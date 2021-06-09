Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MassMutual Strategic Bond Fund

mutual fund
MSBRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.78 +0.02 +0.19%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (MSBAX) Primary Retirement (MBSSX) Retirement (MSBNX) S (MBSYX) Other (MSBLX) Inst (MSBZX) Retirement (MSBRX)
MSBRX (Mutual Fund)

MassMutual Strategic Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.78 +0.02 +0.19%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (MSBAX) Primary Retirement (MBSSX) Retirement (MSBNX) S (MBSYX) Other (MSBLX) Inst (MSBZX) Retirement (MSBRX)
MSBRX (Mutual Fund)

MassMutual Strategic Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.78 +0.02 +0.19%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (MSBAX) Primary Retirement (MBSSX) Retirement (MSBNX) S (MBSYX) Other (MSBLX) Inst (MSBZX) Retirement (MSBRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual Strategic Bond Fund

MSBRX | Fund

$10.78

$458 M

0.90%

$0.10

0.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

Net Assets

$458 M

Holdings in Top 10

90.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 120.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual Strategic Bond Fund

MSBRX | Fund

$10.78

$458 M

0.90%

$0.10

0.91%

MSBRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Strategic Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Lindbloom

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. dollar-denominated fixed income securities and other debt instruments of domestic and foreign entities, including corporate bonds, securities issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, and money market instruments. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities of these entities. The Fund may also invest in emerging markets. The Fund may but will not necessarily engage in foreign currency transactions, including forward contracts, options on currency, futures contracts, and swap
contracts, to attempt to seek to hedge or to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates. In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of additional exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, including futures contracts (for hedging purposes or to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio); interest rate swaps (for hedging purposes or to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio); credit default swaps (for hedging purposes, to earn additional income, or as a substitute for direct investments); and hybrid instruments (as a substitute for direct investments). The Fund may also purchase and sell exchange-traded and over-the-counter options for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio, or as a substitute for direct investments. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery, or forward commitment basis. The Fund may also invest in money market securities, including commercial paper. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund is managed by three subadvisers, Western Asset Management Company, LLC (“Western Asset”), Western Asset Management Company Limited (“Western Asset Limited”), and Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC (“Brandywine Global”), each being responsible for a portion of the portfolio, although they may manage different amounts of the Fund’s assets.
The Fund invests primarily in investment grade securities (rated Baa or higher by Moody’s or BBB or higher by Standard & Poor’s, or, if unrated, determined by the subadviser to be of comparable quality), but may invest up to 25% of the portfolio in below investment grade debt securities (“junk” or “high yield” bonds), including securities in default. In the event that a security is downgraded after its purchase by the Fund, the Fund may continue to hold the security if Western Asset or Brandywine Global consider that doing so would be consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. Certain fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest pay interest at variable or floating rates. Variable rate securities tend to reset at specified intervals, while floating rate securities may reset upon a change in a specified index rate.
In most cases, these reset provisions reduce the impact of changes in market interest rates on the value of the security. However, some securities do not track the underlying index directly, but reset based on formulas that may produce a leveraging effect; others may also provide for interest payments that vary inversely with market rates. The market prices of these securities may fluctuate significantly when interest rates change. The Fund may also acquire, and subsequently hold, warrants and other equity interests. The Fund’s effective duration is normally expected to be between three and nine years. If the Fund’s effective duration falls outside of this range, the Fund will take action to bring it within its expected range within a reasonable period of time. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a bond to changes in interest rates. Duration is the dollar weighted average time to maturity of a bond utilizing the present value of all future cash flows. Effective duration measures the price sensitivity of a bond with embedded options to changes in interest rates. It provides a more accurate measure of price volatility when, due to the embedded options, the cash flow characteristics of the bond change as interest rates shift.
Western Asset invests in the fixed income markets seeking to exceed returns of the Fund’s benchmark while approximating benchmark risk. Western Asset focuses on sector allocation, issue selection, duration weighting, and term structure when buying and selling securities for the Fund. Western Asset emphasizes diversification, the use of multiple strategies and identification of long-term trends. The three key factors that determine Western Asset’s allocation decisions for the Fund are: Western Asset’s broad economic outlook, its review of historical yield spreads for debt instruments versus Treasuries, and its evaluation of changes in credit quality and the corresponding impact on prices. Western Asset will determine the portion of the Fund’s assets it is responsible for to be allocated to non-U.S. dollar denominated securities from time to time. Western Asset Limited, an affiliate of Western Asset, has subadvisory responsibility for Western Asset’s non-U.S. dollar denominated investments. Western Asset Limited will select such investments based on its consideration of factors such as relative interest rates, inflation rates, exchange rates, monetary and fiscal policies, and trade and current account balances.
Brandywine Global follows a value-driven, active, strategic approach to buying and selling securities for the Fund that considers duration, yield curve exposure, credit exposure, and sector weightings
that are based upon the broad investment themes of its global macroeconomic research platform as they apply to U.S. markets. As part of its investment process, Brandywine Global develops an outlook for macroeconomic variables such as inflation, growth, and unemployment in the U.S., as well as in other countries that may impact U.S. fixed income sectors. Brandywine Global then develops a viewpoint on the business cycle and positions the strategy’s duration, sector weighting and credit exposures accordingly.
The Fund expects that it will engage in active and frequent trading and so will typically have a relatively high portfolio turnover rate.
Read More

MSBRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -4.3% 4.5% 3.68%
1 Yr N/A -16.1% 162.7% 86.28%
3 Yr -1.1%* -12.4% 47.6% 3.40%
5 Yr 1.3%* -10.0% 55.5% 4.77%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 32.87%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% 6.01%
2021 -0.8% -6.0% 15.7% 6.07%
2020 1.0% -9.6% 118.7% 67.08%
2019 1.8% -0.4% 5.8% 7.84%
2018 -0.9% -2.2% 3.3% 83.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -15.5% 4.5% 3.78%
1 Yr N/A -16.1% 162.7% 72.73%
3 Yr -1.1%* -12.4% 47.6% 6.32%
5 Yr 1.3%* -10.0% 55.5% 4.86%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 30.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% 6.01%
2021 -0.8% -6.0% 15.7% 6.17%
2020 1.0% -9.6% 118.7% 67.08%
2019 1.8% -0.4% 5.8% 7.95%
2018 -0.9% -2.2% 3.3% 85.95%

NAV & Total Return History

MSBRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSBRX Category Low Category High MSBRX % Rank
Net Assets 458 M 2.88 M 287 B 66.67%
Number of Holdings 1339 1 17234 27.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 62.8 M -106 M 27.6 B 78.19%
Weighting of Top 10 90.23% 3.7% 123.9% 3.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 47.68%
  2. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 47.68%
  3. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 47.68%
  4. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 47.68%
  5. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 47.68%
  6. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 47.68%
  7. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 47.68%
  8. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 47.68%
  9. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 47.68%
  10. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Mar21 Xcbt 20210331 47.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSBRX % Rank
Bonds 		94.73% 3.97% 268.18% 58.73%
Cash 		4.27% -181.13% 95.99% 38.57%
Convertible Bonds 		1.00% 0.00% 7.93% 66.76%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 86.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 88.67%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 77.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSBRX % Rank
Government 		65.44% 0.00% 86.23% 1.24%
Corporate 		14.73% 0.00% 100.00% 90.67%
Securitized 		11.43% 0.00% 98.40% 91.43%
Derivative 		6.29% 0.00% 25.16% 10.10%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.09% 0.00% 95.99% 75.71%
Municipal 		0.02% 0.00% 100.00% 72.29%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSBRX % Rank
US 		82.66% 3.63% 210.09% 69.43%
Non US 		12.07% -6.54% 58.09% 29.33%

MSBRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.01% 20.64% 30.85%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 1.76% 54.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 56.21%
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 0.50% 85.45%

Sales Fees

MSBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 120.00% 2.00% 493.39% 47.71%

MSBRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSBRX Category Low Category High MSBRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.90% 0.00% 10.82% 84.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSBRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSBRX Category Low Category High MSBRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.83% -1.28% 8.97% 40.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSBRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSBRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Lindbloom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2005- – Citigroup Asset Management – Portfolio Manager, 1986-2005 – Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. – Portfolio Manager, 1981-1986 – New York Life Ins. – Analyst, 1978-1980 – Pace University, M.B.A. – Rider University, B.S.

S. Leech

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2014

8.17

8.2%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Chief Investment Officer, 1990– – Greenwich Capital Markets – Portfolio Manager, 1988–1990 – The First Boston Corporation – Fixed Income Manager, 1980–1988 – National Bank of Detroit – Portfolio Manager, 1977–1980 – The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A., B.S., B.A., summa cum laude, 1972–1976

Julien Scholnick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2003- – Salomon Smith Barney – Associate, Private Client Group, 2000-2001 – Digital Coast Partners – Senior Analyst, 1999-2000 – Arthur Andersen, LLP – Senior Analyst, 1997-1999 – Cornell University, M.B.A. – University of California, Los Angeles, B.A., magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst

John Bellows

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2012- – U.S. Department of the Treasury – Acting Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy; Deputy Assistant Secretary for Microeconomic Analysis; Senior Advisor in the Office of Economic Policy, 2009-2011 – University of California, Berkeley, PhD Economics – Dartmouth College, B.A. Economics, magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst

Frederick Marki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Frederick R. Marki is a Portfolio manager of Western since 2005. He began his investment career in 1983 and has a BS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Marki joined Western Asset in 2006. Prior to this, Marki was a director of Citigroup Asset Management and investment officer of the manager. and its predecessor companies.

Brian Kloss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 10, 2021

0.81

0.8%

Brian L. Kloss, JD, CPA, is a portfolio manager and head of high yield for Brandywine Global. Brian joined Brandywine Global in December 2009。Previously, Brian was co-portfolio manager at Dreman Value Management, LLC (2007-2009); high yield analyst/trader at Gartmore Global Investments (2002-2007); high yield and equity portfolio manager and general analyst at Penn Capital Management, Ltd. (2000-2002); an analyst with The Concord Advisory Group, Ltd. (1998-2000); and an international tax consultant with Deloitte & Touche LLP (1995-1998).

Anujeet Sareen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 10, 2021

0.81

0.8%

Anujeet Sareen is a portfolio manager for the Firm’s Global Fixed Income and related strategies. Prior to joining the Firm in 2016, Anujeet was a managing director of global fixed income and a global macro strategist, as well as chair of the Currency Strategy Group at Wellington Management in Boston. Over his 22-year career at Wellington (1994-2016), he held a variety of roles while cultivating extensive fixed income and currency management experience. Anujeet is a CFA® charterholder and earned a B.A. in Computer Science from Brown University.

Jack McIntyre

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 10, 2021

0.81

0.8%

John(Jack) P. McIntyre, CFA is Associate Portfolio Manager/Senior Research Analyst and is responsible for research and market insight. Mr. McIntyre has been employed at Brandywine Global since 1998. Previously, he held positions as market strategist with McCarthy, Crisanti & Maffei, Inc. (1995-1998); senior fixed income analyst with Technical Data (1992-1995); quantitative associate with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (1990), and investment analyst with the Public Employee Retirement Administration of Massachusetts (1987-1989).

Tracy Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 10, 2021

0.81

0.8%

Tracy Chen, CFA®, CAIA is a portfolio manager and head of Structured Credit for Brandywine Global. She joined the firm in August 2008. Prior to joining Brandywine Global, she was with UBS Investment Bank as director of the fixed income valuation group (2006-2008), GMAC Mortgage Group as a mortgage pricing analyst (2003-2006), Deloitte Consulting as a senior corporate strategy consultant (2001-2003), and J&A Securities Ltd. in Shenzhen, China, as an international corporate finance associate (1995-1999).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×