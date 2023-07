Under normal market conditions, the Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of established and emerging companies located throughout the world, with capitalizations within the range of companies included in the MSCI All Country World Index.

The Adviser emphasizes a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. In selecting securities for investment, the Adviser seeks to invest in companies with strong name recognition and sustainable competitive advantages. The Adviser typically favors companies with rising returns on invested capital, above-average business visibility, strong free cash flow generation and an attractive risk/reward.

The Fund will make long-term investments in companies globally that the Adviser believes have the most durable long-term competitive advantages. The Fund may also invest in more moderate growth companies, companies with lower earnings volatility and/or companies with some cyclicality in their end markets.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities, which may include emerging market securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically invests at least 40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located outside of the United States, unless the Adviser determines, in its sole discretion, that conditions are not favorable. If the Adviser determines that conditions are not favorable, the Fund may invest under 40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located outside the United States, provided that the Fund will not invest less than 30% of its total assets in such securities except for temporary defensive purposes. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in the securities of issuers from at least three different countries, which may include the United States.