Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. International Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
MSQLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.86 -0.03 -0.22%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (MSIQX) Primary A (MIQBX) Other (MSQLX) Inst (MIQPX) C (MSECX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. International Equity Portfolio

MSQLX | Fund

$13.86

$1.73 B

0.09%

$0.01

1.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.4%

1 yr return

14.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

Net Assets

$1.73 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. International Equity Portfolio

MSQLX | Fund

$13.86

$1.73 B

0.09%

$0.01

1.79%

MSQLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. International Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Jun 14, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Lock

Fund Description

The Adviser and the Fund’s “Sub-Adviser,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited (“MSIM Limited”), seek long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of non-U.S. issuers based on fundamental analysis and individual stock selection.
Utilizing a bottom-up approach to investing, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser look to invest in two types of stocks: reasonably priced high quality compounders, companies characterized by their ability to generate sustainably high returns on capital, and value opportunities, which are typically more cyclical companies with reasonable or improving fundamentals trading at a sufficient discount to intrinsic value to compensate for their greater levels of risk.
The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser conduct in-depth fundamental research on a stock by stock basis to determine if it represents a high quality compounder or value opportunity, assessing a company’s franchise, management and financial strength, and emphasize cash flow-based-metrics rather than accounting numbers to determine intrinsic value. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser also seek capable company management teams that have a history of disciplined capital allocation.
The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser believe that a portfolio consisting of both types of stocks, with the flexibility to adjust the mix between the two dependent on company valuation and prospects, has the potential to generate attractive long-term returns for investors.
As an essential and integrated part of the investment process, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser assesses relevant factors material to long-term returns on operating capital including environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors and seeks to engage with company management teams as part of this. Subject to the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser retains discretion over which investments are selected. In exercising this discretion, ESG factors are not the sole determinant of whether an investment can be made or a holding can remain in the Fund’s portfolio, but instead the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser considers material risks or opportunities in any of the ESG areas which could threaten or enhance the long-term sustainability or direction of a company’s returns.
The Fund typically invests in issuers of equity securities with a market capitalization of greater than $2 billion. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes. The Fund’s equity investments may include convertible securities.
The Fund may, but it is not required to, use derivative instruments for a variety of purposes, including hedging, risk management, portfolio management or to earn income. The Fund’s use of derivatives may involve the purchase and sale of derivative instruments such as futures, options, swaps, contracts for difference (“CFDs”) and other related instruments and techniques. The Fund may utilize foreign currency forward exchange contracts, which are also derivatives, in connection with its investments in foreign securities. Derivative instruments used by the Fund will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% policy discussed above to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy.
Read More

MSQLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSQLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% 2.1% 19.2% 7.63%
1 Yr 14.9% -20.6% 27.8% 77.04%
3 Yr -0.4%* -14.8% 25.3% 90.91%
5 Yr -4.4%* -9.9% 60.8% 96.79%
10 Yr -1.1%* -6.0% 9.9% 94.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSQLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -43.6% 71.3% 76.36%
2021 -3.1% -15.4% 9.4% 91.35%
2020 3.1% -10.4% 121.9% 39.67%
2019 2.2% -0.5% 8.5% 97.43%
2018 -5.6% -13.0% 0.0% 92.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSQLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -16.4% 19.2% 7.63%
1 Yr 14.9% -27.2% 27.8% 72.25%
3 Yr -0.4%* -14.8% 25.3% 90.76%
5 Yr -4.4%* -9.9% 60.8% 97.00%
10 Yr -0.4%* -2.7% 10.2% 93.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSQLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -43.6% 71.3% 76.36%
2021 -3.1% -15.4% 9.4% 91.35%
2020 3.1% -10.4% 121.9% 39.67%
2019 2.2% -0.5% 8.5% 97.43%
2018 -5.6% -13.0% 0.0% 93.55%

NAV & Total Return History

MSQLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSQLX Category Low Category High MSQLX % Rank
Net Assets 1.73 B 1.02 M 369 B 30.95%
Number of Holdings 67 1 10801 75.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 544 M 0 34.5 B 26.94%
Weighting of Top 10 28.58% 1.9% 101.9% 35.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 4.70%
  2. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 4.70%
  3. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 4.70%
  4. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 4.70%
  5. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 4.70%
  6. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 4.70%
  7. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 4.70%
  8. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 4.70%
  9. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 4.70%
  10. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 4.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSQLX % Rank
Stocks 		97.98% 0.00% 122.60% 53.38%
Cash 		2.02% -65.15% 100.00% 43.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 68.27%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 79.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 65.73%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 69.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSQLX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		21.29% 0.00% 32.29% 2.45%
Financial Services 		18.36% 0.00% 47.75% 41.58%
Healthcare 		15.12% 0.00% 21.01% 14.39%
Technology 		15.04% 0.00% 36.32% 19.14%
Industrials 		12.51% 5.17% 99.49% 72.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.63% 0.00% 36.36% 83.60%
Communication Services 		5.23% 0.00% 21.69% 70.65%
Basic Materials 		2.76% 0.00% 23.86% 93.38%
Energy 		2.06% 0.00% 16.89% 87.05%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 95.54%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 92.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSQLX % Rank
Non US 		95.62% 0.00% 125.24% 49.22%
US 		2.36% -7.78% 68.98% 40.06%

MSQLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSQLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.79% 0.02% 26.51% 12.43%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.60% 79.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 81.85%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 1.00% 50.92%

Sales Fees

MSQLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSQLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 68.42%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSQLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 2.00% 247.00% 24.76%

MSQLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSQLX Category Low Category High MSQLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.09% 0.00% 13.15% 85.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSQLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSQLX Category Low Category High MSQLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.88% -0.93% 6.38% 79.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSQLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSQLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Lock

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 1999

23.02

23.0%

William is a portfolio manager and head of the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1994 and has been with financial industry since 1992. Prior to joining the firm, he worked at Credit Suisse First Boston’s Corporate Finance Group, and was a management consultant with Arthur D. Little. William received a B.A. in modern history from Keble College, Oxford. William is a longstanding sponsor of the creative arts, including Glyndebourne Opera.

Bruno Paulson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2009

12.93

12.9%

Bruno is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2009 and has been with financial industry since 1994. Prior to joining the firm, Bruno worked for Sanford Bernstein in London, where he was a Senior Analyst covering the financial sector for eight years. Previously, he was a manager at the Boston Consulting Group where he focused on the financial services industry. Bruno has an MBA from INSEAD where he received the Ford Prize for graduating top of class. He was also a Research Fellow in Political Economy at Nuffield College, Oxford, and received a B.A. in Politics, Philosophy and Economics with 1st Class Honors from Keble College, Oxford. Bruno was a parent-founder of The Rise School, a free school for children with high-functioning autism. He is a governor at Kensington Aldridge Academy, where he chairs the Business Committee.

Vladimir Demine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2009

12.93

12.9%

Vladimir is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2009 and has been with financial industry since 2002. Prior to joining the firm, Vladimir worked for UBS Global Asset Management in London, where he was an analyst responsible for stock selection of consumer staples holdings in key client mandates. Vladimir received a M.Sc. in investment management with Distinction from City University (CASS) Business School and a Master?s in finance with Distinction from St Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance.

Marcus Watson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2013

9.34

9.3%

Marcus is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2008 and has been with financial industry since 2008. Marcus received a B.Sc in psychology from the University of Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Nic Sochovsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Nic is a portfolio manager for the London based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2015 and has been with financial industry since 1998. Prior to joining the team, Nic worked for Credit Suisse within a top industry ranked consumer staples team covering Food manufacturing, HPC, beverages and tobacco. Before that he headed the consumer research team at Unicredit and was a senior analyst at Merrill Lynch and Lehman Brothers covering pan-European Food manufacturing and HPC. Nic received a B.A. in Economics from Sheffield University. Nic is a longtime supporter of Place 2Be, the leading national children’s mental health charity.

Alex Gabriele

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Alex is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley from Sloane Robinson LLP in 2012 and has been with financial industry since 2009. Prior to joining the team, Alex was responsible for stock selection across the cyclical universe, predominantly in Asia ex-Japan. Alex holds a B.A in Natural Sciences from Trinity College, Cambridge.

Richard Perrott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Richard is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2015 and has been with financial industry since 2006. Prior to joining the team, Richard was an equity research analyst at Autonomous Research covering specialty financials. Before that Richard covered financials at Berenberg Bank and financials and healthcare at Sanford Bernstein. Richard received an M.A in Mathematics and Philosophy from St Edmund Hall, Oxford. Richard is a trustee of Shrewsbury House Community Association.

Nathan Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Nathan is a portfolio manager on the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in July 2017 and has been with financial industry since 2000. Prior to joining the team, Nathan was a Partner/Senior Analyst and developed markets equities generalist at Sloane Robinson. Prior to that he worked in equity research in Merrill Lynch’s Specialty Finance team and before that he qualified as a chartered accountant with Deloitte. He holds a BSc in Mathematics from Imperial College with 1st Class Honours, receiving the Institute of Mathematics and its Applications prize in his final year.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

