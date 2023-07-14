Home
Trending ETFs

MFS Municipal Limited Maturity Fund

mutual fund
MTLRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.82 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (MTLFX) Primary B (MTLBX) C (MTLCX) Inst (MTLIX) Retirement (MTLRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Municipal Limited Maturity Fund

MTLRX | Fund

$7.82

$3.35 B

2.49%

$0.19

0.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$3.35 B

Holdings in Top 10

5.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MTLRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Municipal Limited Maturity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Sep 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Geoffrey Schechter

Fund Description

The fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in securities and other investments, the interest on which is exempt from federal income tax. Interest from the fund’s investments may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in municipal instruments.

The fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity will normally not exceed five years.

MFS primarily invests the fund’s assets in investment grade quality debt instruments, but may also invest in below investment grade quality debt instruments.

MFS may invest 25% or more of the fund’s total assets in municipal instruments that finance similar projects, such as those relating to education, healthcare, housing, utilities, water, or sewers.

MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single state, territory, or possession, or a small number of states, territories, or possessions.

While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, inverse floating rate instruments, and swaps.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual instruments and their issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate instruments may also be considered. In structuring the fund, MFS also considers top-down factors.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MTLRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MTLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -60.4% 31.9% 76.27%
1 Yr -1.3% -45.4% 15.3% 52.26%
3 Yr -2.0%* -20.5% 51.6% 22.16%
5 Yr -0.6%* -11.5% 29.2% 20.96%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 74.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MTLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.7% -76.8% 4.7% 19.98%
2021 -0.3% -69.5% 12.4% 54.25%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 57.05%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 75.41%
2018 -0.1% -30.0% 2.1% 14.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MTLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -60.4% 31.9% 74.83%
1 Yr -1.3% -45.4% 15.1% 48.99%
3 Yr -2.0%* -20.5% 51.6% 23.48%
5 Yr -0.6%* -11.5% 29.3% 23.21%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 71.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MTLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.7% -76.8% 4.7% 20.04%
2021 -0.3% -69.5% 12.4% 54.25%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 56.99%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 75.79%
2018 -0.1% -30.0% 2.1% 17.90%

NAV & Total Return History

MTLRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MTLRX Category Low Category High MTLRX % Rank
Net Assets 3.35 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 10.99%
Number of Holdings 2181 1 14000 3.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 171 M -317 M 8.64 B 23.73%
Weighting of Top 10 4.96% 2.4% 101.7% 97.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Metropolitan Transn Auth N Y Rev 5% 0.69%
  2. PHOENIX ARIZ INDL DEV AUTH SOLID WASTE DISP REV 0.45% 0.69%
  3. TRIBOROUGH BRDG & TUNL AUTH NY REVS 5% 0.62%
  4. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y REV 5% 5% 0.60%
  5. PORT SEATTLE WASH REV 5% 0.59%
  6. TENNESSEE ENERGY ACQUISITION CORP GAS REV 4% 4% 0.55%
  7. NEW YORK ST HSG FIN AGY REV 2.5% 2.5% 0.54%
  8. KENTUCKY ASSET / LIABILITY COMMN GEN FD REV 0.51%
  9. NEW YORK ST URBAN DEV CORP REV 5% 0.51%
  10. MAIN STR NAT GAS INC GA GAS SUPPLY REV 4% 4% 0.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MTLRX % Rank
Bonds 		95.66% 65.51% 150.86% 81.85%
Cash 		4.35% -50.86% 33.96% 17.82%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 64.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 62.33%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 62.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 62.50%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MTLRX % Rank
Municipal 		95.34% 44.39% 100.00% 80.73%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.35% 0.00% 33.95% 19.16%
Corporate 		0.31% 0.00% 9.99% 7.18%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 62.27%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 63.02%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 65.16%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MTLRX % Rank
US 		94.22% 37.86% 142.23% 71.18%
Non US 		1.44% 0.00% 62.14% 44.33%

MTLRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MTLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.44% 0.02% 6.50% 81.48%
Management Fee 0.34% 0.00% 1.10% 24.55%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

MTLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MTLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MTLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 283.00% 53.69%

MTLRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MTLRX Category Low Category High MTLRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.49% 0.00% 4.45% 65.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MTLRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MTLRX Category Low Category High MTLRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.84% -0.53% 5.33% 56.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MTLRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

MTLRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Geoffrey Schechter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 14, 2000

22.39

22.4%

Geoffrey L. Schechter, CFA, CPA, is an investment officer at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the firm's government securities and municipal bond portfolios. Geoff joined MFS as an investment officer in 1993 after working as a municipal credit analyst with a major insurance company. He was named portfolio manager in 1993. Geoff is a graduate of the University of Texas and has an MBA degree from Boston University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations. Our portfolio managers are supported by our entire team of investment professionals in nine worldwide offices. The team employs a proprietary investment process to build better insights for our clients. The core principles of our approach are integrated research, global collaboration and active risk management.

Jason Kosty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2014

8.01

8.0%

Mr. Kosty, Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of MFS Investment Management, has been employed in the investment area of MFS since 2003.

Michael Dawson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Michael L. Dawson is an investment officer and a portfolio manager of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). Michael joined MFS in 1998 and was named portfolio manager in 1999. Prior to joining MFS, Michael worked in institutional sales - fixed income for Fidelity Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs. Prior to that, he was a research analyst in the municipal bond group at Franklin Templeton. He is a graduate of Santa Clara University and received an MBA degree from Babson College in 1999. He is a member of the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.

Megan Poplowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Employed in the investment area of MFS since 2015

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

