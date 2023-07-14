The Fund invests in liquid, high quality U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments of U.S. and foreign financial and non- financial corporations. The Fund also invests in obligations of foreign governments and in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities. The Fund’s money market investments may include commercial paper, corporate debt obligations, debt obligations (including certificates of deposit and promissory notes) of U.S. banks or foreign banks, or of U.S. branches or subsidiaries of foreign banks, or foreign branches of U.S. banks (such as Yankee obligations), certificates of deposit of savings banks and savings and loan organizations, asset-backed securities, repurchase agreements and municipal obligations.

The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities and money market instruments.

The Adviser believes that environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors have the ability to impact the fundamental credit risk of an entity. The Fund’s investment process incorporates information about ESG issues via an integrated approach within the Adviser’s fundamental investment analysis framework. The Adviser may engage with management of certain issuers regarding corporate governance practices as well as what the Adviser deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.

The Adviser has proprietary ESG-scoring methodologies that explicitly consider the risks and opportunities ESG factors pose to money market instruments. By combining third-party ESG data with proprietary views, the Adviser creates unique scoring methodologies that it applies to issuers.

During the security selection process, the Adviser employs a rules-based process to construct the portfolio. Initially, the Adviser determines from the universe of money market fund-eligible issuers those which, in its opinion, have the lowest credit risk and/or best credit profile, excluding the following:

• Corporations that generate revenue from the manufacturing or production of tobacco;

• Corporations that generate revenue from the manufacturing or production of landmines and cluster munitions (i.e., an explosive weapon that randomly scatters submunitions);

• Corporations that generate revenue from the manufacturing or production of firearms;

• Corporations that generate revenue from the mining of thermal coal or coal fired power generation; and

• Corporations that primarily generate revenue from the fossil fuel industries, which the Adviser has determined produce a certain level of carbon emissions.

The Fund may invest in green commercial paper (a security that is typically issued to raise capital specifically to support climate- related or environmental projects) issued by companies that would otherwise be subject to fossil fuel exclusions so long as the Adviser has determined that the proceeds will not be used to finance fossil fuel generation capabilities.

In analyzing whether an issuer meets any of the criteria described above, the Adviser may rely upon, among other things, information provided by an independent third party.

After applying the above exclusion screens, the Adviser calculates proprietary ESG scores for the remaining issuers based on a number of variables, such as environmental, social, governance, controversy and ESG momentum factors. The Adviser then sets minimum ESG score thresholds. Only issuers with an ESG score above a minimum threshold will be considered for investment by the Fund, thus eliminating those issuers with the lowest ESG performance. The Adviser’s minimum ESG score thresholds may be adjusted from time to time, provided that a subset of issuers are always excluded by ESG factors.

From the final list of ESG-approved issuers, the Adviser determines the securities and issuers in which the Fund will invest, taking into account a variety of relevant considerations (including, without limitation, yield, interest rate changes, credit quality and duration).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest 100% of its net assets (excluding cash) in securities whose issuer or guarantor, in the Adviser’s opinion at the time of purchase, meets the Fund’s ESG criteria.