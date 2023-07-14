Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual Main Street Fund

MSSAX | Fund

$9.99

$103 M

0.46%

$0.05

1.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.4%

1 yr return

4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$103 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MSSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Main Street Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Benjamin Ram

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies of different capitalization ranges. The Fund’s subadviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (“Invesco Advisers”), currently focuses on “large capitalization” issuers, which are considered to be companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase within the market capitalization range of companies included within the Russell 1000® Index (as of December 31, 2021, $594.18 million to $2,913.28 billion), although it may purchase stocks of companies with any market capitalization. The Fund typically invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies, but may invest in foreign securities. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, and warrants. The Fund generally will not invest more than 15% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
Invesco Advisers uses fundamental research to select securities for the Fund’s portfolio, which is comprised of both growth and value stocks. While the process may change over time or vary in particular cases, in general the selection process currently uses a fundamental approach in analyzing issuers on factors such as a company’s financial performance, company strength and prospects, industry position, and business model and management strength. Industry outlook, market trends, and general economic conditions may also be considered. The portfolio is constructed and regularly monitored based upon several analytical tools, including quantitative investment models. Quantitative models are used as part of the idea generation process to rank securities within each sector to identify potential buy and sell candidates for further fundamental analysis.
The Fund aims to maintain a broadly diversified portfolio across major economic sectors by applying investment parameters for both sector and position size. Invesco Advisers uses the following sell criteria: the stock price is approaching its target, deterioration in the company’s competitive position, poor execution by the company’s management, or identification of more attractive alternative investment ideas.
Read More

MSSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.4% -14.3% 35.6% 19.22%
1 Yr 4.4% -55.6% 38.6% 82.64%
3 Yr -1.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 89.36%
5 Yr -2.8%* -30.5% 97.0% 85.81%
10 Yr -1.6%* -18.8% 37.4% 88.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.2% -64.5% 28.9% 91.81%
2021 1.1% -20.5% 152.6% 90.00%
2020 3.5% -13.9% 183.6% 55.53%
2019 4.6% -8.3% 8.9% 67.54%
2018 -4.3% -13.5% 12.6% 80.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.4% -20.5% 35.6% 16.29%
1 Yr 4.4% -55.6% 40.3% 73.87%
3 Yr -1.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 89.18%
5 Yr -2.8%* -29.9% 97.0% 88.80%
10 Yr 4.0%* -13.5% 37.4% 76.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.2% -64.5% 28.9% 91.81%
2021 1.1% -20.5% 152.6% 90.00%
2020 3.5% -13.9% 183.6% 55.45%
2019 4.6% -8.3% 8.9% 68.05%
2018 -4.3% -10.9% 12.6% 88.96%

NAV & Total Return History

MSSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSSAX Category Low Category High MSSAX % Rank
Net Assets 103 M 177 K 1.21 T 84.13%
Number of Holdings 75 2 4154 63.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.2 M 288 K 270 B 84.02%
Weighting of Top 10 35.58% 1.8% 106.2% 33.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.68%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 5.55%
  3. Apple Inc 4.36%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.77%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.13%
  6. United Parcel Service Inc Class B 3.06%
  7. Lockheed Martin Corp 2.91%
  8. Salesforce.com Inc 2.90%
  9. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.87%
  10. Prologis Inc 2.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSSAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.12% 0.00% 130.24% 44.64%
Cash 		0.88% -102.29% 100.00% 52.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 36.01%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 36.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 33.11%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 33.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSSAX % Rank
Technology 		26.02% 0.00% 48.94% 22.07%
Healthcare 		14.78% 0.00% 60.70% 40.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.47% 0.00% 30.33% 29.68%
Financial Services 		11.36% 0.00% 55.59% 85.39%
Industrials 		10.51% 0.00% 29.90% 30.44%
Consumer Defense 		7.38% 0.00% 47.71% 31.66%
Communication Services 		7.36% 0.00% 27.94% 67.12%
Energy 		4.42% 0.00% 41.64% 39.57%
Real Estate 		2.79% 0.00% 31.91% 46.04%
Basic Materials 		2.10% 0.00% 25.70% 75.65%
Utilities 		1.81% 0.00% 20.91% 71.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSSAX % Rank
US 		96.22% 0.00% 127.77% 53.64%
Non US 		2.90% 0.00% 32.38% 38.56%

MSSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.30% 0.01% 49.27% 21.76%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 2.00% 56.77%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 41.50%
Administrative Fee 0.30% 0.00% 0.85% 93.30%

Sales Fees

MSSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 52.23%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 0.00% 496.00% 72.29%

MSSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSSAX Category Low Category High MSSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.46% 0.00% 24.20% 65.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSSAX Category Low Category High MSSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.31% -54.00% 6.06% 71.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MSSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Benjamin Ram

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 27, 2009

13.02

13.0%

Benjamin Ram has been a Vice President and portfolio manager of OppenheimerFunds, Inc since May 2009. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, Inc, Mr. Ram was sector manager for financial investments and a co-portfolio manager for mid-cap portfolios with the RS Core Equity Team of RS Investment Management Co. LLC from October 2006 to May 2009. He served as Portfolio Manager Mid Cap Strategies, Sector Manager Financials at The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America from January 2006 to October 2006 when Guardian Life Insurance acquired an interest in RS Investment Management Co. LLC. He was a financial analyst, from 2003 to 2005, and co-portfolio manager, from 2005 to 2006, at Mercantile Capital Advisers, Inc. Mr. Ram was a bank analyst at Legg Mason Securities from 2000 to 2003 and was a senior financial analyst at the CitiFinancial division of Citigroup, Inc. from 1997 to 2000. Mr. Ram is a portfolio manager and officer of other portfolios in the OppenheimerFunds complex. Ben holds an M.B.A. from John Hopkins University and a B.A. in economics from the University of Maryland.

Manind Govil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 27, 2009

13.02

13.0%

Mani Govil serves as head of the Main Street Team and lead portfolio manager of Main Street Fund. Mani has more than 15 years of experience managing core equity portfolios and was named one of the “20 Rising Stars” in the mutual fund industry by Institutional Investor in 2008. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds in May 2009, Mani managed the RS Large Cap Alpha Fund (formerly Guardian Park Avenue Fund) from August 2005 to March 2009. Mani first managed the fund at Guardian Life Insurance Company from August 2005 to October 2006 and then at RS Investments, now a unit of Guardian, from October 2006 to March 2009. At RS, Mani worked as head of core equity investments and lead portfolio manager for large-cap blend/core equity. At Guardian, Mani served as head of equity investments and lead portfolio manager for large-cap blend/core equity. Earlier in his career, as co-head of equities and head of research at Mercantile Capital Advisers, Mani managed the Mercantile Growth and Income Fund. He holds an M.B.A from the University of Cincinnati and a B.Comm. degree from the University of Bombay, India. Mani is a CFA charterholder.

Paul Larson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2014

8.26

8.3%

Paul Larson has been a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds since January 2013. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, he was a portfolio manager and Chief Equity Strategist at Morningstar, during which time he was also an editor of Morningstar’s Stocklnvestor newsletter, which tracked Mr. Larson’s recommendations. He was previously an analyst at Morningstar covering the energy sector and oversaw the firm’s natural resources analysts. During his tenure at Morningstar, Mr. Larson also contributed to the ongoing development of Morningstar’s moat methodology and their initiation of the moat trend methodology. Prior to joining Morningstar in 2002, Mr. Larson was an analyst with The Motley Fool. Mr. Larson holds an M.B.A. from the Keller Graduate School of Management and a B.S. in bioengineering from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

