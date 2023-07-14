Home
Mirova U.S. Sustainable Equity Fund

mutual fund
MUSNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.76 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MUSYX) Primary N (MUSNX) C (MUSCX) A (MUSAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

18.5%

1 yr return

18.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.95 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MUSNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mirova U.S. Sustainable Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jens Peers

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities, which may include common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities of U.S. issuers incorporated in the U.S. and/or listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The Fund may invest in growth and value companies of any size, including small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Adviser considers companies with a market capitalization under $2 billion to be small-capitalization companies and companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion to be mid-capitalization companies.
In making its investment decisions, the Adviser uses a bottom-up approach focused on individual companies, rather than focusing on specific themes, specific industries or economic factors.
The Adviser applies a thematic approach to investment idea generation, identifying securities of companies that it believes offer solutions to the major transitions that our world is going through. These transitions include (i) demographics, such as an aging population, (ii) environmental issues, such as water scarcity and climate change, (iii) technological advances, such as cloud computing, and (iv) governance changes, such as the growing importance of corporate responsibility.
The Adviser may sell a security due to a deterioration in the company’s fundamental quality, a change in thematic exposure or impact relative to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, a controversy alert such as one relating to human rights, or if the Adviser believes the security has little potential for price appreciation or there is greater relative value in other securities in the Fund’s investment universe.
MUSNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MUSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.5% -41.7% 64.0% 82.43%
1 Yr 18.1% -46.2% 77.9% 46.23%
3 Yr N/A* -42.0% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MUSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -85.9% 81.6% 21.77%
2021 11.0% -31.0% 26.7% 8.35%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MUSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.5% -41.7% 64.0% 79.06%
1 Yr 18.1% -46.2% 77.9% 43.03%
3 Yr N/A* -42.0% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MUSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -85.9% 81.6% 21.77%
2021 11.0% -31.0% 26.7% 8.35%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MUSNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MUSNX Category Low Category High MUSNX % Rank
Net Assets 3.95 M 189 K 222 B 98.28%
Number of Holdings 33 2 3509 89.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.96 M -1.37 M 104 B 98.52%
Weighting of Top 10 49.27% 11.4% 116.5% 36.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.73%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 6.29%
  3. Mastercard Inc Class A 5.44%
  4. Danaher Corp 4.83%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 4.61%
  6. NextEra Energy Inc 4.52%
  7. Roper Technologies Inc 4.49%
  8. Eaton Corp PLC 4.40%
  9. Waste Management Inc 4.23%
  10. Signature Bank 4.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MUSNX % Rank
Stocks 		95.74% 50.26% 104.50% 82.79%
Cash 		4.27% -10.83% 49.73% 11.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 49.59%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 53.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 46.56%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 46.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MUSNX % Rank
Technology 		26.27% 0.00% 65.70% 79.67%
Healthcare 		18.47% 0.00% 39.76% 11.15%
Industrials 		14.73% 0.00% 30.65% 4.34%
Financial Services 		12.02% 0.00% 43.06% 28.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.34% 0.00% 62.57% 87.87%
Utilities 		8.84% 0.00% 16.07% 0.82%
Consumer Defense 		4.38% 0.00% 25.50% 40.90%
Basic Materials 		3.48% 0.00% 18.91% 13.52%
Communication Services 		2.46% 0.00% 66.40% 95.49%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 81.89%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 75.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MUSNX % Rank
US 		92.56% 34.69% 100.00% 64.10%
Non US 		3.18% 0.00% 54.22% 48.77%

MUSNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MUSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.50% 0.01% 20.29% 1.25%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 57.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.72%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

MUSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MUSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MUSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 316.74% 7.04%

MUSNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MUSNX Category Low Category High MUSNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.34% 0.00% 41.31% 53.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MUSNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MUSNX Category Low Category High MUSNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.06% -6.13% 1.75% 22.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MUSNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

MUSNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jens Peers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Jens Peers, CFA® – Global CIO Previously Head of Environmental Equities from Kleinwort Benson, Jens is a thematic investment expert with 15 years of experience (mainly in water, agribusiness, clean tech). Jens has considerable international experience and has extensive knowledge of consultants’ and clients’ needs. Jens is a frequent speaker at international conferences on environment, water and agricultural themes. He presented on the impact of unburnable carbon at the Carbon Tracker initiative in April 2013 in London (see http://www.carbontracker.org/testimonials); he also expressed his views for the green economy at the first Asian forum on Climate Change in Hong Kong in June 2013. Jens is a CFA® Charterholder.

Hua Cheng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Hua Cheng, Ph.D., CFA®, Portfolio Manager Hua joined Natexis Asset Square in 2006 as a Fund of Fund Analyst on Global Emerging Markets & Asia Pacific and then had been Portfolio Manager at Natixis Multimanager and Vega Investment Managers for 7 years. Hua Cheng has published papers in academic economics and finances journals, including the European Economics Association (EEA) Annual Meetings. Hua Cheng has also given advice on the business development of Impact Hub Paris (http://www.impacthub.net/).Hua is a CFA Charterholder and holds a Ph.D. degree in Financial Economics from the University Paris Dauphine (France).

Amber Fairbanks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Amber joined Mirova in October 2018 and serves as a co-portfolio manager on the Mirova Global Sustainable Equity strategy. Previously, she spent 11 years as a portfolio manager and analyst at Zevin Asset Management. Before Zevin, she worked as an analyst for J.L. Kaplan Associates, a division of Evergreen Investments, and for Delta Partners, L.L.C., a Boston based hedge fund. Amber has 18 years of industry experience. She received her MBA from Boston College and a BS in Environmental Science, Cum Laude, from University of Massachusetts. Amber Fairbanks is a CFA® Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

