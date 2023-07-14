The Fund’s “Adviser,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc., and the Fund’s “Sub-Adviser,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company (“MSIM Company”), seek to maximize returns by investing primarily in growth-oriented equity securities in emerging markets.

The Adviser’s and/or Sub-Adviser’s investment approach combines top-down country allocation with bottom-up stock selection. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser allocate the Fund’s assets among emerging markets based on relative economic, political and social fundamentals, stock valuations and investor sentiment. To manage risk, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser emphasize macroeconomic and fundamental research.

The investment process integrates information about environmental, social and governance issues (also referred to as ESG) when making investment decisions. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser believe that monitoring ESG helps build a more complete picture of the opportunities and risks facing companies, and seeks to engage directly with company management to gain insights on how each company addresses material ESG issues and how these may affect long-term financial performance.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser generally consider selling an investment when they determine the company no longer satisfies their investment criteria.