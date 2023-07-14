Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.9%
1 yr return
7.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.49 B
Holdings in Top 10
23.2%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MSTQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.9%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|40.84%
|1 Yr
|7.7%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|67.69%
|3 Yr
|4.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|63.07%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|MSTQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSTQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.49 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|44.99%
|Number of Holdings
|324
|2
|4154
|25.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|345 M
|288 K
|270 B
|49.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.16%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|88.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSTQX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.65%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|83.95%
|Cash
|3.35%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|12.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|15.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|16.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|10.44%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|11.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSTQX % Rank
|Healthcare
|17.18%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|16.36%
|Financial Services
|16.42%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|21.23%
|Technology
|15.96%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|88.13%
|Industrials
|11.53%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|22.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.87%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|62.71%
|Energy
|8.68%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|4.11%
|Consumer Defense
|7.84%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|26.94%
|Communication Services
|4.78%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|86.76%
|Utilities
|3.06%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|24.81%
|Basic Materials
|2.56%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|49.39%
|Real Estate
|2.11%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|67.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSTQX % Rank
|US
|90.78%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|78.54%
|Non US
|5.87%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|22.81%
|MSTQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|44.67%
|Management Fee
|0.67%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|76.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|MSTQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MSTQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSTQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|30.19%
|MSTQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSTQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.63%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|52.87%
|MSTQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MSTQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSTQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.19%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|20.92%
|MSTQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Mr. Murphy is a Portfolio Manager for Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. Prior to joining the Firm, Mr. Murphy was a Portfolio Manager for the long-only investment team of Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. He was at Prudential Securities (1991-1995) and wokred at Bain & Co.(1988-1991).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Mr. Rowsey joined Westwood in 2010, serves as a Portfolio Manager and is responsible for investment research in the Consumer Discretionary sector. He is also a member of the Consumer/Health Care research group. Previously, he served as a Research Associate, assisting with research in the Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Health Care and Energy sectors. Mr. Rowsey graduated from Harvard University with a BA in Economics and a secondary degree in Psychology. Mr. Rowsey is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Nevin Chitkara is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the firm's value, total return, and global total return portfolios. Prior to being named portfolio manager in 2006, Nevin was an equity research analyst specializing in the business services, cellular telephone, and telephone services industries. Nevin joined MFS in 1997. Previously, he served on the corporate audit and business development staffs of General Electric Co.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Michael Stout, CFA, is a portfolio manager in the Morningstar Investment Management group and a member of the Asset Allocation Committee. He focuses on active-allocation strategies that employ actively managed mutual funds, while also contributing to the firm’s active/passive strategies. In addition, Stout has a lead role in the group’s fund-selection process. Stout was a founding member of Morningstar Investment Management’s predecessor in 1998. Prior to that, he was a senior analyst and editor of mutual fund research at Morningstar, Inc. He began at Morningstar in 1993 as a research analyst covering closed-end funds. Before joining Morningstar, Stout was an investment broker with A.G. Edwards & Sons and previously was a captain in the United States Air Force. He holds a bachelor’s degree in music from The Ohio State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Peter co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategy products. Peter joined predecessor firm Shearson Asset Management in 1991, and has 29 years of investment industry experience. During his career, Peter has worked in trading, fund management, research, and investment marketing. A graduate of the University of Florida, Peter obtained his MBA from Fordham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Dan McNeela is a senior portfolio manager and co-head of target risk strategies with Morningstar Investment Management. McNeela is focused on portfolio construction, asset allocation, and manager due diligence. Prior to joining the investment management group in 2006, McNeela was associate director of mutual fund analysis for Morningstar, Inc. McNeela served as the editor of Morningstar’s flagship newsletter, Morningstar Mutual Funds and appeared before House and Senate subcommittees to testify as an investor advocate regarding the effectiveness of 529 college savings plans. He joined Morningstar in 2000 as a fund analyst with the individual investor group, specializing in domestic equity funds, with subspecialties in real estate and long-short funds and was the lead analyst on funds offered by Janus, Putnam, Royce and Goldman Sachs. Prior to Morningstar, he held a number of corporate finance positions at Scott Foresman, a leading educational publisher. McNeela holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Indiana University and a master’s degree in business administration from the from the University of Illinois. McNeela also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Mr. Lockridge is Head of U.S. Value for Westwood. He serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and SmallCap Value portfolio teams and is responsible for investment research in the Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors. Additionally, Mr. Lockridge is a member of the firm’s Operating Committee, Investment Policy Committee and the Consumer/Health Care research group. Mr. Lockridge began his career at Arthur Andersen, LLP, within their Chicago consulting practice. He served as a Senior Consultant with Deloitte Consulting, LLP, where he assisted clients with various corporate finance and accounting issues. Mr. Lockridge then served as a Managing Director and Partner at Dearborn Partners, LLC, where he was a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and oversaw investments in the Consumer and Industrial sectors. Mr. Lockridge earned his MBA with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Mike Valentine, portfolio manager, joined Wasatch Advisors in September 2016 as a portfolio manager for the domestic research team. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Valentine was a portfolio manager at Point72 in Boston where he led a team of analysts and managed a long/short fund focused on the technology and telecom sectors. From 2005 to 2012 Mr. Valentine worked at Fidelity Investments as both an analyst and then a portfolio manager covering various industries and sectors ranging from agricultural chemicals to health care. Mr. Valentine holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science from Amherst College in Amherst, MA.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Margaret co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategies. Margaret has 24 years of investment industry experience and joined a ClearBridge predecessor organization in 1997. Margaret is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. From 2006-2009, Margaret served on the firm's 401(k) Investment Committee, which is responsible for choosing and overseeing investments for the firm's employee retirement plan. Prior to her role at ClearBridge, Margaret was a Research Analyst for the Consumer Discretionary sector at Citigroup. Margaret earned her MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Public Policy Studies and Art History from Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
