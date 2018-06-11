Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$517 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.6%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks. The Fund invests in common stocks of U.S. companies with market capitalizations that, at the time of investment, are similar to the market
capitalizations of companies whose stocks are included in the Standard & Poor's 500® Index ("S&P 500® Index”) (which ranged from $4.0 billion to $2.1 trillion as of December 31, 2022) or the Russell 3000® Index (which ranged from $6.1 million to $2.1 trillion as of December 31, 2022). The Fund may also invest in securities of foreign issuers, including securities of emerging market country issuers. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. or foreign issuer based on the issuer’s “country of risk” (or similar designation) as determined by a third-party such as Bloomberg. Wellington Management Company LLP, the Fund’s Subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), defines emerging market countries as those countries that are included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). REITs are pooled investment vehicles that invest primarily in either real estate or real estate-related loans.
Investment Process: The Subadvisor seeks to identify companies that have a decades-long perspective, and resilient businesses run by owner-minded executives skilled at capital allocation. When purchasing stocks for the Fund, the Subadvisor assesses the strength and resilience of each company’s business, opportunities for growth and investment in the business, management, quality and capital allocation skill and valuation. The Subadvisor may sell a security due to a company’s reduced cash flow resiliency, fewer growth opportunities, or adverse changes to the management team and culture. To better assess strategic business issues that impact the performance of a company, the Subadvisor may also give consideration to financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) factors. The Subadvisor has discretion to determine the materiality of, as well as the level at which, financially relevant ESG factors are imbedded into its overall fundamental analysis when making an investment decision.
|Period
|MSORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MSORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|MSORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MSORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSORX % Rank
|Net Assets
|517 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|32
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|205 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.64%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSORX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.86%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.14%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSORX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSORX % Rank
|US
|92.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|7.84%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSORX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|MSORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSORX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...