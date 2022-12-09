The Fund invests primarily in common and preferred stocks (including common stock equivalents such as rights and warrants) of U.S. companies that have potential “value” in the Adviser’s judgment. The Fund will invest in shares of companies that the Adviser believes will appreciate in value over time and that are either underpriced or reasonably priced in relation to their worth as a business. The Fund may purchase stock of a company that is labeled a “growth” company, provided that the Adviser believes that the company’s stock is selling at a reasonable price relative to its value. The Adviser intends for the Fund to provide investors with exposure to a wide number of industries. The Adviser’s decision to purchase a stock is made without regard to the market capitalization of the company or its weighting in any market index. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, which includes large-, mid-, and small-cap securities.

In valuing a company, the Adviser takes a long-term approach, with an emphasis on management strength and the fundamental profitability of the company’s business. The Fund may also purchase a company’s stock if the Adviser’s assessment of the private market value of the company (i.e., the price at which knowledgeable buyers and sellers would exchange a comparable business) exceeds, by a material amount, the price of the security.

The Fund also may invest in longer term debt securities (maturities greater than 270 days), convertible debt securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), options and convertible preferred stocks. The Fund may invest in lower-rated debt securities of a company if the Adviser believes that the company’s junk bonds offer more potential for participating in the company’s long-term prospects than could be achieved by investing in the company’s other available securities. The Fund may invest up to 5% of its assets in junk bonds, rated at the time of purchase, BB/Ba or lower by S&P or Moody’s or, unrated, but determined to be of comparable quality by the Adviser. The Fund may retain securities that are subsequently downgraded or in default, or the Adviser may sell them in an orderly manner. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets, measured at the time of purchase, in equity or debt securities of any maturity of foreign issuers, directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are certificates held in trust by a U.S. bank or trust company evidencing ownership of shares of foreign-based issuers, and are an alternative to purchasing foreign securities in their national markets and currencies.

The Fund intends to remain substantially invested in shares of common stock and preferred stock and other equity securities. If, however, the Adviser believes that sufficient investment opportunities that meet the Fund’s investment criteria are not available the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets, measured at the time of purchase, in money market funds, investment grade money market instruments, fixed income securities (including investment grade corporate bonds or notes, U.S. government or government agency securities and mortgage-backed securities), repurchase agreements, commercial paper, other short-term debt securities (maturities of 270 days or less) and cash equivalents. As a result of holding cash or cash equivalents, the Fund may be able to meet shareholder redemptions without selling stocks and realizing gains and losses. However, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective when holding a substantial cash position.