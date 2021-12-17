Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.57 B
Holdings in Top 10
8.7%
8.7%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund invests principally in equity securities (such as common stock) issued by small-to-medium capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund employs a "core equity" investment strategy that seeks to meet the Fund's investment objective by investing in both growth- and value-oriented equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in the equity securities of small-to-medium capitalization U.S. companies. (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) For purposes of the 80% test, equity securities include securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and other securities that are not debt securities, cash or cash equivalents. For purposes of this investment policy, the Fund considers "small to medium capitalization U.S. companies" to be U.S. companies with market capitalizations between $25 million and the largest company included in the Russell 2500® Index (as of June 30, 2022, $17.8 billion). The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as exchange-listed equity futures contracts, to gain market exposure on cash balances or to reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment.
|Period
|MSCWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MSCWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|MSCWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MSCWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSCWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSCWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.57 B
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Number of Holdings
452
|452
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Net Assets in Top 10
136 M
|136 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Weighting of Top 10
8.70%
|8.70%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSCWX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.33%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|3.72%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|-0.05%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSCWX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSCWX % Rank
|US
|96.33%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSCWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSCWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSCWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSCWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSCWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSCWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSCWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|MSCWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSCWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSCWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
