Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
8.9%
1 yr return
4.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.65 B
Holdings in Top 10
10.3%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests principally in equity securities (such as common stock) issued by small-to-medium capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund employs a “core equity” investment strategy that seeks to meet the Fund’s investment objective by investing in both growth- and value-oriented equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in the equity securities of small-to-medium capitalization U.S. companies. (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) For purposes of the 80% test, equity securities include securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and other securities that are not debt securities, cash or cash equivalents. For purposes of this investment policy, the Fund considers “small to medium capitalization U.S. companies” to be U.S. companies with market capitalizations between $25 million and the largest company included in the Russell 2500® Index (as of June 30, 2022, $17.8 billion). The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as exchange-listed equity futures contracts, to gain market exposure on cash balances or to reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment.
|Period
|MSCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|60.10%
|1 Yr
|4.4%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|75.63%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|24.01%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|19.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|46.11%
* Annualized
|MSCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSCGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.65 B
|1.48 M
|120 B
|18.49%
|Number of Holdings
|464
|2
|2519
|28.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|174 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|29.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.29%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|71.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSCGX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.87%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|71.55%
|Cash
|3.14%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|27.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|35.69%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|36.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|34.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|35.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSCGX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.88%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|37.07%
|Technology
|17.33%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|18.20%
|Healthcare
|14.86%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|37.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.12%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|11.56%
|Financial Services
|14.00%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|81.29%
|Real Estate
|5.45%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|69.05%
|Consumer Defense
|4.70%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|34.52%
|Energy
|4.65%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|69.90%
|Basic Materials
|4.31%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|57.48%
|Utilities
|1.45%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|74.49%
|Communication Services
|1.25%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|81.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSCGX % Rank
|US
|94.01%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|71.72%
|Non US
|2.86%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|29.80%
|MSCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|64.51%
|Management Fee
|0.87%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|81.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|2.75%
|MSCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MSCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|24.53%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|34.84%
|MSCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSCGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|52.94%
|MSCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MSCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSCGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.66%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|23.43%
|MSCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 15, 2005
16.8
16.8%
Westfield Capital welcomed Rich to the team in 2004. He is a Managing Partner, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and a member of the Investment Committee. Rich brings 24 years of experience to his focus on the Information Technology sector for all the Products that the Investment Committee oversees. Before joining Westfield, Rich cultivated his investment experience at Wit Soundview Technology Group, Hambrecht & Quist, LLC and Smith Barney and KL Financial Group, holding various Analyst positions. Rich earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College in 1994 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He enjoys playing tennis and spending time with his young family.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2015
7.27
7.3%
Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2015
7.27
7.3%
Ricky Fong, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined The Clifton Group in 2010, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012. Mr. Fong began managing Parametric’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in February 2015
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2016
5.93
5.9%
Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2016
5.93
5.9%
Dan is responsible for overseeing all aspects of our Equity teams, including portfolio management, research, and trading. He also is a member of the firm’s Management, Investment and ESG Committees. Dan brings more than three decades of industry experience to GW&K. Prior to joining the firm, Dan worked with various companies in the Boston area as an Investment and Financial Consultant. Previously he spent 21 years at Putnam Investments in Boston, where he was Chief Investment Officer for the Specialty Growth Group overseeing a team of twenty and up to $100 billion in assets under management. He was a portfolio management team member of several small and mid cap growth funds, and the lead manager for the Putnam New Opportunities Fund since its inception in 1990. Dan was also a member of Putnam’s Management Committee and Partners Group. He began his career as an Analyst at Morgan Stanley. Dan graduated from the University of California, Berkeley and received his MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He earned the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2016
5.93
5.9%
Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2016
5.93
5.9%
Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Mr. Shircliff serves as a portfolio manager for River Road’s Small Cap Value and Small-Mid Cap Value Portfolios. He previously served as the firm’s Chief Investment Officer and a portfolio manager for the firm’s Dividend All-Cap Value Portfolios. Mr. Shircliff holds equity in the firm. Prior to co-founding River Road in 2005, Mr. Shircliff served as EVP, Portfolio Manager and Director of Research for SMC Capital Inc. (Commonwealth SMC). Mr. Shircliff has more than 45 years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Mr. Beck serves as Chief Executive Officer for River Road. Additionally, he is a portfolio manager for River Road’s Small Cap Value, Small-Mid Cap Value, Mid Cap Value, and Focused Absolute Value® Portfolios. Mr. Beck is the largest individual shareholder in the firm and serves as Chair of the Executive Committee, River Road’s governing body. Prior to co-founding River Road in 2005, Mr. Beck served as Senior Research Analyst and, later, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for SMC Capital Inc. (Commonwealth SMC).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Mr. Akin serves as a portfolio manager for River Road’s Small Cap Value and Small-Mid Cap Value Portfolios. Mr. Akin holds equity in the firm. Prior to joining River Road in 2005, Mr. Akin worked with the firm’s founders at Commonwealth SMC as Equity Research Analyst for the Small Cap Value and Dividend All-Cap Value Portfolios.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
