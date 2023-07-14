Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$9.45
$766 M
4.04%
$0.38
1.60%
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-4.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
Net Assets
$766 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.8%
Expense Ratio 1.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 434.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MSCKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|51.77%
|1 Yr
|-4.9%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|78.89%
|3 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|72.19%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|74.14%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|17.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|MSCKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.4%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|81.45%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|36.23%
|2020
|0.8%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|79.52%
|2019
|1.6%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|23.97%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|29.27%
|MSCKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSCKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|766 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|55.27%
|Number of Holdings
|792
|1
|17234
|45.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|337 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|45.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.79%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|30.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSCKX % Rank
|Securitized
|42.21%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|20.10%
|Corporate
|26.78%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.95%
|Government
|23.46%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|52.76%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.01%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|33.71%
|Municipal
|0.54%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|43.14%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|76.86%
|MSCKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.60%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|6.65%
|Management Fee
|0.37%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|50.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.67%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|47.18%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSCKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|434.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|90.95%
|MSCKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSCKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.04%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|37.18%
|MSCKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MSCKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSCKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.23%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|79.26%
|MSCKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2017
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2017
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2017
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2016
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2016
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2016
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.081
|ExtraDividend
|Oct 02, 2015
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2015
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2011
11.34
11.3%
Neil is a member of the Fixed Income team. He joined Morgan Stanley Investment Management in 1995 and has been with financial industry since 1985. Previously, he served as a vice president in mortgage research at Morgan Stanley. Prior to joining the firm, Neil was a director of fixed income research at Credit Suisse First Boston. He received a B.S. in accounting and decision sciences and an M.B.A. in social systems sciences from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Joe is a member of the Global Fixed Income team and is the head of U.S. Credit. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has 14 years of investment experience. Joe received a B.A. with honours in economics from Trinity College. Joe holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2014
7.66
7.7%
Matt is a portfolio manager on the Global Fixed Income team. He re-joined Morgan Stanley in 2014 and has been with financial industry since 1994. Prior to re-joining the firm, Matt managed the Municipal Valuation Rates group and was a senior taxable municipal bond analyst for the BVAL group at Bloomberg. Previously, he worked for the Customized Fixed Income group at MSIM (formerly Miller, Anderson & Sherred) in trading and portfolio management roles. Matt received a B.A. in business management and business administration from Lycoming College and an M.B.A. in financial institutions management from St. Joseph's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 27, 2015
7.02
7.0%
Jim is a portfolio manager and senior member of the MSIM Global Fixed Income team and a member of the Asset Allocation Committee focusing on macro strategies. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2006 and has been with financial industry since 1992. Prior to this role, Jim held the position of global head of interest rates, foreign exchange and emerging markets strategy with Morgan Stanley Research. He authored two interest rate publications, the monthly Global Perspectives and the weekly Interest Rate Strategist. Previously, he was a director at Merrill Lynch where he headed the U.S. interest rate strategy group. Prior to that, Jim held various trading positions. He headed the U.S. options trading desk at Sanwa Bank, was a proprietary trader at Tokai Securities and traded U.S. Treasuries at JP Morgan. Jim received a B.A. in physics from Bowdoin College, a B.S. in aeronautical engineering from the California Institute of Technology and an M.B.A in finance from New York University, Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 27, 2015
7.02
7.0%
Greg is a portfolio manager and head of the Securitized team. He joined Morgan Stanley in December 2014 and has been with financial industry since 1992. Previously, he was a managing director and portfolio manager of mortgage-backed securities portfolios for various Fortress funds at Fortress Investment Group. Prior to that, Greg was a managing director at Goldman, Sachs & Co. where he ran the residential mortgage trading business. Greg received a B.S.E in civil engineering from Princeton University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
