Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$1.00
$3.02 B
0.00%
0.37%
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$3.02 B
Holdings in Top 10
41.8%
Expense Ratio 0.37%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Money Market Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$1.00
$3.02 B
0.00%
0.37%
|•
|Corporations that generate revenue from the manufacturing or production of tobacco;
|•
|Corporations that generate revenue from the manufacturing or production of landmines and cluster munitions (i.e., an explosive weapon that randomly scatters submunitions);
|•
|Corporations that generate revenue from the manufacturing or production of firearms;
|•
|Corporations that generate revenue from the mining of thermal coal or coal fired power generation; and
|•
|Corporations that primarily generate revenue from the fossil fuel industries, which the Adviser has determined produce a certain level of carbon emissions.
|Period
|MSHXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|93.49%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|93.49%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|92.93%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|92.05%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|91.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|MSHXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|93.57%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|93.75%
|2020
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|93.02%
|2019
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|93.49%
|2018
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|92.05%
|Period
|MSHXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.3%
|93.49%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.1%
|93.49%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|92.93%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|92.05%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|91.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|MSHXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|0.8%
|92.98%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|93.75%
|2020
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|93.02%
|2019
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|93.49%
|2018
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|92.05%
|MSHXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSHXX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.02 B
|59.6 M
|72.2 B
|49.49%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|1
|345
|76.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.26 B
|5 M
|23.5 B
|47.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.76%
|14.2%
|100.0%
|36.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSHXX % Rank
|Cash
|98.77%
|35.74%
|100.00%
|22.96%
|Bonds
|0.73%
|0.00%
|64.26%
|77.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.50%
|0.00%
|13.25%
|23.47%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.01%
|92.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|92.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSHXX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|98.77%
|35.74%
|100.00%
|22.96%
|Corporate
|1.23%
|0.00%
|14.24%
|41.33%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.35%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.98%
|92.35%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.89%
|98.47%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.63%
|97.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSHXX % Rank
|Non US
|0.58%
|0.00%
|2.90%
|13.78%
|US
|0.15%
|0.00%
|64.26%
|77.55%
|MSHXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.37%
|0.09%
|2.42%
|55.91%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.05%
|0.57%
|41.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|36.23%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.02%
|0.55%
|23.53%
|MSHXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MSHXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSHXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|212.00%
|N/A
|MSHXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSHXX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.15%
|94.90%
|MSHXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MSHXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSHXX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.03%
|-1.14%
|2.05%
|34.95%
|MSHXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...