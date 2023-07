Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in U.S. Government obligations; and

■ up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets in non-government mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

We invest principally in U.S. Government obligations, including debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. Government agencies or government-sponsored entities. We will purchase only securities that are rated, at the time of purchase, within the two highest rating categories assigned by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization, or are deemed by us to be of comparable quality. As part of our investment strategy, we may enter into mortgage dollar rolls. While we may purchase securities of any maturity or duration, under normal circumstances, we expect the portfolio’s overall dollar-weighted average effective duration to be less than that of a 3-year U.S. Treasury note. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Duration” is an aggregate measure of the sensitivity of a fund’s fixed income portfolio securities to changes in interest rates. As a general matter, the price of a fixed income security with a longer effective duration will fluctuate more in response to changes in interest rates than the price of a fixed income security with a shorter effective duration.