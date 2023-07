Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal securities, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. This policy is fundamental and may not be changed without shareholder approval. The Fund may also invest in variable and floating rate demand instruments and tender option bonds.

The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in municipal securities, the interest on which may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax for individuals. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities subject to federal income tax.

Securities purchased by the Fund (or the issuers of such securities) will carry a rating in the highest two rating categories, A-2, P-2 or F2 or better by S&P Global Ratings Group, a division of S&P Global Inc. (“S&P”), Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), respectively, or the equivalent by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, considered by the Adviser to be of equivalent quality. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets, determined at the time of investment, in securities (or the issuers of such securities) rated A-2, P-2 or F2 by S&P, Moody’s or Fitch, respectively, and up to 5% of its assets in unrated securities. In the case of a security that is rated differently by these three rating agencies, where two rating agencies rate the security in the highest rating category and the third rating agency rates the security in the second highest rating category, the security will be treated as rated in the highest rating category. In the case of a security that is differently rated by only two of these rating agencies, the security will be treated as rated in the lower rating category.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to maintain a maximum weighted average maturity of 90 days and a maximum weighted average life of 180 days. In addition, the Fund may only purchase securities with a maximum final maturity of two years.

The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable NAV.