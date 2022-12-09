Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
-55.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-23.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-15.0%
Net Assets
$49.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.5%
Expense Ratio 1.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 6.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests primarily in common and preferred stocks (including common stock equivalents such as rights and warrants) of U.S. companies that have potential “value” in the Adviser’s judgment. The Fund will invest in shares of companies that the Adviser believes will appreciate in value over time and that are either underpriced or reasonably priced in relation to their worth as a business. The Fund may purchase stock of a company that is labeled a “growth” company, provided that the Adviser believes that the company’s stock is selling at a reasonable price relative to its value. The Adviser intends for the Fund to provide investors with exposure to a wide number of industries. The Adviser’s decision to purchase a stock is made without regard to the market capitalization of the company or its weighting in any market index. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, which includes large-, mid-, and small-cap securities.
In valuing a company, the Adviser takes a long-term approach, with an emphasis on management strength and the fundamental profitability of the company’s business. The Fund may also purchase a company’s stock if the Adviser’s assessment of the private market value of the company (i.e., the price at which knowledgeable buyers and sellers would exchange a comparable business) exceeds, by a material amount, the price of the security.
The Fund also may invest in longer term debt securities (maturities greater than 270 days), convertible debt securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), options and convertible preferred stocks. The Fund may invest in lower-rated debt securities of a company if the Adviser believes that the company’s junk bonds offer more potential for participating in the company’s long-term prospects than could be achieved by investing in the company’s other available securities. The Fund may invest up to 5% of its assets in junk bonds, rated at the time of purchase, BB/Ba or lower by S&P or Moody’s or, unrated, but determined to be of comparable quality by the Adviser. The Fund may retain securities that are subsequently downgraded or in default, or the Adviser may sell them in an orderly manner. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets, measured at the time of purchase, in equity or debt securities of any maturity of foreign issuers, directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are certificates held in trust by a U.S. bank or trust company evidencing ownership of shares of foreign-based issuers, and are an alternative to purchasing foreign securities in their national markets and currencies.
The Fund intends to remain substantially invested in shares of common stock and preferred stock and other equity securities. If, however, the Adviser believes that sufficient investment opportunities that meet the Fund’s investment criteria are not available the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets, measured at the time of purchase, in money market funds, investment grade money market instruments, fixed income securities (including investment grade corporate bonds or notes, U.S. government or government agency securities and mortgage-backed securities), repurchase agreements, commercial paper, other short-term debt securities (maturities of 270 days or less) and cash equivalents. As a result of holding cash or cash equivalents, the Fund may be able to meet shareholder redemptions without selling stocks and realizing gains and losses. However, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective when holding a substantial cash position.
|YTD
|N/A
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-55.2%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|99.92%
|3 Yr
|-23.8%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|99.84%
|5 Yr
|-15.0%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|99.42%
|10 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|97.28%
* Annualized
|2022
|-64.5%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|100.00%
|2021
|7.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|60.62%
|2020
|1.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|82.73%
|2019
|4.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|68.13%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|28.00%
|YTD
|N/A
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|99.93%
|1 Yr
|-55.2%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|-23.8%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|99.92%
|5 Yr
|-14.3%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|99.48%
|10 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|97.80%
* Annualized
|2022
|-64.5%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|100.00%
|2021
|7.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|61.09%
|2020
|1.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|82.65%
|2019
|4.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|68.64%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|29.59%
|MVPFX
|Net Assets
|49.9 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|89.60%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|2
|4154
|80.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|24.8 M
|288 K
|270 B
|87.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.48%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|15.52%
|Weighting
|Stocks
|99.18%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|43.59%
|Cash
|0.82%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|54.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|87.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|86.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|86.56%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|86.50%
|Weighting
|Industrials
|22.67%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|1.83%
|Technology
|21.39%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|68.04%
|Communication Services
|12.61%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|6.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.78%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|25.72%
|Consumer Defense
|10.96%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|8.75%
|Healthcare
|10.28%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|91.48%
|Financial Services
|8.06%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|95.21%
|Basic Materials
|2.26%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|71.31%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|98.63%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|98.63%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|97.26%
|Weighting
|US
|99.18%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|8.03%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|98.65%
|MVPFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Expense Ratio
|1.07%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|32.80%
|Management Fee
|0.99%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|94.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|57.04%
|MVPFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MVPFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MVPFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Turnover
|6.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|17.41%
|MVPFX
|Dividend Yield
|0.50%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|95.15%
|MVPFX
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MVPFX
|Net Income Ratio
|0.28%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|72.87%
|MVPFX
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2019
|$2.284
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2015
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 21, 2021
0.94
0.9%
Mitchell A. Kovitz, CFA, CPA – Chief Executive Officer, Principal and Portfolio Manager of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC. Mr. Kovitz founded KIG with his partners in 2003. Mr. Kovitz helped form the Kovitz Group within Rothschild Investment Corporation, Chicago, IL in 1994. After forming the Kovitz Group, he was promoted to Vice President in 1995, Chief Operating Officer in 2001, and President in 2002. Mr. Kovitz graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He became licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in 1986 and received his masters in taxation from the University of Illinois in 1987. Mr. Kovitz is a CFA® Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 21, 2021
0.94
0.9%
Jonathan A. Shapiro, MBA, CFA – Principal and Portfolio Manager of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC. Mr. Shapiro founded KIG with his partners in 2003. Mr. Shapiro joined the Kovitz Group at Rothschild Investment Corporation, Chicago, IL in 1999 as a Portfolio Manager. Previously, he was an Analyst at Vector Securities from 1997 to 1999 and a Management Consultant with KMPG and Towers Perrin from 1986 to 1997. Mr. Shapiro graduated from Carleton College in 1986 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics. He later received his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Finance and Accounting. Mr. Shapiro is a CFA® Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 21, 2021
0.94
0.9%
Joel D. Hirsh, CFA – Portfolio Manager of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC since January 2016. He joined KIG in 2006 as an equity analyst. In 2007 his role expanded to Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining KIG, Mr. Hirsh was an equity research analyst for KeyBank Capital Markets, a division of McDonald Investments. Mr. Hirsh graduated from the University of Michigan in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. Mr. Hirsh is a CFA® Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago’s Education Advisory Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2021
0.5
0.5%
Bryan L. Engler, CFA – Portfolio Manager and Principal of the Adviser. Mr. Engler has been managing the Fund as a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since 2021. Mr. Engler joined the Adviser in 2019 as a Senior Research Analyst. Previously, he was a Senior Equity Analyst at Great Lakes Advisors from 2011 to 2019. Mr. Engler graduated from Tulane University in 2005 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. Mr. Engler is a CFA® Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago.
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
