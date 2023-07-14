Home
Vitals

YTD Return

16.9%

1 yr return

7.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.49 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MSTQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morningstar U.S. Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Morningstar
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Murphy

Fund Description

MSTQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSTQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -14.3% 35.6% 40.84%
1 Yr 7.7% -55.6% 38.6% 67.69%
3 Yr 4.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 63.07%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSTQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -64.5% 28.9% 69.50%
2021 4.1% -20.5% 152.6% 81.40%
2020 2.6% -13.9% 183.6% 72.80%
2019 5.4% -8.3% 8.9% 47.42%
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSTQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -20.5% 35.6% 36.43%
1 Yr 7.7% -55.6% 40.3% 58.63%
3 Yr 4.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 63.06%
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSTQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -64.5% 28.9% 69.58%
2021 4.1% -20.5% 152.6% 81.47%
2020 2.6% -13.9% 183.6% 72.72%
2019 5.4% -8.3% 8.9% 47.93%
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MSTQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSTQX Category Low Category High MSTQX % Rank
Net Assets 1.49 B 177 K 1.21 T 44.99%
Number of Holdings 324 2 4154 25.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 345 M 288 K 270 B 49.36%
Weighting of Top 10 23.16% 1.8% 106.2% 88.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 2.90%
  2. Microsoft Corp 2.65%
  3. Northern Institutional Treasury Premier 2.16%
  4. Apple Inc 2.07%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.56%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 1.31%
  7. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 1.21%
  8. Pfizer Inc 1.17%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 1.13%
  10. Merck & Co Inc 1.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSTQX % Rank
Stocks 		96.65% 0.00% 130.24% 83.95%
Cash 		3.35% -102.29% 100.00% 12.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 15.60%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 16.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 10.44%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 11.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSTQX % Rank
Healthcare 		17.18% 0.00% 60.70% 16.36%
Financial Services 		16.42% 0.00% 55.59% 21.23%
Technology 		15.96% 0.00% 48.94% 88.13%
Industrials 		11.53% 0.00% 29.90% 22.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.87% 0.00% 30.33% 62.71%
Energy 		8.68% 0.00% 41.64% 4.11%
Consumer Defense 		7.84% 0.00% 47.71% 26.94%
Communication Services 		4.78% 0.00% 27.94% 86.76%
Utilities 		3.06% 0.00% 20.91% 24.81%
Basic Materials 		2.56% 0.00% 25.70% 49.39%
Real Estate 		2.11% 0.00% 31.91% 67.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSTQX % Rank
US 		90.78% 0.00% 127.77% 78.54%
Non US 		5.87% 0.00% 32.38% 22.81%

MSTQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSTQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.01% 49.27% 44.67%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.00% 2.00% 76.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

MSTQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSTQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSTQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 30.19%

MSTQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSTQX Category Low Category High MSTQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.63% 0.00% 24.20% 52.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSTQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSTQX Category Low Category High MSTQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.19% -54.00% 6.06% 20.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSTQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MSTQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Murphy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Mr. Murphy is a Portfolio Manager for Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. Prior to joining the Firm, Mr. Murphy was a Portfolio Manager for the long-only investment team of Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. He was at Prudential Securities (1991-1995) and wokred at Bain & Co.(1988-1991).

Frederic Rowsey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Mr. Rowsey joined Westwood in 2010, serves as a Portfolio Manager and is responsible for investment research in the Consumer Discretionary sector. He is also a member of the Consumer/Health Care research group. Previously, he served as a Research Associate, assisting with research in the Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Health Care and Energy sectors. Mr. Rowsey graduated from Harvard University with a BA in Economics and a secondary degree in Psychology. Mr. Rowsey is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Nevin Chitkara

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Nevin Chitkara is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the firm's value, total return, and global total return portfolios. Prior to being named portfolio manager in 2006, Nevin was an equity research analyst specializing in the business services, cellular telephone, and telephone services industries. Nevin joined MFS in 1997. Previously, he served on the corporate audit and business development staffs of General Electric Co.

Michael Stout

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Michael Stout, CFA, is a portfolio manager in the Morningstar Investment Management group and a member of the Asset Allocation Committee. He focuses on active-allocation strategies that employ actively managed mutual funds, while also contributing to the firm’s active/passive strategies. In addition, Stout has a lead role in the group’s fund-selection process. Stout was a founding member of Morningstar Investment Management’s predecessor in 1998. Prior to that, he was a senior analyst and editor of mutual fund research at Morningstar, Inc. He began at Morningstar in 1993 as a research analyst covering closed-end funds. Before joining Morningstar, Stout was an investment broker with A.G. Edwards & Sons and previously was a captain in the United States Air Force. He holds a bachelor’s degree in music from The Ohio State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Peter Bourbeau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Peter co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategy products. Peter joined predecessor firm Shearson Asset Management in 1991, and has 29 years of investment industry experience. During his career, Peter has worked in trading, fund management, research, and investment marketing. A graduate of the University of Florida, Peter obtained his MBA from Fordham University.

Daniel McNeela

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Dan McNeela is a senior portfolio manager and co-head of target risk strategies with Morningstar Investment Management. McNeela is focused on portfolio construction, asset allocation, and manager due diligence. Prior to joining the investment management group in 2006, McNeela was associate director of mutual fund analysis for Morningstar, Inc. McNeela served as the editor of Morningstar’s flagship newsletter, Morningstar Mutual Funds and appeared before House and Senate subcommittees to testify as an investor advocate regarding the effectiveness of 529 college savings plans. He joined Morningstar in 2000 as a fund analyst with the individual investor group, specializing in domestic equity funds, with subspecialties in real estate and long-short funds and was the lead analyst on funds offered by Janus, Putnam, Royce and Goldman Sachs. Prior to Morningstar, he held a number of corporate finance positions at Scott Foresman, a leading educational publisher. McNeela holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Indiana University and a master’s degree in business administration from the from the University of Illinois. McNeela also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Matthew Lockridge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Mr. Lockridge is Head of U.S. Value for Westwood. He serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and SmallCap Value portfolio teams and is responsible for investment research in the Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors. Additionally, Mr. Lockridge is a member of the firm’s Operating Committee, Investment Policy Committee and the Consumer/Health Care research group. Mr. Lockridge began his career at Arthur Andersen, LLP, within their Chicago consulting practice. He served as a Senior Consultant with Deloitte Consulting, LLP, where he assisted clients with various corporate finance and accounting issues. Mr. Lockridge then served as a Managing Director and Partner at Dearborn Partners, LLC, where he was a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and oversaw investments in the Consumer and Industrial sectors. Mr. Lockridge earned his MBA with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University.

Michael Valentine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Mike Valentine, portfolio manager, joined Wasatch Advisors in September 2016 as a portfolio manager for the domestic research team. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Valentine was a portfolio manager at Point72 in Boston where he led a team of analysts and managed a long/short fund focused on the technology and telecom sectors. From 2005 to 2012 Mr. Valentine worked at Fidelity Investments as both an analyst and then a portfolio manager covering various industries and sectors ranging from agricultural chemicals to health care. Mr. Valentine holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science from Amherst College in Amherst, MA.

Margaret Vitrano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Margaret co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategies. Margaret has 24 years of investment industry experience and joined a ClearBridge predecessor organization in 1997. Margaret is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. From 2006-2009, Margaret served on the firm's 401(k) Investment Committee, which is responsible for choosing and overseeing investments for the firm's employee retirement plan. Prior to her role at ClearBridge, Margaret was a Research Analyst for the Consumer Discretionary sector at Citigroup. Margaret earned her MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Public Policy Studies and Art History from Duke University.

Gareth Lyons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

