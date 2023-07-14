Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities, which may include common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities of U.S. issuers incorporated in the U.S. and/or listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The Fund may invest in growth and value companies of any size, including small- and mid- capitalization companies. The Adviser considers companies with a market capitalization under $2 billion to be small-capitalization companies and companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion to be mid-capitalization companies.

In making its investment decisions, the Adviser uses a bottom-up approach focused on individual companies, rather than focusing on specific themes, specific industries or economic factors.

The Adviser applies a thematic approach to investment idea generation, identifying securities of companies that it believes offer solutions to the major transitions that our world is going through. These transitions include (i) demographics, such as an aging population, (ii) environmental issues, such as water scarcity and climate change, (iii) technological advances, such as cloud computing, and (iv) governance changes, such as the growing importance of corporate responsibility.