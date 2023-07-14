The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal individual income taxes. The Fund relies on the opinion of an issuer’s counsel in determining whether a security is exempt from regular federal income tax. The Fund selects investments without regard to the alternative minimum tax (AMT). Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal securities (directly or through underlying funds) that are exempt from regular federal income tax. Although municipal securities are exempt from regular federal income tax, they can generate income that is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund may also implement an overlay strategy under which the Fund may invest in derivatives to gain exposure to sovereign debt and corporate credit entities.

The Fund invests in municipal securities issued by state governments, their political subdivisions (such as cities, towns, counties, agencies and authorities) and the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, commonwealths and possessions or by their agencies, instrumentalities and authorities. These primarily include municipal bonds and notes, interests in municipal leases, and tax-exempt commercial paper.

A minimum of 25% of the securities held by the Fund is invested in investment grade bonds and up to 75% of the securities the Fund buys may be high-yield below investment-grade securities (also known as “junk” bonds). Of the 75% lower grade fixed income securities, the Fund may buy up to 25% of the net assets of the fund in non-rated municipal bonds. Below-investment-grade debt securities are those rated below “BBB-” by S&P Global Ratings or “Baa3” by Moody’s or comparable ratings by other nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (or, in the case of unrated securities, determined by the Fund’s Municipal Sub-Advisor (as defined below) to be comparable to securities rated below investment-grade). The Fund may buy bonds of any rating, including unrated bonds, and may invest in bonds that are in default. To the extent the Fund invests in pre-refunded municipal securities collateralized by U.S. government securities, the Fund may treat those securities as investment-grade (AAA) securities even if the issuer itself has a below-investment-grade rating. The Fund may invest up to 15% of the Fund’s net assets in securities that have legal or contractual restrictions on resale or are otherwise illiquid.

The Fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in structured tax advantaged income producing products such as municipal closed-end funds that may offer value based on the income produced or the premium or discount the product is valued at. These products generally contain embedded leverage of up to 45%, so their price sensitivity to interest rate or credit spread changes is generally magnified compared to unlevered municipal portfolios. Embedded leverage is the notional value in excess of the assets needed to maintain a position or the leverage employed by the underlying closed-end fund.

Due to the inherent diversification of structured products, the last listed average maturity, average duration and average ratings is used to calculate its effects on the overall fund statistics. The Fund does not limit its investments to securities of a particular maturity range or duration, and may hold securities short- or long-term, or of negative duration.

The Fund can invest in the inverse floater residual certificates of Tender Option Bond Trusts (“TOB Residuals”), a variable rate obligation and form of derivative, to seek increased income and return. The Fund’s investment in inverse floaters entails a degree of economic leverage which is the indirect leverage embedded in the investment that results in greater gains or losses on the investment without an obligation on the Fund above its initial investment. The Fund can expose up to 35% of its total assets to the effects of leverage from its investments in inverse floaters.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the portfolio managers look at a wide range of municipal sectors, coupons, and revenue sources for high-yield, tax-exempt municipal securities that offer high-income opportunities, might be overlooked by other investors and funds (including unrated securities or securities of smaller issuers), or are special situations that provide opportunities for value. The portfolio managers may consider selling a security if any of these factors no longer applies to a security purchased for the Fund but are not required to do so.

SWBC Investment Company, the Fund’s municipal bond sub-advisor (“SWBC” or the “Municipal Sub-Advisor”), uses a relative value approach to profit from investment opportunities within the municipal securities market. The Municipal Sub-Advisor seeks to invest in undervalued securities in order to capitalize on price appreciation and generate cash flows.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it is not limited by the 1940 Act with regard to the portion of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer.

Overlay Strategy

The Fund’s overlay strategy seeks risk-adjusted returns over time and is based on the technical analysis of market prices to determine market trends. The overlay strategy is not a hedging strategy. Mount Lucas Management LP, the Fund’s sub-advisor responsible for the overlay strategy (“Mount Lucas” or the “Overlay Sub-Advisor”, and together with the Municipal Sub-Advisor, the “Sub-Advisors”) applies proprietary quantitative, momentum-driven investment models to invest the Fund’s assets under two mandates: the Fixed Income Trend Mandate and the Fixed Income Credit Mandate. This approach seeks to react to a wide range of market conditions, capture generally uncorrelated investment returns and provide a diversifying fixed income strategy to the Fund. Under the Fixed Income Trend Mandate, the Overlay Sub-Advisor uses its proprietary quantitative trend-following models to invest in either long or short U.S. and foreign government bond futures possessing attractive price momentum characteristics. The Fixed Income Credit Mandate uses its proprietary quantitative trend-following models to invest in credit default swap indices, to gain either long or short exposure to a broad basket of high yield and investment grade corporate credit entities which possess attractive price momentum characteristics.