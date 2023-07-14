Principal Investment Strategies

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies of different capitalization ranges. The Fund’s subadviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (“Invesco Advisers”), currently focuses on “large capitalization” issuers, which are considered to be companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase within the market capitalization range of companies included within the Russell 1000 ® Index (as of December 31, 2021, $594.18 million to $2,913.28 billion), although it may purchase stocks of companies with any market capitalization. The Fund typically invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies, but may invest in foreign securities. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, and warrants. The Fund generally will not invest more than 15% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

Invesco Advisers uses fundamental research to select securities for the Fund’s portfolio, which is comprised of both growth and value stocks. While the process may change over time or vary in particular cases, in general the selection process currently uses a fundamental approach in analyzing issuers on factors such as a company’s financial performance, company strength and prospects, industry position, and business model and management strength. Industry outlook, market trends, and general economic conditions may also be considered. The portfolio is constructed and regularly monitored based upon several analytical tools, including quantitative investment models. Quantitative models are used as part of the idea generation process to rank securities within each sector to identify potential buy and sell candidates for further fundamental analysis.

The Fund aims to maintain a broadly diversified portfolio across major economic sectors by applying investment parameters for both sector and position size. Invesco Advisers uses the following sell criteria: the stock price is approaching its target, deterioration in the company’s competitive position, poor execution by the company’s management, or identification of more attractive alternative investment ideas.