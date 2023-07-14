Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay S&P 500 Index Fund

MSXMX | Fund

$51.65

$1.17 B

0.86%

$0.44

1.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.8%

1 yr return

7.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.17 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MSXMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay S&P 500 Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    New York Life Investment Management LLC
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    3050
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Francis Ok

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks as represented in the Standard & Poor's 500® Index ("S&P 500® Index”) in the same proportion, to the extent feasible.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in options and futures contracts to maintain cash reserves, while being fully invested, to facilitate trading or to reduce transaction costs. The Fund may invest in such derivatives to try to enhance returns or reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings.

Investment Process: MacKay Shields LLC, the Fund's Subadvisor, uses statistical techniques to determine which stocks are to be purchased or sold to replicate the S&P 500® Index to the extent feasible. From time to time, adjustments may be made in the Fund's holdings because of changes in the composition of the S&P 500® Index. The correlation between the investment performance of the Fund and the S&P 500® Index is expected to be at least 0.95, before charges, fees and expenses, on an annual basis. A correlation of 1.00 would indicate perfect correlation, which would be achieved when the net asset value of the Fund, including the value of its dividend and capital gains distributions, increases or decreases in exact proportion to changes in the S&P 500® Index.

Read More

MSXMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSXMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -14.3% 35.6% 27.20%
1 Yr 7.1% -55.6% 38.6% 72.35%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% 43.96%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% 41.96%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 45.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSXMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -64.5% 28.9% 81.03%
2021 10.5% -20.5% 152.6% 26.82%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSXMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -20.5% 35.6% 23.60%
1 Yr 7.1% -55.6% 40.3% 63.21%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% 39.30%
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% 39.02%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 41.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSXMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -64.5% 28.9% 81.11%
2021 10.5% -20.5% 152.6% 27.29%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MSXMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSXMX Category Low Category High MSXMX % Rank
Net Assets 1.17 B 177 K 1.21 T 48.20%
Number of Holdings 509 2 4154 12.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 323 M 288 K 270 B 51.91%
Weighting of Top 10 27.36% 1.8% 106.2% 73.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.91%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.88%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.08%
  4. S+p500 Emini Fut Sep20 Xcme 20200918 2.67%
  5. S+p500 Emini Fut Sep20 Xcme 20200918 2.67%
  6. S+p500 Emini Fut Sep20 Xcme 20200918 2.67%
  7. S+p500 Emini Fut Sep20 Xcme 20200918 2.67%
  8. S+p500 Emini Fut Sep20 Xcme 20200918 2.67%
  9. S+p500 Emini Fut Sep20 Xcme 20200918 2.67%
  10. S+p500 Emini Fut Sep20 Xcme 20200918 2.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSXMX % Rank
Stocks 		98.71% 0.00% 130.24% 56.79%
Cash 		1.29% -102.29% 100.00% 40.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 15.00%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 15.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 9.83%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 11.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSXMX % Rank
Technology 		24.69% 0.00% 48.94% 38.43%
Healthcare 		14.29% 0.00% 60.70% 52.89%
Financial Services 		13.16% 0.00% 55.59% 63.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.18% 0.00% 30.33% 38.05%
Communication Services 		8.64% 0.00% 27.94% 44.52%
Industrials 		8.30% 0.00% 29.90% 62.94%
Consumer Defense 		7.33% 0.00% 47.71% 33.18%
Energy 		4.17% 0.00% 41.64% 46.04%
Real Estate 		2.92% 0.00% 31.91% 40.18%
Utilities 		2.87% 0.00% 20.91% 36.61%
Basic Materials 		2.44% 0.00% 25.70% 58.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSXMX % Rank
US 		97.66% 0.00% 127.77% 38.33%
Non US 		1.05% 0.00% 32.38% 68.19%

MSXMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSXMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.01% 49.27% 33.03%
Management Fee 0.16% 0.00% 2.00% 16.47%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 66.92%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

MSXMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSXMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSXMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 496.00% 11.37%

MSXMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSXMX Category Low Category High MSXMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.86% 0.00% 24.20% 52.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSXMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSXMX Category Low Category High MSXMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.39% -54.00% 6.06% 67.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSXMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSXMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Francis Ok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 1996

25.59

25.6%

Francis Ok is a Managing Director at MacKay Shields LLC and has been with the firm or its predecessors since 1994. Mr. Ok is also responsible for managing and running the equity trading desk. He is a Senior Vice President, Head of Trading at Cornerstone. Francis is also a Lead Portfolio Manager, responsible for the firm’s Passive Equity index strategies. Prior to joining Cornerstone, he managed the trading desk at Monitor Capital Advisors LLC. He has over 22 years of industry experience and has been working in the investment industry since 1994. Francis received his BS in Economics from Northeastern University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

