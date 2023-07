Under normal market conditions, substantially all of the Fund’s assets will be invested in investment grade fixed-income securities denominated in U.S. dollars. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified in writing of any changes. The Fund invests primarily in U.S. government securities, investment grade corporate bonds and mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The Fund will ordinarily seek to maintain an average duration of approximately three years or less. With respect to corporate issuers, the Fund will not purchase securities with remaining maturities of more than 5.25 years.

The Adviser employs a value approach toward fixed-income investing and makes securities and sector decisions based on the anticipated tradeoff between long-run expected return and risk. The Fund seeks value in the fixed-income market with only a limited sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The Adviser relies upon value measures such as the level of real interest rates, yield curve slopes and credit-adjusted spreads to guide its decisions regarding interest rate, country, sector and security exposure. A team of portfolio managers implements strategies based on these types of value measures. Certain team members focus on specific bonds within each sector. Others seek to ensure that the aggregate risk exposures to changes in the level of interest rates and yield spreads match the Fund’s objective.

The Fund’s investment process incorporates information about environmental, social and governance issues (also referred to as ESG) via an integrated approach within the investment team’s fundamental investment analysis framework. The Adviser may engage with management of certain issuers regarding corporate governance practices as well as what the Adviser deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.

The Fund’s mortgage securities may include collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”). The Fund may also invest in asset-backed securities.

The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging market or developing countries, although only U.S. dollar denominated investment grade securities may be held in the Fund. The Fund may also invest in restricted and illiquid securities.