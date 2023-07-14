Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Miller Opportunity Trust

mutual fund
MVISX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.64 -0.6 -1.86%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
C (LMOPX) Primary Inst (LMNOX) Other (LMOFX) Retirement (LMORX) A (LGOAX) Other (MVISX)
MVISX (Mutual Fund)

Miller Opportunity Trust

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.64 -0.6 -1.86%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
C (LMOPX) Primary Inst (LMNOX) Other (LMOFX) Retirement (LMORX) A (LGOAX) Other (MVISX)
MVISX (Mutual Fund)

Miller Opportunity Trust

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.64 -0.6 -1.86%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
C (LMOPX) Primary Inst (LMNOX) Other (LMOFX) Retirement (LMORX) A (LGOAX) Other (MVISX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Miller Opportunity Trust

MVISX | Fund

$31.64

$1.63 B

0.63%

$0.20

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

31.6%

1 yr return

12.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.63 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Miller Opportunity Trust

MVISX | Fund

$31.64

$1.63 B

0.63%

$0.20

0.90%

MVISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 31.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Miller Opportunity Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    Miller Value Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 22, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    18572
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bill Miller

Fund Description

The Fund normally makes investments that, in the portfolio managers’ opinion, offer the opportunity for long-term growth of capital. The portfolio managers exercise a flexible strategy in the selection of investments, not limited by investment style or asset class. The investment strategy typically involves identifying instances where Miller Value Partners, LLC (the “Adviser”) believes the capital markets have mispriced investment opportunities and exploiting price discrepancies and inefficiencies in the market. The Fund may invest without limit in the common stock of U.S. and foreign issuers of all sizes and in other U.S. and foreign securities, including emerging markets, and including: securities convertible into common stock; securities issued through private placements; preferred securities; warrants and rights; securities issued by investment companies, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, unit investment trusts, business development companies (“BDCs”), private investment companies (including hedge funds and private equity funds), and foreign investment companies; U.S. government securities; securities issued by exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”); securities issued by real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and other issuers that invest, deal, or otherwise engage in transactions in real estate; debt securities; sovereign debt; currencies; asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities; derivative instruments including options, futures, forward contracts, swaps (including buying and selling credit default swaps), caps, floors, collars, indexed securities, currency related derivatives; commodity-linked derivatives; and other instruments, including repurchase agreements. Further, the Fund may engage in short sales of securities and other instruments to a substantial degree both for speculative and hedging purposes. While investing in a particular market sector is not a strategy of the Fund, its portfolio may be significantly invested in one or more sectors as a result of the investment selection decisions made pursuant to its strategy.
The Adviser assesses a company’s competitive strategy, financial and managerial acumen, and valuation, and makes an investment decision based on an assessment of its expected value. The Adviser may sell an investment when (i) the investment reaches the Adviser’s assessment of its fair value;(ii) an investment opportunity arises that offers, in the Adviser’s opinion, a higher risk-adjusted expected return; or (iii) the facts surrounding the Adviser’s assessment of the company change or are no longer applicable.
Subject to the requirements of the federal securities laws as to all Fund borrowing limitations, the Fund may also borrow money for investment purposes, in amounts up to 10% of the Fund’s net assets measured as of the time of the borrowing, which is a practice known as leveraging. The Fund may invest in debt and other securities of any credit rating, including rated below investment grade, commonly known as “junk” bonds or high yield bonds, and in unrated securities.
The Fund may seek investment exposure to bitcoin indirectly by investing up to 15% of the Fund’s net assets in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, an entity that holds bitcoin. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is a privately offered investment vehicle, the shares of which are also available over-the-counter. Bitcoin is a digital commodity that is not issued by a government, bank, or central organization. Bitcoin exists on an online, peer-to-peer computer network that hosts a public transaction ledger where bitcoin transfers are recorded (the “Blockchain”). Bitcoin has no physical existence beyond the record of transactions on the Blockchain. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust invests principally in bitcoin. The Fund will not invest more than 15% of its net assets measured at the time of investment in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.
Except as to the investment in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, as noted above, the Fund does not seek to and will not invest directly or indirectly in cryptocurrencies or in cryptocurrency derivatives (e.g., bitcoin futures). The Fund does not track the price movements of any cryptocurrency and the Fund will not invest in initial coin offerings (“ICOs”).
Read More

MVISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MVISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.6% -23.7% 31.6% 0.25%
1 Yr 12.9% -41.1% 28.9% 26.25%
3 Yr 1.2%* -20.8% 20.7% 81.87%
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 80.6% 81.87%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% 2.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MVISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.8% -52.6% 20.1% 98.48%
2021 -2.0% -25.0% 15.1% 93.54%
2020 11.6% -2.9% 196.6% 1.34%
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MVISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.6% -27.0% 31.6% 0.25%
1 Yr 12.9% -41.1% 48.6% 18.45%
3 Yr 1.2%* -20.8% 20.7% 82.01%
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 80.6% 78.37%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 12.9% 2.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MVISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.8% -52.6% 20.1% 98.48%
2021 -2.0% -25.0% 15.1% 93.54%
2020 11.6% -2.9% 196.6% 1.34%
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MVISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MVISX Category Low Category High MVISX % Rank
Net Assets 1.63 B 481 K 145 B 19.95%
Number of Holdings 46 1 2445 79.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 820 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 9.20%
Weighting of Top 10 38.05% 2.9% 100.0% 22.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%
  2. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%
  3. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%
  4. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%
  5. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%
  6. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%
  7. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%
  8. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%
  9. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%
  10. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MVISX % Rank
Stocks 		99.25% 0.00% 100.57% 37.56%
Bonds 		3.05% 0.00% 6.81% 1.00%
Other 		0.22% -1.04% 36.11% 3.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 5.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 3.73%
Cash 		-2.51% -2.51% 100.00% 98.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MVISX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		28.87% 2.49% 46.48% 1.50%
Technology 		16.07% 0.00% 40.65% 43.89%
Healthcare 		15.94% 0.00% 47.15% 9.23%
Financial Services 		10.47% 0.00% 46.10% 83.54%
Energy 		10.08% 0.00% 58.13% 8.98%
Communication Services 		6.82% 0.00% 30.98% 7.98%
Industrials 		6.58% 0.00% 45.89% 91.02%
Basic Materials 		2.78% 0.00% 26.18% 85.79%
Consumer Defense 		2.40% 0.00% 32.18% 80.80%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 81.55%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 89.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MVISX % Rank
US 		84.15% 0.00% 100.04% 91.54%
Non US 		15.10% 0.00% 27.19% 2.74%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MVISX % Rank
Government 		93.66% 0.00% 93.66% 0.27%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.34% 0.00% 100.00% 96.34%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 4.53% 4.97%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.80%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 97.58% 9.89%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.80%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MVISX % Rank
US 		3.05% 0.00% 6.81% 1.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.75%

MVISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MVISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.03% 33.98% 59.64%
Management Fee 0.77% 0.00% 1.50% 79.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

MVISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MVISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MVISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.00% 0.00% 321.00% 58.92%

MVISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MVISX Category Low Category High MVISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.63% 0.00% 3.08% 32.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MVISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MVISX Category Low Category High MVISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.14% -2.06% 3.38% 61.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MVISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MVISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bill Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 1999

22.43

22.4%

Bill Miller, CFA is the founder of Miller Value Partners, and currently serves as the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, and co-Portfolio Manager for the Opportunity Equity strategy. Prior to Miller Value Partners, Bill and his partner, Ernie Kiehne, founded Legg Mason Capital Management and served as portfolio managers of the Legg Mason Capital Management Value Trust from its inception in 1982. Bill took over as sole manager in December 1990 and served in this role for the next 20 years. Bill was the director of research for Legg Mason from October 1981 through June 1985 and assumed ov

Samantha McLemore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2008

13.79

13.8%

Samantha McLemore, CFA, has been the Co-Portfolio Manager of the Miller Opportunity Trust since inception in 2017. She served as Assistant Portfolio Manager from 2008 to 2014. Ms. McLemore has worked on the Opportunity strategy since 2002 and she has served as a portfolio manager for the Adviser since 2014. McLemore is a portfolio manager of Legg Mason Capital Management, Inc. She has been an analyst on LMCM's research team since 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×