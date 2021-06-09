Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
Net Assets
$458 M
Holdings in Top 10
90.2%
Expense Ratio 0.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 120.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MSBRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|6.01%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|6.07%
|2020
|1.0%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|67.08%
|2019
|1.8%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|7.84%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|83.84%
|Period
|MSBRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|6.01%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|6.17%
|2020
|1.0%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|67.08%
|2019
|1.8%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|7.95%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|85.95%
|MSBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSBRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|458 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|66.67%
|Number of Holdings
|1339
|1
|17234
|27.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|62.8 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|78.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|90.23%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|3.95%
|MSBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|30.85%
|Management Fee
|0.38%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|54.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|56.21%
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|85.45%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.414
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.003
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2005- – Citigroup Asset Management – Portfolio Manager, 1986-2005 – Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. – Portfolio Manager, 1981-1986 – New York Life Ins. – Analyst, 1978-1980 – Pace University, M.B.A. – Rider University, B.S.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2014
8.17
8.2%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Chief Investment Officer, 1990– – Greenwich Capital Markets – Portfolio Manager, 1988–1990 – The First Boston Corporation – Fixed Income Manager, 1980–1988 – National Bank of Detroit – Portfolio Manager, 1977–1980 – The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A., B.S., B.A., summa cum laude, 1972–1976
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2020
2.33
2.3%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2003- – Salomon Smith Barney – Associate, Private Client Group, 2000-2001 – Digital Coast Partners – Senior Analyst, 1999-2000 – Arthur Andersen, LLP – Senior Analyst, 1997-1999 – Cornell University, M.B.A. – University of California, Los Angeles, B.A., magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2020
2.33
2.3%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2012- – U.S. Department of the Treasury – Acting Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy; Deputy Assistant Secretary for Microeconomic Analysis; Senior Advisor in the Office of Economic Policy, 2009-2011 – University of California, Berkeley, PhD Economics – Dartmouth College, B.A. Economics, magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Frederick R. Marki is a Portfolio manager of Western since 2005. He began his investment career in 1983 and has a BS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Marki joined Western Asset in 2006. Prior to this, Marki was a director of Citigroup Asset Management and investment officer of the manager. and its predecessor companies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 10, 2021
0.81
0.8%
Brian L. Kloss, JD, CPA, is a portfolio manager and head of high yield for Brandywine Global. Brian joined Brandywine Global in December 2009。Previously, Brian was co-portfolio manager at Dreman Value Management, LLC (2007-2009); high yield analyst/trader at Gartmore Global Investments (2002-2007); high yield and equity portfolio manager and general analyst at Penn Capital Management, Ltd. (2000-2002); an analyst with The Concord Advisory Group, Ltd. (1998-2000); and an international tax consultant with Deloitte & Touche LLP (1995-1998).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 10, 2021
0.81
0.8%
Anujeet Sareen is a portfolio manager for the Firm’s Global Fixed Income and related strategies. Prior to joining the Firm in 2016, Anujeet was a managing director of global fixed income and a global macro strategist, as well as chair of the Currency Strategy Group at Wellington Management in Boston. Over his 22-year career at Wellington (1994-2016), he held a variety of roles while cultivating extensive fixed income and currency management experience. Anujeet is a CFA® charterholder and earned a B.A. in Computer Science from Brown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 10, 2021
0.81
0.8%
John(Jack) P. McIntyre, CFA is Associate Portfolio Manager/Senior Research Analyst and is responsible for research and market insight. Mr. McIntyre has been employed at Brandywine Global since 1998. Previously, he held positions as market strategist with McCarthy, Crisanti & Maffei, Inc. (1995-1998); senior fixed income analyst with Technical Data (1992-1995); quantitative associate with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (1990), and investment analyst with the Public Employee Retirement Administration of Massachusetts (1987-1989).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 10, 2021
0.81
0.8%
Tracy Chen, CFA®, CAIA is a portfolio manager and head of Structured Credit for Brandywine Global. She joined the firm in August 2008. Prior to joining Brandywine Global, she was with UBS Investment Bank as director of the fixed income valuation group (2006-2008), GMAC Mortgage Group as a mortgage pricing analyst (2003-2006), Deloitte Consulting as a senior corporate strategy consultant (2001-2003), and J&A Securities Ltd. in Shenzhen, China, as an international corporate finance associate (1995-1999).
