Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity ESG Money Market Portfolio

mutual fund
MSHXX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Prime Money Market
share class
Inst (MPUXX) Primary Adv (MVSXX) Inv (MIOXX) S (MMRXX) Other (MANXX) Other (MMNXX) Other (MSHXX) Other (OAKXX)
MSHXX (Mutual Fund)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity ESG Money Market Portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Prime Money Market
share class
Inst (MPUXX) Primary Adv (MVSXX) Inv (MIOXX) S (MMRXX) Other (MANXX) Other (MMNXX) Other (MSHXX) Other (OAKXX)
MSHXX (Mutual Fund)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity ESG Money Market Portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Prime Money Market
share class
Inst (MPUXX) Primary Adv (MVSXX) Inv (MIOXX) S (MMRXX) Other (MANXX) Other (MMNXX) Other (MSHXX) Other (OAKXX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity ESG Money Market Portfolio

MSHXX | Fund

$1.00

$3.02 B

0.00%

0.37%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.02 B

Holdings in Top 10

41.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity ESG Money Market Portfolio

MSHXX | Fund

$1.00

$3.02 B

0.00%

0.37%

MSHXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity ESG Money Market Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Aug 15, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

The Fund invests in liquid, high quality U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments of U.S. and foreign financial and non-financial corporations. The Fund also invests in obligations of foreign governments and in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities. The Fund’s money market investments may include commercial paper, corporate debt obligations, debt obligations (including certificates of deposit and promissory notes) of U.S. banks or foreign banks, or of U.S. branches or subsidiaries of foreign banks, or foreign branches of U.S. banks (such as Yankee obligations), certificates of deposit of savings banks and savings and loan organizations, asset-backed securities, repurchase agreements and municipal obligations.
The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities and money market instruments.
The Adviser believes that environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors have the ability to impact the fundamental credit risk of an entity. The Fund’s investment process incorporates information about ESG issues via an integrated approach within the Adviser’s fundamental investment analysis framework. The Adviser may engage with management of certain issuers regarding corporate governance practices as well as what the Adviser deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.
The Adviser has proprietary ESG-scoring methodologies that explicitly consider the risks and opportunities ESG factors pose to money market instruments. By combining third-party ESG data with proprietary views, the Adviser creates unique scoring methodologies that it applies to issuers.
During the security selection process, the Adviser employs a rules-based process to construct the portfolio. Initially, the Adviser determines from the universe of money market fund-eligible issuers those which, in its opinion, have the lowest credit risk and/or best credit profile, excluding the following:
Corporations that generate revenue from the manufacturing or production of tobacco;
Corporations that generate revenue from the manufacturing or production of landmines and cluster munitions (i.e., an explosive weapon that randomly scatters submunitions);
Corporations that generate revenue from the manufacturing or production of firearms;
Corporations that generate revenue from the mining of thermal coal or coal fired power generation; and
Corporations that primarily generate revenue from the fossil fuel industries, which the Adviser has determined produce a certain level of carbon emissions.
The Fund may invest in green commercial paper (a security that is typically issued to raise capital specifically to support climate-related or environmental projects) issued by companies that would otherwise be subject to fossil fuel exclusions so long as the Adviser has determined that the proceeds will not be used to finance fossil fuel generation capabilities.
In analyzing whether an issuer meets any of the criteria described above, the Adviser may rely upon, among other things, information provided by an independent third party.
After applying the above exclusion screens, the Adviser calculates proprietary ESG scores for the remaining issuers based on a number of variables, such as environmental, social, governance, controversy and ESG momentum factors. The Adviser then sets minimum ESG score thresholds. Only issuers with an ESG score above a minimum threshold will be considered for investment by the Fund, thus eliminating those issuers with the lowest ESG performance. The Adviser’s minimum ESG score thresholds may be adjusted from time to time, provided that a subset of issuers are always excluded by ESG factors.
From the final list of ESG-approved issuers, the Adviser determines the securities and issuers in which the Fund will invest, taking into account a variety of relevant considerations (including, without limitation, yield, interest rate changes, credit quality and duration).
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest 100% of its net assets (excluding cash) in securities whose issuer or guarantor, in the Adviser’s opinion at the time of purchase, meets the Fund’s ESG criteria.
The Fund operates as an “institutional money market fund,” which is neither a “government money market fund” nor “retail money market fund” as such terms are defined or interpreted under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (“Rule 2a-7” under the “1940 Act”). As such, the Fund is required to price and transact in its shares at a net asset value per share (“NAV”) reflecting market-based values of its portfolio holdings (i.e., at a “floating” NAV), rounded to a minimum of the fourth decimal place. Like other money market funds of its type, the Fund is subject to the possible imposition of liquidity fees and/or redemption gates.
Read More

MSHXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSHXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 93.49%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 93.49%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 92.93%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 92.05%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 91.96%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSHXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 93.57%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 93.75%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 93.02%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 93.49%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 92.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSHXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 93.49%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 1.1% 93.49%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 92.93%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 92.05%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 91.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSHXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% -0.3% 0.8% 92.98%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 93.75%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 93.02%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 93.49%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 92.05%

NAV & Total Return History

MSHXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSHXX Category Low Category High MSHXX % Rank
Net Assets 3.02 B 59.6 M 72.2 B 49.49%
Number of Holdings 69 1 345 76.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.26 B 5 M 23.5 B 47.96%
Weighting of Top 10 41.76% 14.2% 100.0% 36.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Natixis:0.080 01oct2020 Repo - 01oct20 20.52%
  2. Natixis:0.080 01oct2020 Repo - 01oct20 20.52%
  3. Natixis:0.080 01oct2020 Repo - 01oct20 20.52%
  4. Natixis:0.080 01oct2020 Repo - 01oct20 20.52%
  5. Natixis:0.080 01oct2020 Repo - 01oct20 20.52%
  6. Natixis:0.080 01oct2020 Repo - 01oct20 20.52%
  7. Natixis:0.080 01oct2020 Repo - 01oct20 20.52%
  8. Natixis:0.080 01oct2020 Repo - 01oct20 20.52%
  9. Natixis:0.080 01oct2020 Repo - 01oct20 20.52%
  10. Natixis:0.080 01oct2020 Repo - 01oct20 20.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSHXX % Rank
Cash 		98.77% 35.74% 100.00% 22.96%
Bonds 		0.73% 0.00% 64.26% 77.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.50% 0.00% 13.25% 23.47%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 92.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.01% 92.35%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 1.30% 92.35%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSHXX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		98.77% 35.74% 100.00% 22.96%
Corporate 		1.23% 0.00% 14.24% 41.33%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 92.35%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.98% 92.35%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 49.89% 98.47%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 30.63% 97.96%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSHXX % Rank
Non US 		0.58% 0.00% 2.90% 13.78%
US 		0.15% 0.00% 64.26% 77.55%

MSHXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSHXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.37% 0.09% 2.42% 55.91%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.05% 0.57% 41.33%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 36.23%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.02% 0.55% 23.53%

Sales Fees

MSHXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSHXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSHXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 212.00% N/A

MSHXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSHXX Category Low Category High MSHXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.15% 94.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSHXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSHXX Category Low Category High MSHXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.03% -1.14% 2.05% 34.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSHXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSHXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2004

18.34

18.3%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 41.58 16.9 18.34

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×