income securities (including investment grade corporate bonds or notes, U.S. government or government agency securities and mortgage-backed securities), repurchase agreements, commercial paper, other short-term debt securities (maturities of 270 days or less) and cash equivalents. As a result of holding cash or cash equivalents, the Fund may be able to meet shareholder redemptions without selling stocks and realizing gains and losses. However, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective when holding a substantial cash position.

Read More

MVPFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MVPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -14.3% 35.6% 100.00%
1 Yr -55.2% -55.6% 38.6% 99.92%
3 Yr -23.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 99.84%
5 Yr -15.0%* -30.5% 97.0% 99.42%
10 Yr -4.9%* -18.8% 37.4% 97.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MVPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -64.5% -64.5% 28.9% 100.00%
2021 7.1% -20.5% 152.6% 60.62%
2020 1.7% -13.9% 183.6% 82.73%
2019 4.6% -8.3% 8.9% 68.13%
2018 -2.0% -13.5% 12.6% 28.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MVPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -20.5% 35.6% 99.93%
1 Yr -55.2% -55.6% 40.3% 100.00%
3 Yr -23.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 99.92%
5 Yr -14.3%* -29.9% 97.0% 99.48%
10 Yr -3.0%* -13.5% 37.4% 97.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MVPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -64.5% -64.5% 28.9% 100.00%
2021 7.1% -20.5% 152.6% 61.09%
2020 1.7% -13.9% 183.6% 82.65%
2019 4.6% -8.3% 8.9% 68.64%
2018 -1.1% -10.9% 12.6% 29.59%

NAV & Total Return History

MVPFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MVPFX Category Low Category High MVPFX % Rank
Net Assets 49.9 M 177 K 1.21 T 89.60%
Number of Holdings 50 2 4154 80.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.8 M 288 K 270 B 87.02%
Weighting of Top 10 42.48% 1.8% 106.2% 15.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Costco Wholesale Corp 5.32%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.27%
  3. Microsoft Corp 5.01%
  4. Apple Inc 4.48%
  5. Lowe's Companies Inc 4.15%
  6. Edwards Lifesciences Corp 4.04%
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 3.93%
  8. Stryker Corp 3.89%
  9. Becton, Dickinson and Co 3.57%
  10. Texas Instruments Inc 3.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MVPFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.18% 0.00% 130.24% 43.59%
Cash 		0.82% -102.29% 100.00% 54.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 87.02%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 86.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 86.56%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 86.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MVPFX % Rank
Industrials 		22.67% 0.00% 29.90% 1.83%
Technology 		21.39% 0.00% 48.94% 68.04%
Communication Services 		12.61% 0.00% 27.94% 6.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.78% 0.00% 30.33% 25.72%
Consumer Defense 		10.96% 0.00% 47.71% 8.75%
Healthcare 		10.28% 0.00% 60.70% 91.48%
Financial Services 		8.06% 0.00% 55.59% 95.21%
Basic Materials 		2.26% 0.00% 25.70% 71.31%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 98.63%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 98.63%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 97.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MVPFX % Rank
US 		99.18% 0.00% 127.77% 8.03%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 98.65%

MVPFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MVPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.07% 0.01% 49.27% 32.80%
Management Fee 0.99% 0.00% 2.00% 94.74%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 57.04%

Sales Fees

MVPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MVPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MVPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 0.00% 496.00% 17.41%

MVPFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MVPFX Category Low Category High MVPFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.50% 0.00% 24.20% 95.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MVPFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MVPFX Category Low Category High MVPFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.28% -54.00% 6.06% 72.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MVPFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MVPFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mitchell Kovitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2021

0.94

0.9%

Mitchell A. Kovitz, CFA, CPA – Chief Executive Officer, Principal and Portfolio Manager of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC. Mr. Kovitz founded KIG with his partners in 2003. Mr. Kovitz helped form the Kovitz Group within Rothschild Investment Corporation, Chicago, IL in 1994. After forming the Kovitz Group, he was promoted to Vice President in 1995, Chief Operating Officer in 2001, and President in 2002. Mr. Kovitz graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He became licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in 1986 and received his masters in taxation from the University of Illinois in 1987. Mr. Kovitz is a CFA® Charterholder.

Jonathan Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2021

0.94

0.9%

Jonathan A. Shapiro, MBA, CFA – Principal and Portfolio Manager of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC. Mr. Shapiro founded KIG with his partners in 2003. Mr. Shapiro joined the Kovitz Group at Rothschild Investment Corporation, Chicago, IL in 1999 as a Portfolio Manager. Previously, he was an Analyst at Vector Securities from 1997 to 1999 and a Management Consultant with KMPG and Towers Perrin from 1986 to 1997. Mr. Shapiro graduated from Carleton College in 1986 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics. He later received his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Finance and Accounting. Mr. Shapiro is a CFA® Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago.

Joel Hirsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2021

0.94

0.9%

Joel D. Hirsh, CFA – Portfolio Manager of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC since January 2016. He joined KIG in 2006 as an equity analyst. In 2007 his role expanded to Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining KIG, Mr. Hirsh was an equity research analyst for KeyBank Capital Markets, a division of McDonald Investments. Mr. Hirsh graduated from the University of Michigan in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. Mr. Hirsh is a CFA® Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago’s Education Advisory Group.

Bryan Engler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Bryan L. Engler, CFA – Portfolio Manager and Principal of the Adviser. Mr. Engler has been managing the Fund as a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since 2021. Mr. Engler joined the Adviser in 2019 as a Senior Research Analyst. Previously, he was a Senior Equity Analyst at Great Lakes Advisors from 2011 to 2019. Mr. Engler graduated from Tulane University in 2005 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. Mr. Engler is a CFA® Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

